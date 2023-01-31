Moody's downgrades four Tunisian banks and confirms one; concludes the review

Bank rating actions follow the downgrade on the Tunisian government bond rating to Caa2, negative

Limassol, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 the long-term bank deposit ratings of Amen Bank ("Amen"), Banque de Tunisie ("BdT"), Banque Internationale Arabe de Tunisie ("BIAT") and Societe Tunisienne de Banque ("STB"). Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed at Caa1 the long-term bank deposit ratings of Arab Tunisian Bank ("ATB"). Moody's also changed the outlook to negative from rating under review on the long-term bank deposit ratings of all five Tunisian rated banks.

Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 4 October 2022.

The rating actions on the banks follow Moody's downgrade of Tunisia's government long-term issuer ratings of Caa2 with a negative outlook on 27 January 2023. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: "Moody's downgrades Tunisia's ratings to Caa2 with a negative outlook, concluding its review" (https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/398103).

Concurrent to today's rating action, Tunisia's ceilings have been lowered to B2 for the local-currency ceiling and Caa1 for the foreign-currency ceiling.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473251 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The main driver of today's rating downgrades for Amen, BdT, BIAT and STB is the continuously uncertain operating conditions in the country, exacerbated by the absence to date of a comprehensive financing package to meet the government's large funding needs, which raises the default risk of the country. A new IMF programme has yet to be secured, despite reaching staff-level agreement in October 2022, aggravating an already challenging funding position and compounding the pressures on Tunisia's foreign exchange reserve adequacy. Very tight domestic and external funding conditions and the Tunisian government's challenging debt-service profile elevate refinancing risks. Moody's assesses that weak governance and significant social risks in part account for Tunisia reaching such a critical juncture. Residual credit support stems from the Central Bank of Tunisia's remaining foreign exchange reserve buffer, alongside the government's continuing commitment to seeking a new IMF arrangement and a longstanding track record of support from a broad range of international partners.

The second driver is the Tunisian banks' direct government exposure to treasury bills and bonds which has increased to around 57% as a proportion of shareholders' equity as of August 2022 and exposes the banks to increasing asset and solvency risk.

Unlike the other four rated Tunisian banks, ATB's bank deposit ratings have been confirmed, driven by affiliate support uplift from Arab Bank PLC (deposit rating Ba2 positive, ba2 BCA), its majority shareholder.

CONTINUOUSLY UNCERTAIN OPERATING CONDITIONS

Tunisia's large fiscal and external imbalances and elevated refinancing risks represent significant credit weaknesses for the government which, alongside social tensions, have been exacerbated by the global implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On 14 December 2022, the IMF removed from its agenda an Executive Board meeting on a new $1.9 billion (4.1% of GDP) programme for Tunisia that was scheduled for 19 December, having reached Staff-Level agreement in October. Moody's views the programme as a key step for Tunisia considering its large twin deficits, tight external and domestic liquidity conditions, and a difficult debt-service profile over the next few years. While the Tunisian authorities have signaled their continuing commitment towards a programme, a new date for IMF Executive Board approval remains undefined. The successful signing of an IMF programme has remained elusive since the previous four-year arrangement was terminated in April 2020.

In turn, the provision of further material funds from multilateral and bilateral partners remains, as yet, out of reach. Considering highly constrained access to international capital markets and limited domestic financing capacity, these funds are critical to meeting the government's annual borrowing needs to avert a fiscal crisis with negative social implications. Further delays in securing external financing will compound the pressures on Tunisia's foreign exchange reserve adequacy through drawdowns for debt service payments, thereby exacerbating balance of payment risks and the probability of a debt restructuring that would entail losses for private sector creditors, including the banks.

Also, the rating agency expects this difficult operating environment characterized by low economic growth, inflationary pressures, low private investment and delayed structural reforms to continue to impact the banks' credit growth and profitability whilst funding and liquidity remain tight.

BANKS' DIRECT AND INDIRECT EXPOSURE TO THE TUNISIAN GOVERNMENT EXPOSES THEM TO EVENT RISK

Mounting liquidity pressures at the sovereign level and greater risks of default would have solvency and liquidity implications for Tunisian banks that are directly and indirectly exposed to the sovereign on both sides of the balance sheet.

The banks' direct government exposure via the purchasing of treasury bills and bonds as proportion of shareholders' equity has increased to around 57% as of August 2022 (from 37% in 2011) as the government posted wider fiscal deficits since the Jasmine revolution. In addition, we estimate that the total exposure to the sovereign is larger – at around 1.1x times the banking system's equity base as of August 2022 – when accounting for lending to state-owned enterprises and foreign currency loans.

The direct and indirect exposure to government credit risk together with the primarily domestic focus of their operations renders the banks susceptible to event risk at the sovereign level. Banks' exposure to government debt may even increase as the unlocking of concessional funding to the Tunisian government remains contingent on an IMF agreement and access to international capital markets is nonexistent. Government exposure links the banks' credit profiles with the sovereign's, whose Caa2 rating is on negative outlook. Under a Moody's stress scenario that assumes a sovereign default, capital buffers at most rated banks would fall below minimum regulatory requirements and call for recapitalization needs.

On the liability side, the banks have been exposed to short-term collateralized Central Bank of Tunisia (CBT) funding. Notwithstanding the fact that the volume of CBT refinancing started a declining trend in 2019 – for the first time since 2010 – it witnessed an uptick to TND14.0 billion in January 2023 from around TND8.0 billion in December of 2020 as the government resorted to turn to domestic banks to refinance several maturities. Going forward, structural funding shortages for the banks could worsen further should deposit collection stall, while the upward reversal in CBT refinancing volumes could be sustained if (1) constantly wide fiscal deficits at the sovereign level continue to call for higher funding needs for banks to participate to government budget financing while the government is lacking other funding options; (2) inflationary pressures persist; and (3) the sluggish recovery since the severe pandemic-induced economic shock is further delayed.

CONFIRMATION OF THE LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATING OF ATB

The confirmation of ATB's Caa1 long-term bank deposit ratings reflect the confirmation of the bank's Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (Adjusted BCA) at caa1 that benefits from a one-notch affiliate support rating uplift based on Moody's continued assessment of a moderate probability of support from ATB's majority shareholder, Arab Bank PLC. The bank's Caa1 local as well as foreign currency bank deposit ratings are now one notch above the Caa2 issuer rating of the Government of Tunisia.

The confirmation of the bank's BCA at caa2 captures the bank's (1) weak asset quality and high credit concentrations in the context of challenging economic conditions in Tunisia with high direct exposure to the sovereign; (2) strained profitability considering elevated asset risk; and (3) modest and declining capital buffers. These challenges are mitigated by sound liquidity buffers, which are supported by a stable deposit funding base.

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on all five Tunisian banks' long-term bank deposit ratings is in line with the negative outlook on the rating of Government of Tunisia. This reflects Moody's view that, barring a timely improvement to external financing prospects, the probability of government default or the risk of material losses should default occur may rise beyond what is consistent with a Caa2 rating. Risks to Tunisia's credit profile will remain skewed to the downside even under any eventual IMF agreement, with financing prospects remaining dependent on timely and sustained reform implementation that will invariably prove challenging in the face of governance weaknesses and acute exposure to social risks. The negative outlook therefore also reflects the social, political, and institutional challenges that limit the prospects for reform implementation, considering weak governance and acute exposure to social risks.

For the banks, the negative outlook also implies (1) further pressure downward on the capacity from the government to extend financial support to STB if needed, over the next 12 to 18 months; (2) the potential for further weakening in the sovereign's rating which in turn could have an impediment on the key standalone credit fundamentals of the banks whose credit profiles are intertwined with Tunisia's through their direct and indirect sovereign exposures; and (3) any spillover risks for the banks related to the sovereign's deteriorated political, social and institutional context amid a weak growth environment and historically elevated inflation, magnified by the food and energy price shock.

BANK-SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

- Amen Bank (Amen)

Moody's downgraded Amen's long-term bank deposit ratings to Caa2 from Caa1 and confirmed its caa2 BCA and Adjusted BCA. Also, the rating agency confirmed the bank's Caa1 long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and its Caa1(cr) long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment).

- Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB)

Moody's confirmed ATB's Caa1 long-term bank deposit ratings as well as its caa2 BCA and caa1 Adjusted BCA. The bank's ratings benefit from a one notch affiliate support rating uplift based on Moody's continued assessment of a moderate probability of support from ATB's majority shareholder, Arab Bank PLC. Also, the rating agency confirmed the bank's B3 long-term local currency CRR as well as its B3(cr) long-term CR Assessment and downgraded ATB's long-term foreign currency CRR to Caa1 from B3, as it is now capped by Tunisia's Caa1 foreign currency ceiling.

- Banque Internationale Arabe de Tunisie (BIAT)

Moody's downgraded BIAT's long-term bank deposit ratings to Caa2 from Caa1 as well as its BCA and Adjusted BCA to caa2 from caa1, both at the sovereign rating level. Also, the rating agency downgraded the bank's long-term CRRs to Caa1 from B3 and its long-term CR Assessment to Caa1(cr) from B3(cr).

- Banque de Tunisie (BdT)

Moody's downgraded BdT's long-term bank deposit ratings to Caa2 from Caa1 as well as its BCA and Adjusted BCA to caa2 from caa1, both at the sovereign rating level. Also, the rating agency downgraded the bank's long-term CRRs to Caa1 from B3 and its long-term CR Assessment to Caa1(cr) from B3(cr).

- Societe Tunisienne de Banque (STB)

Moody's downgraded STB's long-term bank deposit ratings to Caa2 from Caa1 and affirmed its caa3 BCA and Adjusted BCA. The bank's ratings benefit from a one-notch government support uplift. Also, the rating agency downgraded the bank's long-term CRRs to Caa2 from Caa1 and its long-term CR Assessment to Caa2(cr) from Caa1(cr).

The affirmation of the bank's already low caa3 BCA reflects a level that already captures increased downside risks in the Tunisian operating environment. The BCA reflects the bank's high - albeit declining - level of problem loans (reported problem loans ratio at around 15.5% as of December 2021), driven by historically weak underwriting standards and a concentrated exposure to the distressed tourism sector, low profitability and weak loss-absorption capacity coupled with a tight funding profile and high reliance on central bank funding. Also, STB's caa3 BCA continues to capture weak internal audit and reporting systems.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is limited likelihood of upgrades to the banks' ratings, as indicated by the negative outlook on the banks' long-term bank deposit ratings. However, the outlooks could return to stable if Tunisia's Caa2 sovereign rating outlook is stabilized. This also depends upon no further material deterioration in banks' standalone fundamentals.

Conversely, the banks' ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the sovereign rating, signaling (1) a reduction in the government's capacity to extend financial support to STB in case of need; and/or (2) any economic impact on the standalone financial profiles of Amen, ATB, BIAT and BdT from the solvency and liquidity implications of a potential sovereign default; as well as (3) any other downside risks from a greater-than-expected deterioration in asset quality, profitability, core capital and liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Badis Shubailat, +971 (423) 795-05.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473251 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Constantinos Kypreos

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Antonello Aquino

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

