Moody's downgrades one class of bonds and confirms three classes of bonds issued by consumer loan securitizations

Approximately $289 million asset-backed securities affected

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded one tranche and confirmed three tranches of notes issued by three consumer loan securitizations. The bonds are backed by pools of unsecured consumer installment loan contracts originated and serviced by multiple parties.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: FREED ABS Trust 2019-2

Class B Notes, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 8, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: FREED ABS Trust 2020-1

Class B Notes, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 8, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Class C Notes, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 8, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust, Series 2018-2

Class C Notes, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 8, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

These actions conclude the reviews for downgrade initiated on May 8, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects our revised loss expectations for the underlying consumer installment loans driven by an increased likelihood of deterioration in the performance of the underlying consumer installment loans as a result of a slowdown in economic activity and an increase in unemployment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In our analysis, we considered up to an approximately 40% increase in remaining expected losses on the underlying pools due to financial hardships as a result of the outbreak. This analysis considers the percentage of loans granted payment deferrals for the underlying pools, and we expect approximately 30% of the borrowers granted such deferrals to be unable to resume making payments after the conclusion of the deferral period ('borrowers in non-payment'). Further, we expect approximately 50% default rate for the borrowers in non-payment. The proportion of borrowers receiving a hardship deferral in these pools ranged between 8% and 13%. Our analysis also reflects individual transaction specifics such as overcollateralization, reserve fund targets, availability of excess spread and continued deleveraging of the deals in recent months.

The Prosper transaction is backed by a pool of unsecured consumer installment loans originated by Prosper Funding LLC (Prosper) in partnership with WebBank, a Utah state-chartered industrial bank, and serviced through the online platform operated by Prosper. FREED transactions are backed by unsecured consumer installment loans originated by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank, through a loan program established by Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC (FFAM), who also acts as the servicer of the loans.

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. Specifically, for US personal loan ABS, performance will weaken due to the unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability to service debt. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs to affected borrowers, such as payment deferrals, may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.

However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230138. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to offset current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline below Moody's expectations as a result of a lower than expected cumulative charge-offs. Favorable regulatory policies and legal actions could also move the ratings up.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are lower than necessary to offset current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could increase above Moody's expectations as a result of higher than expected cumulative charge-offs. Adverse regulatory and legal risks, specifically legal issues stemming from the origination model and whether interest rates charged on some loans could violate usury laws, could also move the ratings down.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

