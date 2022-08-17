Moody's downgrades one and affirms two classes of EMEA CMBS Notes issued by ERNA S.R.L.

London, August 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the rating of one and affirmed the ratings of two classes of the Notes issued by ERNA S.R.L.

....EUR231M (Current outstanding balance EUR154.2M) Class A Notes, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

....EUR51M (Current outstanding balance EUR34M) Class B Notes, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....EUR18M (Current outstanding balance EUR 12M) Class C Notes, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Jun 4, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the Class Z Notes of the Issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the re-assessment of the expected loss of the underlying loans. The downgrade of the class C Notes is driven by an increase in the pool's term default risk due to the downgrade of Telecom Italia S.p.A. to B1 from Ba3 on July 21, 2022 (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_468057), the sole tenant in properties backing three of the four loans. The ratings on the classes A and B Notes were affirmed because these tranches have sufficient subordination to absorb the higher expected loss of the loans.

The rating on the Class A Notes is constrained at four notches above the current Italian government bond rating (Baa3 Negative). Future changes to the government bond rating will likely result in a change of the Class A Notes rating.

As of the July 2022 IPD, the note balance declined by 31.7% to EUR216 million from EUR316 million at closing due to repayments from disposal proceeds including a 115% release premium across all the loans. Since closing in June 2019, 264 properties have been fully or partially sold, reducing the portfolio to 384 assets. Based on a December 2021 valuation, the pool's reported LTV, weighted by each loan's ALA, has slightly reduced to 40.7% from 42.7% at closing. This compares to a Moody's LTV ratio of 69% which reflects an updated Moody's portfolio value of EUR313 million.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss in the range of 0-5% of the current balance. Moody's derives this loss expectation from the analysis of the default probability of the securitised loans (both during the term and at maturity) and the value assessment of the collateral.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

ERNA S.R.L is a true sale transaction backed by four floating rate loans originally secured by 648 properties located in Italy. The loans were granted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch International DAC, Milan Branch (NR) to finance the acquisition of the underlying portfolios or to refinance existing debt. Since closing, 264 properties have been fully or partially sold reducing the portfolio to 384 assets. The largest loan, Nucleus (48% of current pool balance), is secured by warehouses and offices, whereas the other three loans, Raissa (24%), Aries (18%) and Ermete (11%) are predominantly secured by telephone exchange properties.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (B1 Negative) is the sole tenant in properties backing three of the four loans (Raissa, Aries, Ermete) with a weighted average lease term to expiry (WALTE) in excess of 13 years. The fourth and largest loan, Nucleus, generates 83% of its rental income from Enel Italia S.p.A. (Baa1 Negative) and has a WALTE of 12 years. Vacancy in the largest loan has increased to 32% from 24% at closing, while occupancy in the other three loans remains high, with vacancy ranging from 0% to 1%. Since closing, the Nucleus portfolio experienced the most property disposals with 40.6% of properties sold.

Moody's loan to value ratios (LTV) range from 71.6% on the largest loan to 62.4% on Raissa, 72.0% on Aries and 68.9% on Ermete. Moody's assigned a property grade of 3 (on a Scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being the best) for all four loans.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings are generally: (i) an increase in the property values backing the underlying loans; (ii) repayment of loans with an assumed high refinancing risk; (iii) a decrease in default risk assessment; or (iv) given the exposure to Italy, a decline in sovereign risk.

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings are generally: (i) a decline in the property values backing the underlying loans;(ii) an increase in default risk assessment; or (iii) given the exposure to Italy, an increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

