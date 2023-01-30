Moody's downgrades one interest only (IO) class of UBSBB 2012-C3

Approximately $19 million of notional balance securities affected

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on one IO class in UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C3 as follows:

Cl. X-B, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Mar 8, 2022 Affirmed B2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the IO class X-B was downgraded due to the decline in the credit quality of its reference classes resulting from principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes. The IO class is the only outstanding Moody's-rated class in this transaction. The IO Class X-B references Class G, which is not rated by Moody's. Class G has realized a 0.2 % loss as of the January 2023 remittance report.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 19.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 2.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 0.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.7% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

An IO class may be subject to ratings upgrades if there is an improvement in the credit quality of its referenced classes, subject to the limits and provisions of the updated IO methodology.

An IO class may be subject to ratings downgrades if there is (i) a decline in the credit quality of the reference classes and/or (ii) paydowns of higher quality reference classes, subject to the limits and provisions of the updated IO methodology.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in this rating were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for particular specially serviced loans that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 12, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 98.2% to $18.9 million from $1.08 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by two remaining mortgage loans, which are delinquent and in special servicing.

No loan has been liquidated from the pool since securitization; however, the transaction has experienced a small loss of $88,241 (a loss severity of 0.2%) applied to the lowest P&I Class G.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Hamptons Mixed Use Portfolio Loan ($15.6 million – 82.2% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of seven retail, restaurant and mixed-use properties located on the east end of Long Island, NY. The loan was transferred to special servicing for imminent monetary default in July 2022 and is paid through August 2022. The borrower did not pay off the loan at its maturity in September 2022. Per the servicer commentary, the co-borrowers are in litigation amongst themselves. A payoff had been provided, but the co-Borrowers could not agree amongst themselves on how to resolve the debt. The special servicer is preparing to dual track litigation efforts in the event the borrower parties cannot reach a quick resolution and the loan is currently reported being in foreclosure.

The second specially serviced loan is the Southridge Square Loan ($3.4 million – 17.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 144,182 square feet (SF) retail center located in Des Moines, IA. The loan was transferred to special servicing for imminent monetary default in July 2020 and is paid through July 2022. The borrower did not pay off the loan at its maturity in September 2022. A foreclosure sale occurred in August 2022 and the property is now in REO.

