Moody's downgrades rating on Repack notes of Saderea Limited

Approximately USD 253.2m of structured securities affected

London, 15 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on the following notes issued by Saderea Limited (the "Issuer"):

....USD 253,189,000 12.5 per cent. Senior Secured Amortising Bonds due 2026 Notes, Downgraded to Caa1; previously on Mar 27, 2015 Downgraded to B3

This transaction represents a repackaging of five promissory notes issued by the Republic of Ghana ("Collateral"). The notes will amortise on each payment date in accordance with an amortisation schedule taking into account the amortisation schedules of each of the five promissory notes and the fees to be paid by the Issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's explained that the rating action taken today is the result of a rating action on the Government of Ghana, which was downgraded to Caa1 from B3 on 04 February 2022. For further information on the underlying action see the press release titled "Moody's downgrades Ghana's rating to Caa1; outlook stable" at: https://www.moodys.com/research/-PR_461698.

Saderea Limited is a special purpose vehicle incorporated in Ireland for the purposes of the issue of the notes. Given the repack nature of the structure, noteholders are mainly exposed to the credit risk of the collateral which itself is linked to Ghana's sovereign rating.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

This rating is essentially a pass-through of the rating of the underlying assets. Noteholders are exposed to the credit risk of the Government of Ghana and therefore the rating moves in lock-step.

Moody's notes that this transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively impact the rating of the notes, as evidenced by (1) uncertainties of credit conditions in the general economy and (2) more specifically, any uncertainty associated with the underlying credits in the transaction could have a direct impact on the repackaged transaction.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

