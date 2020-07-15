Moody's downgrades one, confirms one and affirms eleven classes of WFRBS 2012-C8

Approximately $888 million of structured securities affected
New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded the ratings on one class, confirmed the ratings on one
class and affirmed the ratings on eleven classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2012-C8, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2012-C8 as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Aug 15,
2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Aug 15,
2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Aug 15,
2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. E, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 15,
2019 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)
Cl. F, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. G, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Aug 15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
Aug 15, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the nine P&I classes were affirmed and one P&I
class was confirmed because the transaction's key metrics,
including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's
stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's
Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.
The rating on one P&I class, Cl. G, was downgraded
due to the decline in performance and upcoming refinance risk of loans
secured by regional malls including the Northridge Fashion Center (8.2%
of the pool) and Town Center at Cobb (6.7% of the pool).
The ratings on the two IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality
of their referenced classes.
The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17,
2020.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress
on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from
declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other
group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential
items at retail properties.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.5%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 2.3% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 3.9% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 1.7% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the June 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 28% to $933
million from $1.3 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 67 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 14.5% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 57% of the pool.
Twenty-four loans, constituting 19.6% of the
pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 14,
compared to 15 at Moody's last review.
As of the June 2020 remittance report, loans representing 91%
were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments,
1% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent
and 7% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent.
Six loans, constituting 10% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist, of which one loan, representing
6.7% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested
relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist
includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established
as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package.
As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the
agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues
that could affect performance.
One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a minimal
loss to the trust. One loan, constituting 0.7%
of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The specially
serviced loan is the Springhill Suites - San Angelo Loan ($6.6
million -- 0.7% of the pool), which is secured
by which is secured by a 96-key limited service hotel, built
in 2010 and located in San Angelo, Texas. The loan transferred
to the special servicer in May 2016 for imminent monetary default,
was foreclosed upon in December 2017 and is now REO. A property
improvement plan (PIP) was completed in 2018 and the asset manager continues
to work with the property manager to monitor coronavirus impact on the
property and develop an updated business plan.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for five poorly
performing loans, constituting 9.8% of the pool.
The largest troubled loan is the Town Center at Cobb Loan ($62.9
million -- 6.7% of the pool), which represents
a pari passu portion of a $180 million mortgage loan. The
loan is secured by a 560,000 square foot (SF) portion of a 1.3
million SF super-regional mall located in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The property, which is sponsored by Simon Properties, opened
in 1985, was expanded in 1996, and renovated in 2009-2011.
The property is anchored by a Macy's, Macy's Furniture, JC
Penney, Sears, and Belk. All of the anchors own their
own boxes, with the exception of Belk and a portion of the JC Penney
space. Sears will be closing its store at this property.
Property performance has declined over the past three years, and
the year-end 2019 performance was below underwritten levels primarily
due to a decline in base rents and expense reimbursements. The
occupancy of the collateral component of the property is 85% as
of March 2020, compared to 84% in December 2019. The
loan is past due the April 2020 payment, and has requested relief
as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
The second largest troubled loan is the Laguna Pavilion Loan ($10.1
million -- 1.1% of the pool), which is secured
by a 64,811 SF retail property located in Elk Grove, CA.
Property performance has declined since 2017 and has two upcoming tenant
bankruptcy related store closures. Pier 1 (13.93%
of net rentable area (NRA)) and Tuesday Morning (13.42%
of NRA) have filed for bankruptcy and will be vacating the property.
Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $35.8 million
(a 36% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and
troubled loans.
Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 93% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2020 operating results for 59%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 93%, compared
to 88% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
9.8%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.60X and 1.20X,
respectively, compared to 1.67X and 1.24X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 30% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the 100 Church Street Loan ($135.1 million
-- 14.5% of the pool), which represents a pari
passu portion of a $207.1 million mortgage loan.
The loan is secured by a 1.1 million (SF), Class B office
property in downtown Manhattan. As of March 2020, the property
was 98% leased, largely unchanged since 2019 and up from
84% at securitization. Property performance has improved
since securitization due to higher revenues and the 2019 reported NOI
was 52% higher than 2012. The loan has amortized 10%
since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 88%
and 1.11X, respectively, compared to 89% and
1.09X at Moody's last review.
The second largest loan is the Northridge Fashion Center Loan ($76.7
million -- 8.2% of the pool), which represents
a pari passu portion of a $211.7 million mortgage loan.
The loan is secured by a 644,000 SF portion of a 1.5 million
SF super-regional mall located in Northridge, California.
The property is sponsored by Brookfield Property Partners following their
acquisition of General Growth Properties. The mall's non-collateral
anchors include Macy's, Macy's Men's and Home, and JC Penney.
The non-collateral anchor space formerly occupied by Sears went
dark in 2018. As of December 2019, the in-line space
was 96% leased, compared to 98% in December 2018.
However, excluding Sears, the total property was 80%
occupied as of December 2019, compared to 81% as of December
2018. Property performance declined in 2019 due to a decrease in
collateral occupancy and increased expenses but has generally improved
since securitization due to higher rental revenues. The loan has
amortized 14% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 96% and 1.08X, respectively, compared
to 87% and 1.12X at Moody's last review.
The third largest loan is the BJ's Portfolio Loan ($68.1
million -- 7.3% of the pool), which is secured
by the first mortgage liens on six properties consisting of five retail
stores of BJ's Wholesale Club and one industrial center serving as a BJ's
Distribution facility. The portfolio is located in five different
states: Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland,
New Jersey and Florida. The portfolio is 100% occupied by
a single tenant, BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc. with all
lease expirations in September 2031. Due to the single tenant exposure,
Moody's valuation reflects a lit/dark analysis. Moody's LTV and
stressed DSCR are 98% and 1.13X, respectively,
compared to 99% and 1.12X at Moody's last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
