Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades four Chilean banks' ratings; outlooks changed to stable

20 Sep 2022

New York, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the deposit and senior debt ratings assigned to Banco Santander-Chile (Santander), Banco de Chile and Banco del Estado de Chile (Banco Estado) to A2, from A1. The long-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) and long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs), in local and foreign currency, assigned to Santander, Banco de Chile, Banco de Crédito e Inversiones (Bci), Banco de Crédito e Inversiones (Miami Branch) (Bci Miami Branch), and Banco Estado were also downgraded to A2(cr), from A1(cr), and A2, from A1, respectively. The rating outlook for these four Chilean banks was changed to stable.

At the same time, Moody's raised Banco de Chile's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to a3, from baa1. Moody's also upgraded to (P)Baa1, from (P)Baa2, the rating for Banco de Chile's subordinated MTN program.

The BCAs and adjusted BCAs assigned to Santander and to Bci of baa1, were affirmed, as well as Bci's local and foreign currency deposit ratings of A2. Banco Estado's BCA and adjusted BCA were also affirmed at baa3. All short-term ratings assigned to Banco Santander, Banco de Chile, Bci, Bci Miami Branch and Banco Estado were also affirmed.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Banco Santander-Chile

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to A2(cr) from A1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1, Stable from Negative

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1, Stable from Negative

....LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1, Stable from Negative

....LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1, Stable from Negative

..Issuer: Banco de Chile

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to A2(cr) from A1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1, Stable from Negative

....LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1, Stable from Negative

....LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1, Stable from Negative

..Issuer: Banco de Crédito e Inversiones

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to A2(cr) from A1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1

..Issuer: Banco de Crédito e Inversiones (Miami Branch)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to A2(cr) from A1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1

..Issuer: Banco del Estado de Chile

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to A2(cr) from A1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1, Stable from Negative

....LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1, Stable from Negative

....LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Downgraded to A2 from A1, Stable from Negative

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Banco de Chile

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a3 from baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a3 from baa1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Banco Santander-Chile

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Banco de Chile

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Banco de Crédito e Inversiones

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2, Stable from Positive

....LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2, Stable from Positive

....LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed A2, Stable from Positive

..Issuer: Banco de Crédito e Inversiones (Miami Branch)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Banco del Estado de Chile

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banco Santander-Chile

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Banco de Chile

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Banco de Crédito e Inversiones

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Banco del Estado de Chile

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

DOWNGRADE OF DEPOSIT AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS ASSIGNED TO SANTANDER, BANCO DE CHILE AND BANCO ESTADO

The downgrade of the deposit and senior debt ratings assigned to Santander, Banco de Chile and Banco Estado was prompted by the downgrade of Chile's sovereign debt rating to A2, from A1, driven by fiscal and economic trends that have gradually but persistently weakened Chile's sovereign credit profile.

RATING OUTLOOK CHANGED TO STABLE

The stable outlook on the four largest Chilean banks' deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings is in line with the stable outlook on the Chilean government ratings. The deposit and senior debt ratings of Santander, Banco de Chile, and Bci benefit from very high support from the Chilean government, while Banco Estado's ratings are government-backed. In Moody's view, all four banks would benefit from ample government support because of their very large deposit and loan franchise, and the significant systemic consequences of an unsupported failure.

The stable outlook on the sovereign reflects Moody's expectation that Chile's credit profile will remain aligned with that of A2-rated sovereigns, supported by strong institutions and policymaking. Moody's expects the authorities will remain committed to and prove effective in maintaining macroeconomic and financial stability throughout the constitutional reform process.

UPGRADE OF BANCO DE CHILE'S BCA TO a3

In upgrading Banco de Chile's BCA to a3, from baa1, Moody's reflected the bank's strong franchise and leading market position in several segments, that supports reliable earnings through the cycle and its capacity to withstand highly stressed conditions. The a3 BCA also acknowledges improvement in earnings generation, asset quality and capitalization over the past five years, resulting from the bank's diversified revenue base, robust risk management, and ample access to low-cost funding.

Banco de Chile has reported above-peers profitability metrics historically, helped by a risk-based pricing strategy and efficient operations supported by an entrenched deposit and loan franchise. In June 2022, net income to tangible assets increased to a record-high 2.7%, well above the banking system average of 1.5% in the same period, and above the bank's 1.5% average ratio between 2017 and 2021, with net interest margin up to 4.4%, from a five-year average of 3.6%. While performance was boosted by high interest rates and the inflationary environment in Chile in 2022, Banco de Chile's earnings generation also benefited from its efficient operations, and lower provisioning expenses in the first half of 2022. Operating expenses remained manageable during the first six months of 2022, accounting for 1.7% of total assets in June 2022 and stable when compared to 2021. The bank's leading market shares in commercial banking, treasury, asset management, and fiduciary and transactional services, as well as its well-established brands, also result in ample non-interest income that represented about a third of revenues in June 2022.

Despite a weakened economic activity anticipated for 2023, Banco de Chile will continue performing strongly and predictably because of its conservative risk management framework and diversified loan portfolio that helps to offset rising asset risks. With a low level of problem loans, at 0.97% of gross loans in June 2022, the bank maintained a high reserve coverage of 407% of problem loans, which will help to absorb a potential rise in delinquencies in 2023, arising from declining household liquidity and rising inflationary pressure on individual's repayment capacity.

In addition, Banco de Chile's tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWAs) of 13.1% as of June 2022 is well superior to local peers and will continue to benefit from robust core profitability and more moderate loan growth. Pre-pandemic, the bank's TCE/RWAs was 130 basis points lower, at 11.8% as of year-end 2019.

Notwithstanding Banco de Chile's relatively high reliance on market funding at 30% of tangible banking assets in June 2022, the bank has one of the strongest funding profiles among Chilean banks with ample market access to local and international capital markets, as well as a steady retail deposit franchise that represented 60% of total deposits in June 2022. The bank's stable core deposit base results in one of the banking system's lowest funding costs.

AFFIRMATION OF BANCO ESTADO'S baa3 BCA

The affirmation of Banco Estado's baa3 BCA incorporates the bank's solid risk management, adequate asset quality, its superior access to low-cost deposit funding and ample liquidity. The BCA of baa3 also reflects Banco Estado's improved core earnings generation capacity stemming from its public policy role in offering cheap debit card and checking account services to all legal residents in Chile, which has resulted in high and steady fee income from transactional services, that accounted for 16% of net revenues in June 2022, above most large bank peers in the country. In June 2022, Banco Estado posted record high net income to tangible assets of 1.46%, well above five-year average ratio of 0.47% between 2017-2021, which was boosted by the positive effects of high inflation rate on its mortgage loans. While this profitability level as of June 2022 will not be sustained as inflation gradually falls in 2023, the bank's efforts around cost savings and banking digitization will continue to help bottom line results, partially offseting rising pressures around credit costs as economic activity in 2023 weakens.

While Banco Estado's capital position remains a negative driver to the bank's standalone credit profile of baa3 because of its track record of low levels compared to peers, capitalization is expected to improve over the next three years with the gradual injection of $1.5 billion in total approved by a special legislation in October 2021 that will structurally enhance the quality of the bank's capital base. The capital injection will replace some of the deferred tax assets (DTAs) that will be eliminated starting in December 2022, all of which are equivalent to 62% of Banco Estado's common equity as of June 2022. The DTAs that are not related to the bank's additional 40% tax rate will be gradually deducted from regulatory capital ratio until 2025. In June 2022, Moody's preferred capital ratio measured by tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWAs) stood at 3.1%, well below its peers' average of 10.8% in the period. The bank expects to receive the first capitalization in the amount of $450 million in December 2022, which will add 140 basis points to Moody's TCE ratio.

As a government owned bank, Moody's assesses Banco del Estado de Chile with a government-backed status, resulting in four notches of uplift to Banco Estado's deposit and senior debt ratings of A2, from its BCA of baa3.

AFFIRMATION OF BCI'S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK

Moody's affirmed Bci's A2 senior debt and deposit ratings with a stable outlook, in line with the stable outlook on Chile's sovereign ratings, as well as the affirmation of its BCA at baa1. The A2 deposit and senior unsecured debt rating assigned to Bci receives two notches of uplift from its baa1 BCA because of Moody's assessment of very high support from the Government of Chile (A2 stable). This support level acknowledges Bci's relevant 13% market share in the system's deposit base as of June 2022.

The affirmation of Bci's baa1 BCA reflects the bank's business diversification that ensures steady earnings through cycles, as well as stable capitalization that has supported the bank's growth strategy since 2016. Moody's believes that the bank's proactive and effective risk management will continue to limit potential deterioration in asset quality and profitability related to the strong pace of expansion and sector concentrations in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) in South Florida. The bank's financial strength also benefits from an ample retail deposit franchise, although reliance on market funding remains high.

AFFIRMATION OF SANTANDER CHILE'S baa1 BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA

Santander's standalone BCA of baa1 reflects the bank's strong earnings generation capacity, that results from a diversified retail and commercial banking franchise in Chile; supported by stable core funding and strong cost controls. Santander's BCA is also supported by a solid risk management, which will limit asset-quality deterioration as economic activity slows and households' liquidity levels begin to normalize. Santander's capitalization is nevertheless only moderate when compared to that of global peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BANCO DE CHILE

Given our assessment of very high government support for Banco de Chile, an upgrade of the sovereign rating would lead to an upgrade of the bank's deposit and senior debt ratings. Upward pressure on the bank's BCA and subordinated debt rating would arise from continued improvements in asset quality and capitalization.

Conversely, if Chile's sovereign rating is downgraded, Banco de Chile's ratings would also be downgraded. Banco de Chile's BCA and subordinated debt ratings could be lowered if the weakening economic growth were to lead to a sudden increase in asset risk indicators, significant weakening of profitability and/or a decline in capital position.

BANCO DEL ESTADO DE CHILE

An upgrade of Banco Estado's long-term deposit and senior debt ratings is unlikely because they are at the same level as the sovereign rating. However, Banco Estado's BCA could be upgraded if there are further improvements in the bank's capital indicators to levels more comparable to those of its large bank peers in Chile.

Banco Estado's deposit and senior debt ratings could be downgraded if Chile's sovereign rating is downgraded. The BCA could be downgraded if there is a significant increase in NPL ratio, coupled with a material decline in profitability and capital.

BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES

Given our assessment of very high government support for Bci, an upgrade of the sovereign rating would lead to an upgrade of the bank's deposit and senior debt ratings. Upward pressure on the bank's BCA would stem from a higher capitalization, a more subdued expansion in South Florida and lower industry concentrations that continue to expose the bank to a potentially rapid increase in problem loans.

Conversely, downward pressure on Bci's ratings could arise from sudden deterioration in its asset quality ratios, resulting in negative effects to profitability and capitalization, or if profitability metrics do not recover as fast as expected.

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

An upgrade of the sovereign rating would lead to an upgrade of the bank's deposit and senior debt ratings. Santander's BCA could be upgraded in line with a substantial improvement in its asset quality and a higher capitalization, as well as lower use of market funding.

Santander's deposit and senior debt ratings could be downgraded if Chile's sovereign rating is downgraded. The BCA could be lowered if there is an unexpected increase in asset risks, significant weakening of its profitability ratios that would exert pressure on the bank's moderate capital position and business growth capacity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

