Moody's downgrades four and affirms two classes of EMEA CMBS notes issued by Taurus 2021-3 DEU DAC

Approximately EUR 504.3 million of CMBS affected

London, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of four classes of notes and affirmed the ratings of two classes of notes issued by Taurus 2021-3 DEU DAC:

....EUR 227M (Current outstanding balance EUR 223,174,488) Class A Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2030, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 13, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 85M (Current outstanding balance EUR 83,567,540) Class B Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2030, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Apr 13, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 57M (Current outstanding balance EUR 56,039,409) Class C Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2030, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 13, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

....EUR 62M (Current outstanding balance EUR 60,955,146) Class D Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2030, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Apr 13, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....EUR 59M (Current outstanding balance EUR 58,005,704) Class E Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2030, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 13, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

....EUR 22.98M (Current outstanding balance EUR 22,593,713) Class F Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2030, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Apr 13, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the re-assessment of the expected loss of the underlying loans.

The main driver for the downgrades of the ratings on Class C, D, E and F Notes is an increase in expected loss because of a lower Moody's property value and an increased refinancing risk due to a higher assumed leverage at loan maturity.

The office and retail component of the underlying property is currently performing below the original expectations and Moody's expects lower office tenant demand due to the forecasted stress on the German economy, rising interest rates and substantial inflation, notably the rise in energy prices following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Whilst the quality of the office accommodation is of a very high standard, the location of the property is not a traditional prime office location in Frankfurt. The property will only attract tenants that particularly benefit from the proximity to the airport terminals. Therefore, this limits the pool of potential tenants.

The ratings on the classes A and B Notes were affirmed because these tranches have sufficient subordination to absorb the higher expected loss on the loans.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

Taurus 2021-3 DEU DAC is a true sale transaction backed by two loans together currently totaling EUR 530.88 million. The largest loan is secured by a mixed-use office and hotel property connected to Frankfurt International Airport Terminal 1. The smaller loan is secured by the corresponding parking complex.

On the September payment date, an amount of EUR 9.1 million deposited on the cash trap account was used to partially prepay the loans. Principal proceeds were allocated pro-rata to the notes. As a result, the transaction balance decreased to EUR 530.88 million from EUR 539.98 million at closing.

The office and retail component of the collateral has underperformed with a vacancy at about 21% compared to about 6% at closing. Vacancy levels had previously decreased since 2015 with leases to new tenants but it was under more favourable market conditions. Moody's now expects a prolonged reletting time with increased vacancy levels going forward. Therefore, Moody's property value for this component has decreased by about 12%. The office and retail component contributes a large part of the collateral's revenues and about 62% of Moody's property value.

The hotel and parking components on the other hand have performed better recently. Occupancy has recovered after the lifting of Covid restrictions but has not reached pre-pandemic levels. Moody's expects only a slow recovery and that it will take several years to get back to pre-pandemic occupancy and income levels.

Moody's total property value has decreased to EUR 623.9 million from EUR 675.3 million at closing. Moody's LTV has thus increased to 85.1% from 80% at closing.

The reported debt yield has increased to 6.9% from 5.8% at closing. The increase is due to the performance of the hotels and parking components. Despite the debt yield being above the 6.7% covenant, the loan remains in cash trap mode as the borrower needs to be above the cash trap level for two consecutive quarters.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings are generally (i) an increase in the property values backing the underlying loans or (ii) a decrease in default risk assessment.

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings are generally (i) a decline in the property values backing the underlying loans or (ii) an increase in default risk assessment.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Snow

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Oliver Moldenhauer

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Arnaud Lasseron

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

