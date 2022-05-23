Moody's downgrades one class and affirms two classes of CGCMT 2006-C4

Approximately $39 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on one class and affirmed the ratings on two classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-C4.

Cl. C, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on May 18, 2020 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed C (sf); previously on May 18, 2020 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on May 18, 2020 Affirmed C (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the principal and interest (P&I) class, Cl. C, was downgraded due to higher realized and anticipated losses as well as an increase in interest shortfalls. The two remaining loans are REO and have been deemed non-recoverable by the master servicer. As of the May 2022 remittance, Cl. C did not receive any interest or principal distributions.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. D and Cl. E, were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class E has already experienced a 75% realized loss as a result of previously liquidated loans.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 94.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 64.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 9.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include an improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the remaining loans, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74449. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for the specially serviced loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for the loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class(es).

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 98% to $38.9 million from $2.3 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by two specially serviced mortgage loans.

Thirty loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $175 million (for an average loss severity of 45%).

As of the May 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $16.4 million with $7.5 million of shortfalls impacting the remaining three P&I classes. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls are expected to continue as the two remaining loans are deemed non-recoverable and the P&I classes have not received any recent interest or principal distributions. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The largest specially serviced loan is the DuBois Mall Loan ($27.8 million ? 71.5% of the pool), which is secured by an enclosed mall and outparcels totaling roughly 439,000 square feet (SF). The property is located in DuBois, Pennsylvania, approximately 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. The mall is currently anchored by JC Penney, Big Lots, and Ross Dress for Less. As of December 2021, the property was 62% occupied compared to 70% in January 2020, and 87% in December 2017. A former anchor, Sears (approximately 14% of net rentable area (NRA), vacated the property in 2019. The loan first transferred to special servicing in May 2016 due to maturity default and became real estate owned (REO) in May 2019. The loan is last paid through its March 2018 payment date. The property's performance and value has significantly declined from securitization. The loan has been deemed non-recoverable and Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The second specially serviced loan is the State & Perryville Shopping Center Loan ($11.1 million ? 28.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 110,725 SF retail shopping center located in Rockford, Illinois, approximately 80 miles northwest of Chicago. As of December 2021, the property was 45% occupied. The high vacancy is due to a prior tenant, Gordman's (approximately 55% of NRA), vacating the property after its corporate bankruptcy. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2017 due to imminent default and became REO in February 2019. The loan is last paid through its August 2017 payment date. The property's performance and value has significantly declined from securitization. The loan has been deemed non-recoverable and Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

