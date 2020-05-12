Moody's downgrades one and affirms one class of JPMCC 2007-LDP11

Approximately $236.8 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on one class and affirmed the rating on one class in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-LDP11, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-LDP11 as follows:

Cl. A-J, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Aug 24, 2018 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Aug 24, 2018 Affirmed C (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on Cl. A-J was downgraded due to the decline of the class' credit support as well as the anticipated losses and ongoing interest shortfalls from the deal's exposure to specially serviced and previously modified loans.

The rating on Cl. B was affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class B has already experienced a 93% realized loss as a result of previously liquidated loans.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 77.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 41.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses are now 15.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 15.3% at last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Large-Loan-and-Single-AssetSingle-Borrower--PBS_1083431. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 98.7% of the pool is either currently in special servicing or has been previously modified. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced and troubled loans to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 95.6% to $236.8 million from $5.41 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by six remaining mortgage loans, which include two hope notes that were created as part of previous loan modifications.

Sixty-seven loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $654 million (for an average loss severity of 48%). One loan, constituting 2.1% of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The loan is secured by a suburban office building in Lisle, Illinois that is currently REO.

The largest loan is the Franklin Mills -- A Note Loan ($107.7 million -- 45.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $179.5 million A Note senior mortgage. The loan is secured by a super-regional mall located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has rebranded under the name "Philadelphia Mills." As of December 2019, the total property was 84% leased, while in-line occupancy was 72%. For the December 2019 trailing-twelve month period, comparable in-line sales for stores less than 10,000 square feet (SF) were $273 (excluding jewelry and F&B outlets), down from $277 in 2018. JC Penney vacated their 100,200 SF store at this location but are continuing to make lease payments with a lease expiration date in February 2022. The loan was initially modified in November 2012 with an A/B Note split. The modification included the creation of a B note totaling $90.0 million, $54 million of which is contributed to this trust and the maturity date was extended until June 2019. In March 2019, the loan transferred back into special servicing due to imminent default. The most recent modification included a principal paydown of the A note and an extension of the loan maturity date until June 2024. Due to the historical performance of the property as well as the multiple loan modifications, Moody's has identified both the A and B note as troubled loans.

The next largest loan is the former Healthnet Headquarters - A Note Loan ($33.4 million -- 14.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 327,327 SF Class B suburban office building located in Shelton, Connecticut approximately 35 miles north of Stamford. The property was previously 100% leased to Healthnet Services through April 2017. During its lease term, Healthnet Services vacated the property and subleased its space to Sikorsky Aircraft (a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin). Sikorsky Aircraft has since signed a lease extending through June 2022 with multiple extension options. The loan previously transferred to special servicing and was modified in September 2016, creating a $33.7 million B Note and extending loan maturity to April 2027. Due to single tenant exposure, Moody's value is based on a lit/dark analysis. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR on the A-Note are 146% and 0.74X, respectively. Moody's has identified the B note as a troubled loan and anticipated a significant loss.

The remaining performing loan is the Las Colinas Loan ($3.1 million -- 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 23,000 SF single tenant office property located in Irving, Texas. The property is 100% leased to Siplast, Inc., a commercial roof manufacturer through April 2022. Due to single tenant exposure, Moody's value is based on a lit/dark analysis. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 135% and 0.84X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tulay Sangiray

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

