Moody's downgrades four classes from Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2014-DN1

New York, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded the ratings of four classes from Structured Agency Credit Risk
(STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2014-DN1. The transaction
in this rating action is a GSE credit risk transfer (CRT) RMBS fixed-severity
transaction issued by Freddie Mac in 2014. The transaction has
a legal final maturity of February 2024.
Complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) Debt Notes,
Series 2014-DN1
Cl. M-2, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on
Apr 9, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-2F, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously
on Apr 9, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-12, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously
on Apr 9, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. M-2I*, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously
on Apr 9, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
*Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions reflect an increase in projected Credit Events driven
by a rise in COVID-19 related delinquencies and forbearance.
As of July, the transaction has 4.17% of the reference
pool is delinquent.
In response to the COVID-19-spurred economic shock,
the GSEs have enacted temporary policies that allow servicers to offer
up to twelve months of forbearance to borrowers impacted by COVID-19.
The GSEs report these loans that are granted forbearance as delinquent
for purposes of CRT transactions despite suspension of reporting borrowers
to the credit bureaus. While a majority of CRT transactions allocate
losses based on actual losses incurred upon liquidation of defaulted mortgage
loans in the reference pool (i.e., "actual loss" transactions),
fixed severity deals will pass losses to investors when affected loans
become Credit Event Reference Obligation. Losses are allocated
to bondholders based on a tiered severity structure (known as "fixed severity"),
reverse sequentially. Most fixed severity CRT transactions issued
by Freddie Mac provide a grace period for delinquent loans that are affected
by a "natural disaster". However, the Structured Agency Credit
Risk (STACR) Debt Notes, Series 2014-DN1 does not have a
"natural disaster" exception, and loans will be recognized as Credit
Event Reference Obligation when the loans become 180 day or more delinquent.
As of July 2020, the Cumulative Net Credit Event is 0.31%
of original reference pool balance, and the current threshold,
applicable between March 2020 and February 2021, for breaching the
Cumulative Net Credit Event Test is 1.75%. If the
deal fails the Cumulative Net Credit Event Test, 100% of
prepayments will be redirected to the senior notes. As a result,
bonds in this action, which currently receive all subordinate bonds'
pro-rata share of prepayment collections, will experience
a significant slowdown in principal paydown. Based on the average
principal payments over the past six months, the bonds in this rating
action are expected to pay off within seven months if the deal continues
to pass the Cumulative Net Credit Event Test. As of July 2020,
4.17% of the reference pool is delinquent, 4.81%
is either delinquent or impacted by COVID-19. The bonds
in this rating action have 4.33% credit enhancement and
are not expected to take losses in our baseline scenario. We expect
the deal to continue passing the test for at least another four months.
This action reflects the credit implications of the above factors.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of US RMBS from the collapse in the US economic activity
in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the
year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published on February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent
on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers
or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these
transactions.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings
includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Wenzhao Wu
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Ola Hannoun-Costa
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
