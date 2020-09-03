Moody's downgrades one class of bonds and confirms three classes of bonds issued by consumer loan securitizations

Approximately $289 million asset-backed securities affected
New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded one tranche and confirmed three tranches of notes issued by
three consumer loan securitizations. The bonds are backed by pools
of unsecured consumer installment loan contracts originated and serviced
by multiple parties.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: FREED ABS Trust 2019-2
Class B Notes, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 8,
2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: FREED ABS Trust 2020-1
Class B Notes, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 8,
2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Class C Notes, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 8,
2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust, Series 2018-2
Class C Notes, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 8,
2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
These actions conclude the reviews for downgrade initiated on May 8,
2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects our revised loss expectations for the underlying
consumer installment loans driven by an increased likelihood of deterioration
in the performance of the underlying consumer installment loans as a result
of a slowdown in economic activity and an increase in unemployment due
to the coronavirus outbreak.
In our analysis, we considered up to an approximately 40%
increase in remaining expected losses on the underlying pools due to financial
hardships as a result of the outbreak. This analysis considers
the percentage of loans granted payment deferrals for the underlying pools,
and we expect approximately 30% of the borrowers granted such deferrals
to be unable to resume making payments after the conclusion of the deferral
period ('borrowers in non-payment'). Further,
we expect approximately 50% default rate for the borrowers in non-payment.
The proportion of borrowers receiving a hardship deferral in these pools
ranged between 8% and 13%. Our analysis also reflects
individual transaction specifics such as overcollateralization,
reserve fund targets, availability of excess spread and continued
deleveraging of the deals in recent months.
The Prosper transaction is backed by a pool of unsecured consumer installment
loans originated by Prosper Funding LLC (Prosper) in partnership with
WebBank, a Utah state-chartered industrial bank, and
serviced through the online platform operated by Prosper. FREED
transactions are backed by unsecured consumer installment loans originated
by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered commercial
bank, through a loan program established by Freedom Financial Asset
Management, LLC (FFAM), who also acts as the servicer of the
loans.
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government
measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic
outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across
sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in
US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the
second half of the year. Specifically, for US personal loan
ABS, performance will weaken due to the unprecedented spike in the
unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability
to service debt. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs
to affected borrowers, such as payment deferrals, may adversely
impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.
However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen
their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further
surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty
around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the COVID-19
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230138.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to offset current
expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline
below Moody's expectations as a result of a lower than expected cumulative
charge-offs. Favorable regulatory policies and legal actions
could also move the ratings up.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are lower than necessary to offset current
expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could
increase above Moody's expectations as a result of higher than expected
cumulative charge-offs. Adverse regulatory and legal risks,
specifically legal issues stemming from the origination model and whether
interest rates charged on some loans could violate usury laws, could
also move the ratings down.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Nicholas Monzillo
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jinwen Chen
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
