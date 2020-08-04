Moody's downgrades most ratings for Triumph Group (CFR to Caa3)

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Triumph
Group, Inc. ("Triumph"), including the company's corporate
family rating (CFR, to Caa3 from Caa2) and probability of default
rating (to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD). Concurrently,
Moody's downgraded its ratings for the company's senior secured
second lien notes (to Caa2 from Caa1) and senior unsecured notes (to Ca
from Caa3). Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to the company's
proposed new first lien senior secured notes. Proceeds from the
notes issuance will be used to repay borrowings and terminate the company's
revolving credit facility, with excess cash to be carried on the
balance sheet in support of requisite liquidity needs over the coming
years. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating was changed
to SGL-3 from SGL-4, predicated on the assumed successful
completion of the new first lien notes offering. The ratings outlook
remains negative.
"The downgrades reflect our assertion of rising default risk over the
next few years given the company's deemed unsustainable leveraged capital
structure and the multi-year recovery of the aerospace industry
as anticipated," says Eoin Roche, Moody's Vice President and
senior analyst covering Triumph. "This is notwithstanding the temporarily
improved liquidity profile that Triumph will enjoy pending successful
completion of its secured debt financing and targeted asset dispositions,
albeit which we believe will again be substantially depleted over the
coming years and is likely to be insufficient to fully refinance maturing
debt obligations," added Roche.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa3 corporate family rating broadly balances Triumph's high financial
leverage and weakening liquidity over time against its considerable scale
and well-established presence as an aerospace supplier.
Over the next few years, Moody's anticipates a very challenging
operating environment for Triumph's commercial aerospace markets
(about 55% of sales), precipitated in large part by the adverse
impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the airline industry and the more
pronounced and extended disruption that it has brought to manufacturers
and suppliers in the commercial aerospace industry. Moody's
expects fundamentally lower OEM production rates for most commercial aerospace
platforms, coupled with significantly reduced aftermarket activity,
both of which will weigh materially on future earnings and cash flow generation.
Moody's recognizes Triumph's de-risking efforts over the last few
years, as well as its meaningful exposure to military end markets
(about 30% of sales), which are likely to remain relatively
stable compared to the commercial aerospace business. That said,
Moody's has concerns about what is expected to be very material
and a prolonged period of cash consumption for Triumpch through at least
fiscal year 2023. This cash consumption will be against a backdrop
of an already highly leveraged balance sheet that will weaken meaningfully
(with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of around 10x
expected to about double over the next year), the absence of a committed
revolver, and a persistently weak quality of earnings including
a history of multiple large add-backs that reduce visibility into
sustainable margin levels.
The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of material and
prolonged disruptions from the coronavirus that will continue to weigh
on Triumph's credit profile over the next few years. The
negative outlook also reflects the company's anticipated weakening
liquidity profile over time given significant cash burn and the absence
of a committed revolving credit facility, and nothwithstanding sizable
excess cash balances proforma for the pending financing transaction which
will persist over the coming year or more.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a ratings upgrade include an improving liquidity
profile and meaningful strengthening of the company's key credit metrics.
De-risking of the business through a divestiture or the use of
sale proceeds to meaningfully reduce debt could also support upward ratings
movement over time.
Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include expectations of
cash consumption beyond what is already contemplated in terms of cash
consumption within the business. Delays or costs relating to the
transfer of work on the G280, or if the strategic review of the
Structures business pressures liquidity, could also cause downward
ratings pressure.
The following summarizes today's rating actions:
Issuer: Triumph Group, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2
Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa3-PD from
Caa2-PD
New first lien senior secured notes, assign B2 (LGD1)
Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3)
from Caa1 (LGD3)
Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to Ca (LGD5)
from Caa3 (LGD5)
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating, upgraded to SGL-3 from
SGL-4
Outlook, Remains Negative
Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Triumph Group,
Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs,
overhauls and distributes a broad portfolio of aero-structures,
aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems.
The company serves the commercial aerospace (53% of sales),
military (20%), business jet (23%) and regional and
other markets (4%). Pro forma revenues (after completed
divestitures) for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 were approximately
$2.9 billion.
