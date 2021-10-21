Moody's downgrades rating on Repack note of Argentum Capital S.A. Compartment 2015-31

Approximately USD 6.77m of structured securities affected

London, 21 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on the following notes issued by Argentum Capital S.A. Compartment 2015-31 ("Issuer"):

....Series 2015-31 USD 30,000,000 (Current Outstanding Amount USD 6,767,000) Secured Repackaged Notes due 2025, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2020 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

This transaction represents a repackaging of a portfolio of senior unsecured emerging market corporate bonds. At closing, the issuer entered into a swap with Credit Suisse International (A1, Long Term Issuer Rating) whereby it pays all amounts received from the portfolio in exchange for the issuer's payment obligations under the notes. At final maturity the notes will redeem at 118% of their outstanding principal amount, in line with the final exchange amounts due from Credit Suisse International.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's explained that the rating action taken today is the result of a rating action on Credit Suisse International, which was downgraded to A1 from Aa3 in July 2021. For further information on the action, see the press release titled "Moody's downgrades Credit Suisse AG's senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings to A1; outlook stable", at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_449095.

Given the repack nature of the structure, noteholders are exposed to the credit risk of the underlying assets and the swap counterparty. Consequently the rating of the notes is dependent upon the credit quality of the portfolio and Credit Suisse International.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Corporate Synthetic CDOs Methodology" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214357. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Given the repack nature of the structure, noteholders are mainly exposed to the credit risk of the underlying asset and the swap counterparty. A downgrade or upgrade of either the underlying or the swap counterparty could trigger a downgrade or upgrade on the notes.

Moody's notes that this transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively impact the rating of the notes, as evidenced by: (1) uncertainties of credit conditions in the general economy; (2) more specifically, any uncertainty associated with the underlying credits in the transaction could have a direct impact on the repackaged transaction; and (3) additional expected loss associated with hedging agreements in this transaction may also negatively impact the rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis focuses on the risks relating to the credit quality of the assets backing the repack and of the counterparties. Moody's generally determines the expected loss posed to noteholders by adding together the severities for loss scenarios arising from either underlying asset default, and if applicable, hedge counterparty risk, each weighted according to its respective probability.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

