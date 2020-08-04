Moody's downgrades most ratings for Triumph Group (CFR to Caa3)

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Triumph Group, Inc. ("Triumph"), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR, to Caa3 from Caa2) and probability of default rating (to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD). Concurrently, Moody's downgraded its ratings for the company's senior secured second lien notes (to Caa2 from Caa1) and senior unsecured notes (to Ca from Caa3). Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed new first lien senior secured notes. Proceeds from the notes issuance will be used to repay borrowings and terminate the company's revolving credit facility, with excess cash to be carried on the balance sheet in support of requisite liquidity needs over the coming years. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating was changed to SGL-3 from SGL-4, predicated on the assumed successful completion of the new first lien notes offering. The ratings outlook remains negative.

"The downgrades reflect our assertion of rising default risk over the next few years given the company's deemed unsustainable leveraged capital structure and the multi-year recovery of the aerospace industry as anticipated," says Eoin Roche, Moody's Vice President and senior analyst covering Triumph. "This is notwithstanding the temporarily improved liquidity profile that Triumph will enjoy pending successful completion of its secured debt financing and targeted asset dispositions, albeit which we believe will again be substantially depleted over the coming years and is likely to be insufficient to fully refinance maturing debt obligations," added Roche.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa3 corporate family rating broadly balances Triumph's high financial leverage and weakening liquidity over time against its considerable scale and well-established presence as an aerospace supplier. Over the next few years, Moody's anticipates a very challenging operating environment for Triumph's commercial aerospace markets (about 55% of sales), precipitated in large part by the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the airline industry and the more pronounced and extended disruption that it has brought to manufacturers and suppliers in the commercial aerospace industry. Moody's expects fundamentally lower OEM production rates for most commercial aerospace platforms, coupled with significantly reduced aftermarket activity, both of which will weigh materially on future earnings and cash flow generation.

Moody's recognizes Triumph's de-risking efforts over the last few years, as well as its meaningful exposure to military end markets (about 30% of sales), which are likely to remain relatively stable compared to the commercial aerospace business. That said, Moody's has concerns about what is expected to be very material and a prolonged period of cash consumption for Triumpch through at least fiscal year 2023. This cash consumption will be against a backdrop of an already highly leveraged balance sheet that will weaken meaningfully (with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of around 10x expected to about double over the next year), the absence of a committed revolver, and a persistently weak quality of earnings including a history of multiple large add-backs that reduce visibility into sustainable margin levels.

The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of material and prolonged disruptions from the coronavirus that will continue to weigh on Triumph's credit profile over the next few years. The negative outlook also reflects the company's anticipated weakening liquidity profile over time given significant cash burn and the absence of a committed revolving credit facility, and nothwithstanding sizable excess cash balances proforma for the pending financing transaction which will persist over the coming year or more.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a ratings upgrade include an improving liquidity profile and meaningful strengthening of the company's key credit metrics. De-risking of the business through a divestiture or the use of sale proceeds to meaningfully reduce debt could also support upward ratings movement over time.

Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include expectations of cash consumption beyond what is already contemplated in terms of cash consumption within the business. Delays or costs relating to the transfer of work on the G280, or if the strategic review of the Structures business pressures liquidity, could also cause downward ratings pressure.

The following summarizes today's rating actions:

Issuer: Triumph Group, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD

New first lien senior secured notes, assign B2 (LGD1)

Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Speculative Grade Liquidity rating, upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4

Outlook, Remains Negative

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls and distributes a broad portfolio of aero-structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The company serves the commercial aerospace (53% of sales), military (20%), business jet (23%) and regional and other markets (4%). Pro forma revenues (after completed divestitures) for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 were approximately $2.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eoin Roche

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Russell Solomon

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

