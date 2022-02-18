Moody's downgrades rating in Business Mortgage Finance 4 PLC, a UK SME transaction

London, 18 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the rating of the Class B Notes in Business Mortgage Finance 4 PLC (BMF 4). The rating action reflects concerns on future pool performance leading to an increase in the portfolio Expected Loss (EL) assumptions. Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Class M notes as there is sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current ratings.

....GBP41.25M (current outstanding amount GBP7.3M) Class M Notes, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jan 31, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

....GBP15M Class B Notes, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Jan 31, 2018 Affirmed B1 (sf)

Business Mortgage Finance 4 PLC (BMF 4) is a securitisation of non-conforming commercial mortgage loans originated and brought to market in 2006. The loans were originated by Commercial First Mortgages Limited (CFML) and Commercial First Business Limited and are secured on commercial, quasi-commercial or, in limited cases, residential properties located throughout the UK.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action on Class B Notes is prompted by a change in key collateral assumptions, namely the portfolio Expected Loss (EL) due to deteriorating collateral performance as well as a significant increase in servicing costs. As of November 2021, the annualized service costs was 4.3% of the pool balance compared to 2.2% in November 2020.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Class M notes as there is sufficient credit enhancement to maintain current rating on the affected notes. The ratings of the Class M Notes are constrained at Aa2 (sf) due to our assessment of the financial disruption risk present in the transaction. This is explained in the Counterparty Exposure section (below).

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its expected loss (EL) assumptions for the portfolio, reflecting the collateral performance to date.

Total delinquencies in the transaction have increased in the past year, with 90 days plus arrears standing at 13.2% of the collateral pool in November 2021 compared to 10.3% in November 2020. Deleveraging has improved the credit enhancement (CE) for Classes M and B. BMF 4 Class M CE now stands at 81.6% in November 2021 from 71.4% in November 2020, whilst for the Class B notes the CE now stands at 30.8% from 28.7%. The CEs for Class M and Class B reduce to 78.8% (2020: 68.5%) and 20.3% (2020: 18.8%) respectively when 90 days plus arrears loans that are also in litigation are excluded from the portfolio balance.

Moody's has adjusted its EL assumption on the current pool balance upwards to 21.7% and maintained its EL on the original balance at 15.5%. The coefficient of variation (CoV) now stands at 19.9% with the PCE maintained at 40.0%.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating actions took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, account banks or swap providers.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transaction and other mitigants support continuity of note payments, in case of servicer default. The Servicer (Special Servicer) is unrated and is also acting as cash manager and calculation agent.The ratings of the Notes are constrained at Aa2 (sf) by the financial disruption risk. The assessment considered the likelihood of servicer disruption occurring, and the ease of transfer of duties such as servicer, cash manager and calculation agent.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped UK's economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of UK SME sector. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. But the virus will remain endemic, and economic prospects will vary -- starkly, in some cases -- by region and sector.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264367. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

