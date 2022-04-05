Moody's downgrades four classes of WFRBS 2011-C5

Approximately $55.7 million of structured securities affected

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on four classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2011-C5, Commercial Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-C5 as follows:

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)

Cl. G, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Affirmed B2 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Affirmed Ba3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were downgraded due to the pool's significant exposure to a retail property and a regional mall (82.1% of the pool) that experienced recent declines in net operating income and were modified after failing to pay-off at their original maturity dates. As a result of the exposure to these loans, the remaining classes are at an increased risk of interest shortfalls and potential for higher expected losses if the largest loan, Arbor Walk and Palms Crossing Loan (74.4% of the pool), is unable to pay off at its scheduled maturity date in August 2022.

The rating on the IO Class (Class X-B) was downgraded due to the decline in the credit quality of its reference classes resulting from principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped United States' economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of CMBS. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 15.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 2.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 1.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 2.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology " published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior class and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 91.7% to $90.3 million from $1.1 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by four mortgage loans ranging in size from 7.7% to 74.4% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of two, compared to six at Moody's last review.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $2.2 million (for an average loss severity of 24%). All four loans are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Arbor Walk and Palms Crossing Loan ($67.2 million – 74.4% of the pool), which is secured by two anchored retail properties located in Austin, Texas (Arbor Walk) and McAllen, Texas (Palms Crossing). The properties are sponsored by Washington Prime Group. Arbor walk is a 465,000 square foot (SF) retail center anchored by Home Depot, Marshalls, and Jo-Ann Fabrics and is located eight miles north of the Austin CBD in close proximity to the open-air lifestyle center, The Domain. The Arbor Walk property is subject to a ground lease with the University of Texas which expires in 2056. Palms Crossing is an 328,000 SF retail center anchored by a Hobby Lobby, Barnes & Noble, and DSW Shoe Warehouse. The property is located six miles north of the border with Mexico. As of September 2021, the properties were collectively 80% leased, compared to 81% leased in December 2020 and 91% leased in December 2019. Arbor Walk was approximately 98% leased as of September 2021, while Palms Crossing was approximately 55% leased following the closure of anchor Beall's in 2020 and the departure of Overstock in 2021. The loan transferred in April 2021 for imminent monetary default. The special servicer and borrower executed a forbearance agreement and extension in July 2021.

The second and third largest specially serviced loans are the SpringHill Suites Wheeling Loan ($8.6 million – 9.5% of the pool) and Marriott Courtyard Monroeville Loan ($7.6 million – 8.4% of the pool), which are secured by full service hotels and share the same sponsor. The SpringHill Suites Wheeling Loan is secured by a 115 room Marriott-flagged hotel located in Wheeling, West Virginia. As of June 2021, the property was 63.7% occupied, with Year-to-Date 2021 ADR and RevPAR at $88.82 and $56.58 respectively. The loan is last paid through September 2021. The Marriott Courtyard Monroeville Loan is secured by a 98 room hotel located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania approximately 12 miles east of Pittsburgh. As of September 2020, the property was 45.8% occupied, and the trailing-twelve-month ADR and RevPAR were $88.82 and $56.58, respectively. The loan is last paid through January 2022. Both loans recently transferred for imminent monetary default at the borrower's request as a result of the pandemic. The borrower is looking to sell both properties and pay off the loans.

The smallest specially serviced loan is the Poughkeepsie Galleria II loan ($6.9 million – 7.7% of the pool), which is secured by an 82,000 SF retail space attached to the Poughkeepsie Galleria, the 1.2 million SF super-regional mall located in Poughkeepsie, New York. The collateral is 100% occupied by three tenants, Best Buy, Old Navy, and H&M. Best Buy, which rents 62% of the net rentable area (NRA), exercised their option to extend their lease term by five years through January 2026. The loan transferred for imminent monetary default in April 2020 at the request of the borrower, Pyramid Management Group. The loan is last paid thru April 2020. Pyramid has advised they are working towards paying off this loan but have not provided any additional information. The special servicer is dual tracking the loan.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rhett Terrell

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

