Moody's downgrades gategroup to B3 from B1, outlook is negative

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers gategroup Holding AG Related Research Credit Opinion: gategroup Holding AG: Update to credit analysis Issuer Comment: gategroup Holding AG: Acquisition of LSG is credit negative due to higher pensions, but will enhance gategroup's market position Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of gategroup Holding AG Issuer Comment: gategroup Holding AG: gategroup's ratings unaffected by the acquisition by RRJ Capital Issuer Comment: gategroup Holding AG: gategroup's bond issuance improves the company's liquidity and debt maturity profile Rating Action: Moody's downgrades gategroup to B3 from B1, outlook is negative 26 Mar 2020 London, 26 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded gategroup Holding AG's corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B1 and probability of default rating to B3-PD from B1-PD. Outlook on all ratings changed to negative from stable A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on gategroup of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Vast majority of gategroup's revenue is directly linked to the passenger traffic. Outlook on all ratings changed to negative from stable A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on gategroup of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Vast majority of gategroup's revenue is directly linked to the passenger traffic. The downgrade was prompted by the very sharp decline in passenger traffic since the outbreak of coronavirus started during January 2020, which will result in a significant negative free cash flow in 2020, a weakening liquidity profile and a significantly higher leverage. From a regionally contained outbreak the virus has rapidly spread to many different regions severely denting air travel. On a full-year basis, Moody's expects global industry capacity to fall 25% to 35%, assuming the spread of the virus slows by the end of June and, subsequently, passenger demand returns. Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over at least the next three months with partial or full flight cancellations and aircraft groundings, with all regions affected globally. The base case assumes there is a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting in the third quarter. However there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions is uncertain. Moody's analysis assumes around a 50-60% reduction in gategroup's revenue in the second quarter and a 20% fall for the full year, whilst also modelling significantly deeper downside cases including a full fleet grounding during the course of Q2. Moody's acknowledges that gategroup has taken a number of measures to build up its liquidity in anticipation of a significant decline in revenue: - The company's liquidity is supported by CHF172 million of cash and CHF230 million available RCF as of December 2019 - Moody's expects that the company's shareholders will further support gategroup - The acquisition of LSG's European operations should bring material net cash proceeds, although the transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and expected to close in April at the earliest - gategroup has flexibility to cut most of its capex for the year, which is estimated at around CHF120 million savings Moody's also understands that the company has pro-actively started to reduce personnel costs with staff layoffs and applied for government support programmes and also introduced enhanced health and safety protocols across its networks to ensure continued ability to operate. RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties related to the length and severity of the spread, which in a more challenging downside scenario, could further deteriorate gategroup's liquidity profile and lead to a balance sheet with elevated leverage. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger volumes return to more normal levels. At that stage Moody's would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the company and positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company is capable of substantially recovering its financial metrics and restoring liquidity headroom within a 1-2 year time horizon. Moody's could downgrade gategroup's rating if there are expectations of deeper and longer declines in airport passenger volumes including a material extension into Q3 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, particularly if not matched by additional sources of liquidity; wider liquidity concerns increase, for instance due to cost inflexibility; or a prolonged period of significantly negative free cash flow generation coupled with a material deterioration of the key credit ratios. LIQUIDITY gategroup's liquidity is challenged by a decline in free cash flow generation. The company had CHF172 million of cash and CHF230 million available on its RCF as of December 2019. The €415 million RCF which is due in October 2021 also has maintenance covenants, which are tested semi-annually and include a maximum net leverage ratio of 3.75x and a minimum interest cover ratio of 3.5x and will likely come under pressure later this year. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS gategroup's debt capital structure consists of a €250 million unsecured term loan, a €415 million unsecured RCF both due October 2021 and CHF350 million unsecured bonds due February 2022, all of which are unrated. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety, and as detailed above the impact of the crisis on the company's credit quality has been the key driver of the downgrade and review. Moody's would like to draw attention to certain governance considerations related to gategroup. The company is 50% owned by a private equity sponsor RRJ, which may lead to somewhat higher tolerance for leverage and appetite for debt-funded acquisitions. PRINCIPAL METHDOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS: Downgrades: ..Issuer: gategroup Holding AG .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1 .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: gategroup Holding AG ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable COMPANY PROFILE gategroup Holding AG (gategroup) is a Switzerland-based independent provider of airline catering and logistic services. As of 31 December 2019, gategroup operated more than 200 facilities in 60 countries and territories in six continents, serving more than 700 million passengers annually and more than 300 customers worldwide. Its core activities are located in the US, France and Switzerland, which together accounted for 51% of the company's revenue in 2019. In 2019, the company generated around CHF5 billion in revenue and reported EBITDA of CHF441 million. gategroup is owned by the private equity investors RRJ Capital (based in Hong Kong) and the investment company Temasek (based in Singapore). REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Egor Nikishin, CFA

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

