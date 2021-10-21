Moody's downgrades one note in Siena NPL 2018 S.r.l.

Madrid, October 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded the rating of one note in Siena NPL 2018 S.r.l.
("Siena NPL"). The rating action reflects slower than
anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the
non-performing loans (NPLs).
....EUR2918.2M Class A Notes,
Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jul 21, 2021 A3 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
This rating action concludes the review of the ratings of class A notes,
which were placed under review for possible downgrade on 21 July 2021.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by slower than anticipated cash-flows
generated from the recovery process on the NPLs.
Slower than anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery
process on the NPLs:
As of the latest reporting (June 2021) Cumulative Gross Collection Ratio
stood at 58.79%, down from 60.59% when
the ratings were placed on review, meaning that collections are
coming slower than anticipated in the original Business Plan projection.
Indeed, through the collection period ending on June 2021,
thirteen collection periods since closing, aggregate cumulative
gross collections were EUR 2.78 billion versus original business
plan expectations of EUR 4.73 billion.
Majority of collections for positions closed until June 2021 were coming
from out of court settlements, achieving 29% of the Gross
Book Value ("GBV"). Collections from all type of collection
approaches represented 26.3% of GBV.
Siena NPL has underperformed the servicers' original expectations
since closing with the gap between actual and servicers' and our
expected collections increasing. Servicers have reduced down their
projections from original anticipated collections by around 13.7%.
Moody's expects that the transaction will have additional difficulty improving
underperformance as it was already behind servicer's original projections
before the coronavirus outbreak. There will be no more updates
of business plan in future.
In terms of the underlying portfolio, the reported GBV stood at
EUR 20.97 billion as of June 2021 down from EUR 24.07 billion
at closing. Out of the approximately EUR 3.88 billion reduction
of GBV since closing, principal payments to Class A has been around
EUR 1.29 billion. The ratio between Class A notes balance
and the outstanding gross book value of the backing portfolio (the "advance
rate"), stood at 7.77% as of April 2021, down
from 8.04% as of the last rating action. This advance
rate is low compared to other Italian NPL transactions in the same rating
category.
Cumulative gross collections are above the limit for a subordination event
("Mezzanine Notes Trigger") which is 50% - a low level compared
to other Italian NPL transactions - and therefore Class B interests
are being paid senior to Class A notes principal. The principal
payment to Class A was EUR 93.1 million in July 2021 payment date
compared to the outstanding amount of Class A at EUR 1.63 billion.
Class B notes are entitled to receive the contractual interest rate,
payable senior to the Class A principal up to a cap of 8%,
and an additional 1% spread, which is paid junior to the
Class A notes principal together with any other deferred interest.
Option to capitalize this additional 1% has been exercised every
two payment dates from January 2019 and therefore class B notes balance
has increased to EUR 874.46 million from EUR 847 million at closing.
Interests on Class B accrues over this increased balance.
NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections.
Due to the effects of the pandemic on the NPL sector, Moody's has
considered additional stresses in its analysis, including a 6 to
12-month delay in the recovery timing.
Moody's has taken into account the potential cost of the GACS Guarantee
within its cash flow modelling, while any potential benefit from
the guarantee for the senior Noteholders has not been considered in its
analysis.
Today's action has considered the coronavirus pandemic's residual impact
on Italy's economic activity and the ongoing effect on the performance
of NPLs as the economy continues on the path toward normalization.
Economic activity will continue to strengthen in 2021 because of several
factors, including the rollout of vaccines, growing household
consumption and accommodative central bank policy. However,
specific sectors and individual businesses will remain weakened by extended
virus restrictions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Non-Performing
and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in
April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include:
(i) the recovery process of the non-performing loans producing
significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame than expected;
(ii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties;
and (iii) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating
include: (i) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated
from the recovery process on the non-performing loans due to either
a longer time for the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies,
a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or
idiosyncratic performance factors. For instance, should economic
conditions be worse than forecasted and the sale of the properties generate
less cash-flows for the issuer or take a longer time to sell the
properties, all these factors could result in a downgrade of the
rating; (ii) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction
counterparties; and (iii) increase in sovereign risk.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Turbica Manrique
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Barbara Rismondo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454