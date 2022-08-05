Moody's downgrades one and affirms eleven classes of MSBAM 2013-C11

Approximately $555 million of structured securities affected

New York, August 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) has affirmed the ratings on eleven classes and downgraded the rating on one class in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2013-C11 ("MSBAM 2013-C11"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates as follows:

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2021 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2021 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2021 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-S, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2021 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2021 Confirmed at Caa3 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2021 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2021 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2021 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2021 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. PST, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2021 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. A-AB, Cl. A-3 and Cl. A-4, were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) are within acceptable ranges. These classes will benefit from principal paydowns as the remaining loans approach their maturity dates and defeased loans now represent 27% of the pool. Principal proceeds from the pool are first distributed to Class A-AB until the principal balance of such class has been reduced to the planned principal balance for the respective distribution date and then to Cl. A-3 and Cl. A-4 sequentially. The planned principal balance for Class A-AB reduces to $0 in April 2023. The ratings on six P&I classes, Cl. B thru Cl. G, were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The rating on one P&I class, Cl. A-S, was downgraded due to anticipated losses and increased risk of interest shortfalls due to the exposure to specially serviced loans and the potential refinance challenges for certain performing loans with upcoming maturity dates. Two loans, representing nearly 32% of the pool are in special servicing, including the Westfield Countryside (17% of the pool) which is current on its debt service payment and matures in June 2023 and The Mall at Tuttle Crossing (15% of the pool) which is more than 90 days delinquent. Furthermore, one hotel loan, Marriott Chicago River North Hotel (7.8% of the pool), may face increased refinance risk at its maturity date in 2023 as its reported NOI DSCR has been below 0.50X since 2020. All of the remaining loans mature by August 2023 and if certain loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date, the outstanding classes may face increased interest shortfall risk.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PST, was affirmed due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 24.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 26.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 21.2% of the original pooled balance, compared to 22.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or a significant improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 35% to $555 million from $856 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 30 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 16.7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 63.5% of the pool. Eight loans, constituting 27% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of eight, compared to ten at Moody's last review.

Seven loans, constituting 14% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan, the Matrix Corporate Center loan, has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a significant realized loss of $45.5 million (for a loss severity of 78%). Two loans, constituting 31.6% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since June 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Westfield Countryside Loan ($92.5 million -- 16.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $144.4 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 465,000 square foot (SF) component of an approximately 1.26 million square foot (SF) super-regional mall located in Clearwater, Florida approximately 20 miles west of Tampa. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, Macy's and JC Penney, all of which are non-collateral. Sears (non-collateral) initially downsized its location in 2014 and closed the remainder of its space in 2018. The former Sears space was partially backfilled by a Whole Food's and Nordstrom Rack. The largest collateral tenant includes a 12-screen Cobb Theaters (lease expiration in December 2026), which re-opened in October 2020 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The loan has been in special servicing since June 2020 and was more than 90 days delinquent for most of 2021. As of the July 2022 remittance statement the loan was current due to the application of funds that were excess operating cash collected from the receiver. As of March 2022, collateral occupancy was 71%, compared to 82% in December 2021 and 93% in December 2019. The property's NOI has generally declined since 2015 and the property's 2021 NOI was 37% below securitization levels and the reported 2021 NOI DSCR was 1.12X. The loan was originally sponsored by Westfield and O'Connor Capital Partners, however, Westfield previously indicated that they no longer wanted to support the asset and JLL was appointed as a receiver in January 2021 and is currently managing the property. The special servicer is assessing additional leasing and determining the right time to take the property to market for sale. As of the July 2022 remittance statement an appraisal reduction of $67.1 million has been realized and a November 2021 appraisal valued the property 66% lower than the appraised value at securitization and 36% below the outstanding total mortgage loan. Due to the declining performance and the current retail environment, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The second largest loan is the Mall at Tuttle Crossing Loan ($83.1 million -- 15.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $110.0 million loan. The loan is secured by a 385,000 SF component of an approximately 1.13 million square foot (SF) super-regional mall located in Dublin, Ohio approximately 17 miles northwest of Columbus. The mall is currently anchored by JC Penney, Scene 75 and Macy's (all three of which are non-collateral). Scene 75, an indoor entertainment center, backfilled a former Macy's Home Store that closed in 2017. The mall currently has one non-collateral vacant anchor space, a former Sears (149,000 SF), that vacated in early 2019. The collateral portion was 81% leased as of December 2021, compared to 70% in April 2020, 76% in June 2019 and 88% in December 2015. The mall's in-line occupancy was 76% in December 2021 compared to a low of 64% in April 2020 but still lower than the 82% in December 2017. The property's net operating income (NOI) has generally declined since 2016 due to lower revenues. The 2019 NOI was already 26% lower than underwritten levels and the property faced significant further NOI declines due to the pandemic. The 2021 NOI was only $5 million compared to the underwritten NOI of $16.6 million causing the NOI DSCR to be well below 1.00X. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 and the loan sponsor, Simon Property Group, has classified this mall under their "Other Properties." The loan is last paid through its July 2021 payment date and had an original maturity date in May 2023. Special servicer commentary indicated enforcement options are being evaluated and a court appointed receiver has been working to stabilize the property and prepare for a potential receivership sale. As of the July 2022 remittance statement an appraisal reduction of $43.5 million has been realized, which is based on November 2021 appraisal which valued the property 79% lower than the appraised value at securitization and nearly 56% below the outstanding total mortgage loan. Due to the declining performance and the current retail environment, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 8.4% of the pool. The largest troubled loan is The Marriott Chicago River North Hotel Loan ($43.3 million -- 7.8% of the pool), which is secured by a full-service hotel property in downtown Chicago, IL. The Hotel is dual flagged under Marriott's Residence Inn and Springhill Suites brands and operates subject to Franchise agreements that are scheduled to expire in 2033. The property's 2019 NOI declined nearly 20% year over year due to lower room revenue and increased operating expenses. The loan had been in special servicing from July 2020 through January 2022, when the loan was brought current and subsequently returned to the master servicer as a performing loan. The loan remains on the watchlist due to DSCR triggers as a result of depressed 2021 performance. As of the March 2022 STR report, the collateral's trailing twelve month occupancy and RevPAR were 53.6% and $82.31, respectively, both of which exceeded its competitive set. While at the prior review, an appraisal reduction of $11.4 million has been recognized, a recent appraisal valued the property 25% above the outstanding total mortgage loan balance. Despite the upward trend, Moody's considers this a troubled loan.

Moody's estimates an aggregate $134.8 million loss for the specially serviced and troubled loans (61% expected loss on average).

As of the July 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $3.5 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 56% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 81%, compared to 101% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.68X and 1.42X, respectively, compared to 1.44X and 1.14X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 14% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Bridgewater Campus Loan ($38.1 million -- 6.9% of the pool), which is secured by eight Class B mixed-use buildings totaling 446,649 SF. The property is located in Bridgewater, New Jersey, approximately 41 miles southwest of New York City. The buildings are leased to three tenants, all of which have been at the property since securitization and have lease expirations in 2023 or later. As of March 2022, the property was 87% leased, unchanged from September 2020 and compared to 100% in December 2019. The loan has amortized over 12% since securitization and matures in July 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 98% and 1.05X, respectively, compared to 98% and 1.02X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the ADG Pool 6 Loan ($21.3 million – 3.8% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of 16 mobile home parks, all located in Wisconsin, and built between 1960 and 1994. The portfolio was 79% leased as of March 2022, compared to 77% from 2018 through 2020. The loan has amortized 17% since securitization and matures in July 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 84% and 1.23X, respectively, compared to 105% and 1.00X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the ADG Pool 4 Loan ($19.7 million – 3.6% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of 13 mobile home parks located in Wisconsin and Minnesota, built between 1950 and 1980. The portfolio was 82% leased as of March 2022, compared to 81% in 2019 and 2020. The loan has amortized 17% since securitization and matures in July 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 75% and 1.39X, respectively, compared to 82% and 1.27X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

These ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

