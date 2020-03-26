Moody's downgrades gategroup to B3 from B1, outlook is negative

London, 26 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded gategroup
Holding AG's corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B1 and probability
of default rating to B3-PD from B1-PD. Outlook on
all ratings changed to negative from stable
A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of
this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on gategroup
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Vast majority of gategroup's revenue is directly linked to the passenger
traffic. The downgrade was prompted by the very sharp decline in
passenger traffic since the outbreak of coronavirus started during January
2020, which will result in a significant negative free cash flow
in 2020, a weakening liquidity profile and a significantly higher
leverage. From a regionally contained outbreak the virus has rapidly
spread to many different regions severely denting air travel. On
a full-year basis, Moody's expects global industry
capacity to fall 25% to 35%, assuming the spread of
the virus slows by the end of June and, subsequently, passenger
demand returns.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over at least the next
three months with partial or full flight cancellations and aircraft groundings,
with all regions affected globally. The base case assumes there
is a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting in the third quarter.
However there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and
the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions is uncertain.
Moody's analysis assumes around a 50-60% reduction in gategroup's
revenue in the second quarter and a 20% fall for the full year,
whilst also modelling significantly deeper downside cases including a
full fleet grounding during the course of Q2.
Moody's acknowledges that gategroup has taken a number of measures to
build up its liquidity in anticipation of a significant decline in revenue:
- The company's liquidity is supported by CHF172 million
of cash and CHF230 million available RCF as of December 2019
- Moody's expects that the company's shareholders will
further support gategroup
- The acquisition of LSG's European operations should bring
material net cash proceeds, although the transaction is still subject
to regulatory approvals and expected to close in April at the earliest
- gategroup has flexibility to cut most of its capex for the year,
which is estimated at around CHF120 million savings
Moody's also understands that the company has pro-actively
started to reduce personnel costs with staff layoffs and applied for government
support programmes and also introduced enhanced health and safety protocols
across its networks to ensure continued ability to operate.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties related to the length
and severity of the spread, which in a more challenging downside
scenario, could further deteriorate gategroup's liquidity profile
and lead to a balance sheet with elevated leverage.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought
under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger
volumes return to more normal levels. At that stage Moody's would
evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the company and positive
rating pressure would require evidence that the company is capable of
substantially recovering its financial metrics and restoring liquidity
headroom within a 1-2 year time horizon.
Moody's could downgrade gategroup's rating if there are expectations
of deeper and longer declines in airport passenger volumes including a
material extension into Q3 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak,
particularly if not matched by additional sources of liquidity; wider
liquidity concerns increase, for instance due to cost inflexibility;
or a prolonged period of significantly negative free cash flow generation
coupled with a material deterioration of the key credit ratios.
LIQUIDITY
gategroup's liquidity is challenged by a decline in free cash flow
generation. The company had CHF172 million of cash and CHF230 million
available on its RCF as of December 2019. The €415 million
RCF which is due in October 2021 also has maintenance covenants,
which are tested semi-annually and include a maximum net leverage
ratio of 3.75x and a minimum interest cover ratio of 3.5x
and will likely come under pressure later this year.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
gategroup's debt capital structure consists of a €250 million
unsecured term loan, a €415 million unsecured RCF both due
October 2021 and CHF350 million unsecured bonds due February 2022,
all of which are unrated.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety, and as detailed above the impact of the crisis
on the company's credit quality has been the key driver of the downgrade
and review.
Moody's would like to draw attention to certain governance considerations
related to gategroup. The company is 50% owned by a private
equity sponsor RRJ, which may lead to somewhat higher tolerance
for leverage and appetite for debt-funded acquisitions.
PRINCIPAL METHDOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: gategroup Holding AG
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: gategroup Holding AG
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
COMPANY PROFILE
gategroup Holding AG (gategroup) is a Switzerland-based independent
provider of airline catering and logistic services. As of 31 December
2019, gategroup operated more than 200 facilities in 60 countries
and territories in six continents, serving more than 700 million
passengers annually and more than 300 customers worldwide. Its
core activities are located in the US, France and Switzerland,
which together accounted for 51% of the company's revenue
in 2019. In 2019, the company generated around CHF5 billion
in revenue and reported EBITDA of CHF441 million. gategroup is
owned by the private equity investors RRJ Capital (based in Hong Kong)
and the investment company Temasek (based in Singapore).
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Egor Nikishin, CFA
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454