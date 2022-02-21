Moody's downgrades one interest only class of NLFC 1999-LTL-1

Approximately $5.2 million of notional balance affected.
New York, February 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating
on one interest only (IO) class of NationsLink Funding Corporation 1999-LTL-1:
Cl. X, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jun 7,
2021 Downgraded to B3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on the IO class, Cl. X, was downgraded due
to the principal paydowns of its higher quality referenced classes.
The IO class is the only outstanding Moody's-rated class in this
transaction. The IO Class references the remaining P&I classes,
Cl. F and Cl. G, which are not rated by Moody's.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
An IO class may be subject to ratings upgrades if there is an improvement
in the credit quality of its referenced classes, subject to the
limits and provisions of the updated IO methodology.
An IO class may be subject to ratings downgrades if there is (i) a decline
in the credit quality of the reference classes and/or (ii) paydowns of
higher quality reference classes, subject to the limits and provisions
of the updated IO methodology.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in this rating were "Moody's Approach to Rating
Credit Tenant Lease and Comparable Lease Financings" published in June
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230085
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the January 24, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 99% to $5.2
million from $492 million at securitization. The Certificates
are currently 100% collateralized by a Credit Tenant Lease (CTL)
component that includes 10 loans ranging in size from 1% to 17%
of the pool.
Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $1.2 million (22% loss severity
on average). No loans are currently in special servicing nor on
the servicer's watchlist.
The CTL component consists of 10 loans, secured by properties leased
to five tenants. The largest exposure is Winn-Dixie (prior
name Kash n' Karry) ($2.4 million -- 46.5%
of the pool). Four of the tenants have a Moody's rating.
The bottom-dollar weighted average rating factor (WARF) for this
pool is 3,769. WARF is a measure of the overall quality of
a pool of diverse credits. The bottom-dollar WARF is a measure
of the default probability within the pool.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model
the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™
is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default
probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is
then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating
both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation
structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario
simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive
losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model
then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to
derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and
averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive
the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction,
the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's
CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance
with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected
loss.
