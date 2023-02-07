Moody's downgrades four and affirms five classes of GSMS 2013-GC13

Approximately $901.9 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on four classes and affirmed the ratings on five classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-GC13, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-GC13 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2021 Downgraded to Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I classes (Cl. A-S, Cl. B, Cl. C) were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses from the specially serviced and troubled loans as well as increased risk of potential interest shortfalls from the exposure to refinance challenges for certain specially serviced and poorly performing loans with upcoming maturity dates. Two loans, representing 9% of the pool are in special servicing. Additionally, the two largest non-specially serviced loans, Mall St. Matthews (10.8%) and Plaza America Towers III & IV (8.0%) that have experienced significant decline in net operating income (NOI) since securitization. Furthermore, the Mall St. Matthew loan has been previously modified and Plaza America Tower II & IV has significant upcoming rollover risk in the next two to three years and the loan matures in July 2023. Other than the Mall St. Matthews loan, all the remaining loans mature by July 2023 and if certain loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date, the outstanding classes may face increased interest shortfall risk.

The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO class (Cl. X-A) was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was downgraded due to the decline in credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 13.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 13.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 11.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 11.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 10, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 20.1% to $1.1 billion from $1.3 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 61 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14.1% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 57% of the pool. Thirty-two loans, constituting 32.3% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 9, compared to 11 at Moody's last review.

As of the January 2023 remittance report, loans representing 90.1% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 0.6% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent, 7.8% were greater than 90 days delinquent and 1.5% were in foreclosure.

Twenty-one loans, constituting 35.2% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 7.4% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool, and two loans, constituting 9.3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing, all of which have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Crossroads Center loan ($83.5 million -- 7.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 766,000 square feet (SF) portion of an 895,000 SF regional mall located in Saint Cloud, MN. The mall is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's and Scheels All Sports. A non-collateral Sear's closed in 2018 and was divided and backfilled by three new tenants. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2020 due to deliquent payments in relation to the business disruptions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The servicer began dual tracking foreclosure and loan modification. The borrower has been unwilling to contribute additional capital into the property. A cash lock box has been implemented and all excess cash flow is being collected and applied. A formal notice of default was issued. The borrower submitted a revised loan modification proposal, and the borrower and special servicer have come to an agreement on the loan modification terms. The formal approval is being documented and outside counsel has been retained. Property performance has deteriorated significantly since 2019. An updated appraisal from October 2022 valued the property 70% below the value at securitization and 40% below the outstanding loan balance.

The second largest specially serviced loan is 643-647 Ninth Avenue loan ($16 million – 1.5% of the pool) which is secured by a mixed-use property located in New York City. The property consists of 24 multifamily units and approximately 9,300 SF of retail space. The loan had an original maturity date in June 2020, but was unable to refinance and transferred to the special servicer in May 2020.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 18.6% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $132 million (a 44.4% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Mall St. Matthews loan ($114.8 million –10.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $163.2 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 670,000 SF portion of a 1.0 million SF regional mall located in Louisville, KY. The property is anchored by Dillard's, Dillard's Men & Home, and JCPenney, with JCPenney included as part of the collateral. The property is also anchored by a Dave & Busters that replaced a former Forever 21. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 as the borrower was unable to refinance the loan prior to the loan maturity date in June 2020. The loan was modified in July 2022, extending the maturity date to 2025 and requiring the sponsor to contribute an additional $7 million of equity. The loan transferred back to the master servicer in August 2022. The second largest troubled loan is the Holiday Inn – 6th Avenue loan ($72.8 million -- 6.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 226 key limited-service hotel located in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2021 due to delinquent payments. The property was sold in 2022 and the loan was assumed by the purchaser in June 2022 and recently returned to the master servicer. The remaining troubled loans are backed by mixed-use and retail properties that have had significant performance deterioration due to the pandemic.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 86% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 93% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 104%, compared to 98% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 11.5% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.4%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.70X and 1.04X, respectively, compared to 1.75X and 1.13X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 24.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 11 West 42nd Street Loan ($150 million – 14.1% of the pool), which represents the pari passu portion of a $300 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 943,700 SF office tower located in New York City. The largest tenant is Michael Kors (25% of the net rentable area (NRA)) with a lease expiration in March 2026. The second largest tenant, CIT Group (22% of NRA), renewed the majority of its space through May 2034. As of September 2022, the property was 96% occupied, compared to 89% occupied in December 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 96% and 0.95X, respectively, same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Plaza America Towers III & IV Loan ($84.7 million -- 8% of the pool), which is secured by a 469,000 SF office tower located in Reston, VA. The property is also encumbered with a $15 million mezzanine loan. The largest tenant is science Applications International (22% of the NRA) with a lease expiration in July 2025. Property performance has declined since 2016 due to lower occupancy. As of September 2022, the property was 85% occupied, and has significant lease rollover in the next two years. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 134% and 0.83X, respectively, compared to 124% and 0.89X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Pinnacle in Kierland Phase IV Loan ($30 million – 2.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 199,300 SF office property in Scottsdale, AZ. The largest tenant is Morgan Stanley (22% of the NRA) with a lease expiration in November 2027. The remaining tenant roster includes a mix financial and legal firms. Property performance has remained stable since securitization. As of September 2022, the property was 90% occupied, compared to 97% in June 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.86X, respectively, same as at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

