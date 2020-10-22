Moody's downgrades one note in E-MAC DE 2005-I B.V.

Frankfurt am Main, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the rating of one note and affirmed the ratings of two notes in E-MAC DE 2005-I B.V ("Issuer"). The downgrade reflects the persistently high senior fee levels in this transaction, which, in conjunction with a relatively small liquidity facility, depleted general reserve fund, and inability to use principal to pay senior fees and notes interest, result in an increased likelihood of inability to make all due interest payments on the affected class of notes.

....EUR 18.6M Class B Notes, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jun 18, 2018 Affirmed A2 (sf)

....EUR 9.9M Class C Notes, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Jun 18, 2018 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

....EUR 9.3M Class D Notes, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Jun 18, 2018 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

Moody's affirmed the rating of the Class B notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current rating. Moody's also affirmed the rating of the Class D notes because the current rating is commensurate with the expected loss on this class of notes. The Class D notes are currently undercollateralized, due to outstanding Principal Deficiency Ledger.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by higher than expected senior fees in the transaction, which will likely remain close to the current level despite pool amortisation. We anticipate interest collections on the pool to gradually decrease to a level below senior fees payments, which could prompt the Issuer to draw on the liquidity facility in order to meet notes' interest payments. The liquidity facility is currently fully funded at EUR1.8 million. Principal receipts cannot be used to pay senior fees or notes interest, and the general reserve fund has been depleted since May 2015 and is unlikely to become funded again through the interest priority of payments. We expect the Class B notes to be redeemed before the liquidity facility becomes depleted. The liquidity facility, however, may be depleted before the Class C notes are fully redeemed, leading to missed interest payments on this class of notes as well as the more junior classes of notes.

Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of the transaction has been stable over the past year. Total delinquencies have decreased slightly in the past year, with 90 days plus arrears currently standing at 12.87% of current pool balance. Cumulative losses currently stand at 7.89% of original pool balance, down from 7.93%. The decrease in cumulative losses is driven by late recoveries in the form of post-foreclosure proceeds.

Moody's maintained the expected loss assumption at 9.2% as a percentage of original pool balance.

Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses. Moody's has maintained the MILAN CE at 33%.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, account banks or swap providers.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transactions and other mitigants support continuity of note payments, in case of servicer default, using the CR assessment as a reference point for servicers. Moody's considers that the current back-up servicing arrangements are insufficient to support payments in the event of servicer disruption. As a result, the rating of the Class B notes continues to be constrained by operational risk.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak German economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings is "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (ii) an increase in available credit enhancement; and (iii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) an increase in sovereign risk; (ii) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (iii) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (iv) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

