Moody's downgrades rating in Spanish NPL deal PROSIL ACQUISITION S.A.

Madrid, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded the rating of Class A notes in Spanish NPL deal PROSIL ACQUISITION
S.A. ("Prosil"). The rating action reflects
the slower and potentially lower anticipated cash-flows in the
transaction in the context of reduced operability of the judicial system,
notaries and property registration offices, as well as the economic
disruption and negatively affected investor sentiment following coronavirus
outbreak.
....EUR 170M Class A Notes, Downgraded
to Ba2 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under
Review for Possible Downgrade
Today's rating action concludes the review of Class A notes placed on
review for downgrade on the 3 of June 2020 due to the slower and potentially
lower anticipated cash-flows in the transaction following coronavirus
outbreak http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_425558.
Maximum achievable rating is Aa1 (sf) for structured finance transactions
in Spain driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling of
the country.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action is prompted by slower and potentially lower
anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process in the
transaction in the context of reduced operability of the judicial system,
notaries and property registration offices as well as the economic disruption
and negatively affected investor sentiment following coronavirus outbreak.
Slower and potentially lower anticipated cash-flows:
NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections.
Measures imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus have directly
and severely affected the operability of judicial systems, notaries
and property registration offices which have been all operating under
minimum levels of service and are gradually returning to normality.
As a result, court appraisals, property inspections,
auctions, property registrations for instance have been frozen and
will need to be rescheduled. Until return to normal activity,
recoveries for the transaction will be delayed.
We also expect a slowdown in the recoveries from the small portion of
unsecured loans in Prosil in the current economic environment.
Gross Cumulative Collection Ratio for Prosil stood at 55% of servicer's
initial projection as of the latest reporting date, which means
collections are significantly slower than anticipated in the original
servicer's business plan. NPV Cumulative Profitability Ratio
stood at 94% of servicer's original projection.
Negatively affected investor sentiment:
NPL transactions are exposed to investment sentiment and how property
markets are functioning. Real estate prices could deteriorate to
a varying extent, depending on the magnitude of the economic slowdown
and the property characteristics.
The virus will also affect the ability of special servicer to realise
loan sales to other entities or to reach extrajudicial agreements with
borrowers under additional stress in this environment and also depending
on available financing. Amicable collections have represented around
58% of gross collections so far.
Due to the current circumstances, Moody's has considered additional
stresses in its analysis, including a six to 12-month delay
in the recovery timing and more negative house price developments.
We have considered a number of factors in our analysis, including:
(i) the composition of the loan portfolios (for instance in terms of court
and regional distribution and the individual loans' advancement
through the stages of the foreclosure process); (ii) the credit enhancement
under the notes and the deleveraging since the last rating action -
note that the transaction closed in July 2019 and thus it has not had
time to build up significant additional credit enhancement cushion that
could offset the expected performance deterioration - and;
(iii) the transaction's performance to date. Moody's expects that
transactions that were already behind servicers' original projections
will have additional difficulty improving their performance.
To note, the trigger to subordinate interest payments on the Class
B notes to principal payments on the Class A notes has been breached since
April 2020 interest payment date. This is factored in our analysis.
In the coming months, liquidity available in the transaction may
be needed to ensure payments of senior costs and interest on the notes,
given no or reduced cash flows. Currently, reserve is at
target. Moody's expects available liquidity in the transaction
to be sufficient to cover over 12 months of senior costs.
We will continue to monitor performance data the transaction, evolution
of operability of the judicial system and property price developments.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the cash flows generated from the recovery
process on the non-performing loans from the current weak Spanish
economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months.
Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its
continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus.
As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Non-Performing
and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in
April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include:
(1) the recovery process of the non-performing loans producing
significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame than expected;
(2) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties;
and (3) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating
include: (1) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated
from the recovery process on the non-performing loans due to either
a longer time for the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies,
a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or
idiosyncratic performance factors. For instance, should economic
conditions be worse than forecasted and the sale of the properties generate
less cash-flows for the issuer or take a longer time to sell the
properties, all these factors could result in a downgrade of the
rating; (2) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction
counterparties; and (3) increase in sovereign risk.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
