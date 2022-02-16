Moody's downgrades one rating in BCC NPLs 2018 S.r.l.

Madrid, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the rating of Class A in BCC NPLs 2018 S.r.l. The rating action reflects slower than anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans (NPLs). Moody's affirmed the rating of the Class B notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current rating.

....EUR282M Class A Notes, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

....EUR31.4M Class B Notes, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade action on Class A is prompted by slower than anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the NPLs.

Slower than anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the NPLs:

The transaction has underperformed the servicers' original expectations since closing with the gap between actual and servicer's and our expected collections increasing. As of November 2021, Cumulative Collection Ratio, based on collections net of legal and procedural costs, was at 67.2% meaning that collections are coming significantly slower than anticipated in the original Business Plan projection. Indeed, through the collection period ending in November 2021, more than three years since closing, aggregate collections net of legal and procedural costs and servicing fees were EUR 110.7 million versus updated 2020 business plan expectations of EUR 157.1 million. Cumulative gross collections are down 18% from updated 2020 business plan expectations.

As of the latest reporting date both Cumulative Collection Ratio and NPV Cumulative Profitability Ratio were below 100%, 67.2% and 89.4%, respectively. These ratios show a deterioration compared to the former downgrade of Class A notes in April 2021 (91.6% and 91.7%, respectively).

A low Cumulative Collection Ratio means collections are coming slower than anticipated and low NPV Cumulative Profitability ratio means actual collections are significantly lower than what expected. NPV Cumulative Profitability ratio is the ratio between collections and the Net Present Value, discounted at 3.5% yield, of expected collections as per the original business plan.

In term of underlying portfolio, the reported GBV stood at EUR 704.6 million as of November 2021 down from EUR 1,044.8 million at closing. The secured portion has slightly increased compared to closing as the additional security is securing a previously unsecured portion of the pool. Around 2,400 properties, representing around 32% of the secured assets backing the pool, have been sold and values achieved at sale are slightly lower than anticipated on residential properties while in line with our expectations on the other real estate categories. Borrowers are mainly corporates (around 84%) and the underlying properties for Secured positions, under Moody's classification, are mostly concentrated in Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and Lombardy (about 73%).

The transaction was underperforming the original projection already at the time of previous rating action in April 2021, but performance has continued to deteriorate since then. This portfolio has a higher borrower concentration than other Italian NPLs securitisations. About 10% of the pool Gross Book Value ("GBV") is concentrated on the top 10 obligors, which increases potential performance volatility.

Moody's notes that the advance rate, the ratio between the size of the most senior tranche in the transaction and its GBV, stood at 26.76% as of December 2021.

Moody's also notes that Class B deferral trigger is hit since the Payment Date falling in June 2021, after being hit for the first time in June 2020 and cured in December 2020. As such, Class B is not receiving interest payment (unpaid interest totals EUR 1.75 million as of Payment Date falling in December 2021).

NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections. Due to the current economic environment, Moody's has considered additional stresses in its analysis, including a 6 to 12-month delay in the recovery timing.

Moody's has taken into account the potential cost of the GACS Guarantee within its cash flow modelling, while any potential benefit from the guarantee for the senior Noteholders has not been considered in its analysis.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped Italy's economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of NPLs. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. But the virus will remain endemic, and economic prospects will vary -- starkly, in some cases -- by region and sector.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) the recovery process of the non-performing loans producing significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame than expected; (ii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans due to either a longer time for the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies, a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecasted and the sale of the properties generate less cash-flows for the issuer or take a longer time to sell the properties, all these factors could result in a downgrade of the ratings; (ii) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

