Moody's downgrades one CMBS class in Palisades Center 2016-PLSD

Approximately $229 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded one class in Palisades Center Trust 2016-PLSD, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-PLSD as follows:

Cl. A, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Dec 2, 2022 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on Cl. A was downgraded due to increased interest shortfalls and the expectation that interest shortfalls will continue due to the significant appraisal reduction amount (ARA) recognized as of the December 2022 remittance statement. The loan is now 30 days delinquent after it was unable to payoff at its already extended maturity and subsequent 30-day forbearance period that expired in November 2022. The recent appraisal reduction has caused interest shortfalls to impact up to Cl. A.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Today's action concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on December 2, 2022.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in the loan's performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 2022 payment date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged since securitization at approximately $389 million. The whole loan of $419 million has a split loan structure represented by the trust loan component of $389 million and a companion loan component of $30 million (not included in the trust) that is securitized in JPMDB 2016-C2. The trust includes notes A, B, C and D. The $229 million senior trust A note and the $30 million companion loan component in JPMDB 2016-C2 are pari passu. The trust notes B, C and D are junior to the trust note A and the companion loan component. Additionally, there is $142 million of mezzanine debt held outside the trust.

The loan first transferred to special servicing in 2020 and the original April 2021 maturity date was eventually extended to October 2022. The loan modification also included a 6-month principal and interest forbearance. The loan returned to the master servicer in May 2021, however, the loan returned to special servicing for imminent default ahead of its October 2022 maturity date and was again unable to payoff at its already extended maturity date. The loan received an additional 30-day forbearance period that expired on November 8, 2022. As of the December 2022 remittance statement the loan was classified as 30 days delinquent, however, due to the past forbearance periods the loan is last paid through its May 2022 payment date and now has outstanding P&I advances of $9.76 million.

The most recent appraisal value from November 2022 valued the property 49% below the appraised value in August 2020 and 75% below the appraisal at securitization. The most recent value is significant below the outstanding loan balance and as a result the master servicer has recognized an appraisal reduction of $208 million. Due to the appraisal reduction and delinquent payments all the outstanding classes were impacted with interest shortfalls as of the December 2022 remittance date. As of the December 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $813,465 and impact up to Cl. A. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will likely continue due to the significant ARA and the property's performance. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications, extraordinary trust expenses and non-recoverable determinations.

The property's performance was already declining prior to 2020 but was further significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and performance has remained well below levels at securitization. The property's NCF increased year over year to $25.0 million in 2021 from its low of $16.2 million NCF in 2020, however, the 2021 NCF was still 32% lower than in 2019 and approximately 44% below the 2016 NCF. Based on the property's performance in the three quarters ending September 30, 2022, the annualized 2022 NCF would be essentially unchanged from 2021. The property's NCF in 2019 was $36.9 million, down from $40.5 million in 2018 and $44.9 million in 2016.

The Palisades Center is located approximately 3.5 miles northwest of the Tappan Zee Bridge and 18 miles northwest of New York City. The property is managed by the loan's sponsor, Pyramid Management Group, LLC, a privately held real estate management and development company headquartered in Syracuse, New York. The Palisades Center contains several occupied anchors comprised of Macy's (201,000 square feet (SF)), Home Depot (132,800 SF), Target (130,140 SF), BJ's Wholesale Club (118,076 SF), Dick's Sporting Goods (94,745 SF) and Burlington Coat Factory (54,609 SF). Anchor collateral for the loan does not include the Macy's space. Other larger collateral tenants include a 21-screen AMC Palisades Center Cinema, Barnes and Noble, Best Buy, Dave and Busters, DSW, and Autobahn Indoor Speedway.

The property's occupancy rate has declined since securitization. In July 2017, JC Penney closed and vacated their three-level 157,000 SF anchor space, which is part of the loan collateral. The JC Penney space remains vacant. In addition, Lord & Taylor (120,000 SF) closed in January 2020 and Bed Bath and Beyond (45,000 SF with lease expiring in January 2022) closed in June 2020. As of September 2022, the collateral was 74% occupied.

