Moody's downgrades one and affirms two CMBS classes of BBCMS 2018-CBM

Approximately $217 million of structured securities affected
New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded one and affirmed the ratings on two
classes of BBCMS Trust 2018-CBM, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2018-CBM. Moody's rating action
is as follows:
Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 11,
2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 11,
2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Oct 11,
2019 Affirmed A3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on Cl. A and Cl. B were affirmed because the
transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, are within acceptable ranges. The rating on
Cl. C was downgraded due to an increase in Moody's LTV as a result
of immediate decline in performance due to the coronavirus outbreak and
the uncertainty of timing and the extent of the recovery. We have
assumed a significant drop in net cash flow (NCF) in 2020, followed
by two years of improvement in pool performance, resulting in a
lower than previously assumed Moody's NCF levels. Moody's
does not rate Cl. D, Cl. E, and Cl. F.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress
on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from
declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other
group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential
items at retail properties.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, defeasance or an improvement
in loan performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the July 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged at $415 million,
the same as securitization. There is additional mezzanine debt
of $135 million held outside the trust. The interest only,
seven-year (including five one-year extension options),
floating-rate loan is secured by 29 fee simple and one leasehold
(Courtyard San Francisco Airport representing 6.6% of balance)
interests in a portfolio of 30 select service hotels. All of the
properties are flagged as Courtyard by Marriott, and contain a total
of 4,370 guestrooms located across 15 states. The properties
are of similar vintage having been built between 1984 and 1989 and each
property ranges from two-story to four-story construction
with guestroom count ranging between 130 to 146.
The portfolio's NCF for 2019 was approximately $46.3
MM, down slightly from approximately $49.3 MM at securitization.
This was not alarming as the US lodging sector neared its cyclical peak
in 2018 and 2019. During this time US hotels experienced slowing
RevPAR growth rates and some net cash flow erosions due to expenses increasing
faster than revenues. For full year 2020 NCF, we expect a
significant drop due to coronavirus outbreak induced property closures
and travel restrictions that were put into effect in the first half of
the year and negative impact from those measures. In the foreseeable
future, we expect demand for lodging in leisure drive-to
destinations to lead the recovery, followed by the return of corporate
transient segment. Due to the length and the magnitude of the disruption,
we do not expect hotel performance to return to pre-COVID levels
within the next 18 months on average, and the pace of recovery to
vary depending on the property's primary market segment and location.
The floating rate loan's status is marked as non-performing
matured balloon as of the July distribution date and there is outstanding
P&I advances totaling approximately $2.8 million.
Moody's stabilized NCF has been adjusted downward from $42.9
million at securitization to $38.9 million. We have
assumed a significant drop in NCF in 2020, followed by two years
of bounce-back to a stabilized NCF that is lower than what was
assumed at securitization due to the uncertainty of timing and the extent
of the recovery. The first mortgage balance represents a Moody's
stabilized LTV of 119%. Moody's Total Debt LTV (inclusive
of the mezzanine debt) is 157%. Moody's first mortgage stressed
debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 1.01X and Moody's total stressed
DSCR is 0.77X. There are no outstanding interest shortfalls
or losses as of the current distribution date.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
