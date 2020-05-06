Moody's downgrades notes issued by Blade Engine Securitization Ltd. Series 2006-1

Approximately $138 million of asset backed securities affected

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of four securities issued by Blade Engine Securitization Ltd. Series 2006-1, an aircraft engine lease backed ABS ("Blade").

The complete ratings actions are as follow:

Issuer: Blade Engine Securitization Ltd. Series 2006-1

2006-1A-1, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2017 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

2006-1A-2, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2017 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

2006-1B, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2017 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions on the notes reflect reduced expectations regarding potential future income from the engine portfolio, driven in large part by the severe disruption in the aviation sector caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the increased likelihood that the 2006-1B notes will not receive any future interest payments.

In its latest annual report, Blade disclosed that approximately half of the lessees have requested some form of rent relief following the global drop in flight demand[1], and it expects that most, if not all, of the portfolio will eventually request some form of relief. The annual report also indicated that Blade may not be able to re-lease an increasing number of engines coming off lease, or that are currently off-lease for the foreseeable future.

The combined loan-to-value ratio (LTV) for Class A notes and Class B notes is around 90% as of the April 2020 payment date, taking into account liquidity reserves, and adjusting the December 2019 appraisal values down by 10% per annum depreciation. However, in a review of Blade's engine sales over the last six years, most received sale prices considerably lower than their most recent appraisals. In its analysis Moody's focused on an adjusted LTV and recovery analysis given that the realized prices for sale of similar engines have been lower than indicated by valuations.

Additionally, the default of an interest payment to the 2006-1B in June 2019 triggered an early amortization of the notes, depleting cash reserves and diverting payments away from the 2006-1B notes, which accrue interest, until the 2006-1A-1 and 2006-1A-2 notes are paid in full. Given the high LTV for the Class A notes, there is a possibility that the 2006-1B notes may not receive interest payments in the future.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Securities Backed by Aircraft and Associated Leases" published in December 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Securities-Backed-by-Aircraft-and--PBS_1167183. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

A smaller decline in aircraft engine values than Moody's expectations; higher likelihood of aircraft being sold at values closer to market as well as servicer's ability to execute sales; decline in the portion of portfolio currently off-lease or coming off lease in the near future and their higher than expected re-leasing or sale prospects, as well as improvement in lessees' performance under the leases.

Down

A larger decline in aircraft engine values than Moody's expectations; lower likelihood of aircraft being sold at values closer to market as well as servicer's ability to execute sales; increase in the portion of portfolio currently off-lease or coming off lease in the near future and their lower than expected re-leasing or sale prospects, as well as deterioration in lessees' performance under the leases.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Blade Annual Report 31-Dec-2019

