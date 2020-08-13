Moody's downgrades four classes from Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2014-DN1

New York, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of four classes from Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2014-DN1. The transaction in this rating action is a GSE credit risk transfer (CRT) RMBS fixed-severity transaction issued by Freddie Mac in 2014. The transaction has a legal final maturity of February 2024.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL430288 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2014-DN1

Cl. M-2, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 9, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. M-2F, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 9, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. M-12, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 9, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. M-2I*, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 9, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

*Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions reflect an increase in projected Credit Events driven by a rise in COVID-19 related delinquencies and forbearance. As of July, the transaction has 4.17% of the reference pool is delinquent.

In response to the COVID-19-spurred economic shock, the GSEs have enacted temporary policies that allow servicers to offer up to twelve months of forbearance to borrowers impacted by COVID-19. The GSEs report these loans that are granted forbearance as delinquent for purposes of CRT transactions despite suspension of reporting borrowers to the credit bureaus. While a majority of CRT transactions allocate losses based on actual losses incurred upon liquidation of defaulted mortgage loans in the reference pool (i.e., "actual loss" transactions), fixed severity deals will pass losses to investors when affected loans become Credit Event Reference Obligation. Losses are allocated to bondholders based on a tiered severity structure (known as "fixed severity"), reverse sequentially. Most fixed severity CRT transactions issued by Freddie Mac provide a grace period for delinquent loans that are affected by a "natural disaster". However, the Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2014-DN1 does not have a "natural disaster" exception, and loans will be recognized as Credit Event Reference Obligation when the loans become 180 day or more delinquent.

As of July 2020, the Cumulative Net Credit Event is 0.31% of original reference pool balance, and the current threshold, applicable between March 2020 and February 2021, for breaching the Cumulative Net Credit Event Test is 1.75%. If the deal fails the Cumulative Net Credit Event Test, 100% of prepayments will be redirected to the senior notes. As a result, bonds in this action, which currently receive all subordinate bonds' pro-rata share of prepayment collections, will experience a significant slowdown in principal paydown. Based on the average principal payments over the past six months, the bonds in this rating action are expected to pay off within seven months if the deal continues to pass the Cumulative Net Credit Event Test. As of July 2020, 4.17% of the reference pool is delinquent, 4.81% is either delinquent or impacted by COVID-19. The bonds in this rating action have 4.33% credit enhancement and are not expected to take losses in our baseline scenario. We expect the deal to continue passing the test for at least another four months. This action reflects the credit implications of the above factors.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of US RMBS from the collapse in the US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published on February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL430288 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

