Moody's downgrades four and affirms one class of EMEA CMBS notes issued by Atom Mortgage Securities DAC

Approximately GBP 303.3 million of CMBS affected

London, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of four classes of notes and affirmed the rating of one class of notes issued by Atom Mortgage Securities DAC.

....GBP 193.4M (Current outstanding amount GBP 154.2M) Class A Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2031, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 30, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 42M Class B (Current outstanding amount GBP 33M) Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2031, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Sep 30, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 37.2M Class C (Current outstanding amount GBP 29.3M) Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2031, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Sep 30, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

....GBP 57.6M Class D (Current outstanding amount GBP 45.3M) Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2031, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Sep 30, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....GBP 52.7M Class E (Current outstanding amount GBP 41.5M) Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2031, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Sep 30, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Moody's does not rate the Class X Notes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the re-assessment of the expected loss of the underlying loan.

The main driver for the downgrades of the ratings on Class B, C, D and E notes is an increase in expected loss because of a lower Moody's property value and an increased refinancing risk due to a higher assumed leverage at loan maturity.

The vacancy rate in the properties left in the underlying portfolio after the sale of three fully let properties remains high and above initial expectations (22.8% as of 23 January 2023). Prepayment amounts have been allocated pro-rata to the notes and thus the senior notes' credit enhancement has not increased. Moody's value for the remaining properties is 5.4% lower compared to closing, mainly due to the following factors:

(i) the macro-economic environment is weakening, particularly in the UK where the properties are located. As a result, Moody's expects lower tenant demand and less favorable lease terms. This environment is not favourable to re-letting vacant units and units that may potentially become vacant at lease expiry.

(ii) there is in addition a substantial lease rollover risk notably in 2024 when 29.7% of leases (as a percentage of gross rent) will expire or have a break option.

(iii) slow progress in reletting, notably in the Uxbridge business park.

The rating on the Class A Notes was affirmed because this tranche has sufficient subordination to absorb the higher expected loss on the loan.

Moody's LTV is 79.9% compared to a reported LTV of 56.6%.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss in the range of 0%-10% of the current balance. Moody's derives this loss expectation from the analysis of the default probability of the securitised loans (both during the term and at maturity) and its value assessment of the collateral.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

Atom Mortgage Securities DAC is a true sale transaction backed by a senior loan and a senior capex facility (senior loan) in the total current amount of GBP 307.8 million. Outside the securitisation there is a GBP 77.2 million mezzanine loan that is contractually and structurally subordinated to the senior loan and secured by a second lien on the property.

The senior loan pays a floating interest of SONIA plus a margin of 1.85%. The senior loan has an initial term of two years followed by three one-year extension options. The next maturity date is 16 June 2023. The extension options are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions which include the requirement that the loan is 100% hedged against interest rate risk by a cap with a strike rate that is the higher of (i) 2.0% and (ii) a strike rate that ensures an ICR of 1.50x. The current interest rate cap has a strike rate of 2.0%. Based on the reported debt yield, the required strike rate would be 2.98%. The senior loan does not have a scheduled amortisation before a change of control. There is a release price mechanism in place where 100% of the allocated loan amount is repaid for the first 20% of the loan notional and 115% thereafter, provided that the release price of the Oxford property is 115% at all times.

At closing, the senior loan was secured by four business parks and two logistics properties located in the UK (namely, Oxford Business Park, Uxbridge Business Park, Hammersmith Waterfront, Gloucester Business Park, Gloucester Logistics and Hatfield Logistics).

Hatfield Logistics, Gloucester Innovation and Gloucester Logistics have since been sold. So, the senior loan is now secured by the three remaining business parks. The prepayment amounts have been allocated pro-rata to the notes. Following the sale of the three properties, the transaction's total notes balance decreased to GBP 303.3 million currently from GBP 383.4 million at closing.

A new valuation was undertaken in July 2022 on the three remaining properties. The updated value is 8.6% higher compared to the value report at closing.

The portfolio's reported vacancy rate has increased to 22.8% following the sale of the two Gloucester properties which were fully let.

More specifically, the vacancy rate at the Uxbridge Business Park has been consistently at or above 33.5% since January 2022. This vacancy level has been driven by two of its five buildings being entirely vacant, including one for comprehensive refurbishment.

The vacancy level at the Oxford Business Park has increased to 18.7% as of January 2023 compared to 1.5% at closing.

Moody's now expects vacancy levels to remain significant going forward due to weaker tenant demand. Consequently, Moody's property value of the three remaining properties has decreased by about 5.4% to GBP 385.1 million from GBP 407 million at closing. Moody's LTV has thus increased to 79.9% from 75.0% at closing.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings are generally (i) an increase in the property values backing the underlying loans or (ii) a decrease in default risk assessment.

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings are generally (i) a decline in the property values backing the underlying loan or (ii) an increase in default risk assessment.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

