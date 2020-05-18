Moody's downgrades one class and affirms two classes of CGCMT 2006-C4

Approximately $68.8 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on one class and affirmed the ratings on two classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-C4 as follows:

Cl. C, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Oct 31, 2019 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Oct 31, 2019 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Oct 31, 2019 Affirmed C (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the principal and interest (P&I) Class C was downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and ongoing interest shortfalls concerns due to the high exposure to loans in specially servicing. The three specially serviced loans make up 64% of the pool, are all REO and secured by retail properties.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Class D and Class E, were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class E has already experienced a 34% realized loss as a result of previously liquidated loans.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 64.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 54.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 9.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Large-Loan-and-Single-AssetSingle-Borrower--PBS_1083431. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 64% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class(es).

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 97% to $68.8 million from $2.3 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 10 mortgage loans. Two loans, constituting 14.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 3, the same as at Moody's last review.

Three cross-collateralized loans, constituting 6.8% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Twenty-nine loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $166.1 million (for an average loss severity of 41.1%). Three loans, constituting 64% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the DuBois Mall Loan ($28.2 million -- 41.0% of the pool), which is secured by an enclosed mall and outparcels totaling roughly 439,000 square feet (SF). The property is located in DuBois, Pennsylvania, approximately 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. The mall is currently anchored by JC Penney, Big Lots, and Ross Dress for Less. As of January 2020, the property was 70%, unchanged from August 2019, and compared to 87% in December 2017. The decrease in occupancy was a result of a prior anchor, Sears (approximately 14% of net rentable area (NRA)), vacating the property in 2019. The property's performance has declined significantly since securitization as a result of lower revenues and the property's reported 2019 inline sales were less than $200 per square foot. The loan was transferred to special servicing in May 2016 due to maturity default and became real estate owned (REO) in May 2019.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the State & Perryville Shopping Center Loan ($11.2 million -- 16.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 110,725 SF retail shopping center located in Rockford, Illinois, approximately 80 miles northwest of Chicago. The largest tenant, Ashley Furniture, accounts for approximately 45% of NRA and has a lease expiration in July 2021. As of January 2020, the property was 48% occupied, unchanged from 2019 and January 2018. The high vacancy is due to a prior tenant, Gordman's (approximately 55% of NRA), vacating the property subsequent to filing bankruptcy. The servicer indicated there were two tenants prospects in negotiations to fill this vacancy, however, discussions were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak uncertainty. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2017 due to imminent default and became REO in February 2019.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Highland Plaza Loan ($4.5 million -- 6.5% of the pool), which is secured by an anchored retail shopping center located in Highland, Indiana, approximately 28 miles southeast of Chicago. As of January 2020, the property was 44% occupied, compared to 48% in September 2019 and 62% in December 2017. The former largest tenant, World Gym, has since vacated, which would reduce the occupancy to 16%. The special servicer indicated that the property is expected to be put into auction in 2020. The loan was previously modified in 2017 for a maturity date extension and became REO in April 2019.

Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $43.5 million (a 99% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced loans. As of the April 2020 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $11.7 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 115%, compared to 113% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 26% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.0%.

The top three conduit loans represent 21.5% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Walgreen's- Henderson, NV Loan ($6.4 million -- 9.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 14,490 SF single-tenant retail building located in Henderson, Nevada. The property is 100% leased by Walgreens through April 2079. The loan has amortized 18% since securitization and has an anticipated repayment date (ARD) in January 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105% and 0.87X, respectively.

The second largest exposure is the G4 Portfolio Loan ($4.7 million -- 6.8% of the pool), which is cross-collateralized by three loans. Each loan is secured by a single-tenant retail building totaling 66,460 SF located in Texas, Ohio and Michigan. One property is leased by a United Supermarket and the two remaining properties are leased by Advanced Auto Parts. The portfolio was placed on the watchlist in November 2019 due to low average rents for the Advanced Auto Parts loan resulting in a low DSCR. As of December 2019, the portfolio is 100% occupied, however, all three tenants have upcoming lease expirations in July 2020 and August 2020. The special servicer reported that United Supermarket has indicated they intend to allow their lease to auto-renew an additional six months. The loan has amortized 19% since securitization and has an anticipated repayment date (ARD) in February 2021. Moody's analysis incorporated the near-term rollover concerns for the three properties. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 135% and 0.79X.

The third largest loan is the Walgreen's - Orange, CT loan ($3.7 million -- 5.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 14,820 SF single-tenant retail building located in Orange, Connecticut. The property is 100% leased by Walgreens through October 2080. The loan has amortized 18% since securitization and has an ARD in January 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 108% and 0.88X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

