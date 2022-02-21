Moody's downgrades one interest only class of NLFC 1999-LTL-1

Approximately $5.2 million of notional balance affected.

New York, February 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on one interest only (IO) class of NationsLink Funding Corporation 1999-LTL-1:

Cl. X, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jun 7, 2021 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X, was downgraded due to the principal paydowns of its higher quality referenced classes. The IO class is the only outstanding Moody's-rated class in this transaction. The IO Class references the remaining P&I classes, Cl. F and Cl. G, which are not rated by Moody's.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

An IO class may be subject to ratings upgrades if there is an improvement in the credit quality of its referenced classes, subject to the limits and provisions of the updated IO methodology.

An IO class may be subject to ratings downgrades if there is (i) a decline in the credit quality of the reference classes and/or (ii) paydowns of higher quality reference classes, subject to the limits and provisions of the updated IO methodology.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in this rating were "Moody's Approach to Rating Credit Tenant Lease and Comparable Lease Financings" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230085 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 24, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 99% to $5.2 million from $492 million at securitization. The Certificates are currently 100% collateralized by a Credit Tenant Lease (CTL) component that includes 10 loans ranging in size from 1% to 17% of the pool.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $1.2 million (22% loss severity on average). No loans are currently in special servicing nor on the servicer's watchlist.

The CTL component consists of 10 loans, secured by properties leased to five tenants. The largest exposure is Winn-Dixie (prior name Kash n' Karry) ($2.4 million -- 46.5% of the pool). Four of the tenants have a Moody's rating. The bottom-dollar weighted average rating factor (WARF) for this pool is 3,769. WARF is a measure of the overall quality of a pool of diverse credits. The bottom-dollar WARF is a measure of the default probability within the pool.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™ is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction, the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected loss.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

