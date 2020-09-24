Moody's downgrades rating on one class of CLO notes issued by Cutwater 2015-I, Ltd.; action concludes review

Moody's also confirms the ratings on two classes of notes

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on the following notes issued by Cutwater 2015-I, Ltd. (the "CLO" or "Issuer"):

U.S. $18,400,000 Class E-R Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2029 (the "Class E-R Notes"), Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

The Class E-R Notes are referred to herein as the "Downgraded Notes."

Moody's also confirmed the ratings on the following notes:

U.S. $24,000,000 Class C-R Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2029 (the "Class C-R Notes"), Confirmed at A2 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

U.S. $27,400,000 Class D-R Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2029 (the "Class D-R Notes"), Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

The Class C-R Notes and Class D-R Notes are referred to herein, collectively, as the "Confirmed Notes."

These actions conclude the reviews for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020 on the Class C-R Notes, Class D-R Notes, and Class E-R Notes issued by the CLO. The CLO, originally issued in June 2015 and refinanced in October 2018, is a managed cashflow CLO. The notes are collateralized primarily by a portfolio of broadly syndicated senior secured corporate loans. The transaction's reinvestment period will end on October 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade on the Downgraded Notes reflects the risks posed by credit deterioration and loss of collateral coverage observed in the underlying CLO portfolio, which have been primarily prompted by economic shocks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Since the outbreak widened in March 2020, the decline in corporate credit has resulted in a significant number of downgrades, other negative rating actions, or defaults on the assets collateralizing the CLO. Consequently, the default risk of the CLO portfolio has increased, the credit enhancement available to the CLO notes has declined, and expected losses (ELs) on certain notes have increased.

Despite the credit quality deterioration stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, Moody's concluded that the expected losses on the Confirmed Notes continue to be consistent with the notes' current rating after taking into account the CLO's latest portfolio, its relevant structural features and its actual over-collateralization (OC) levels. Consequently, Moody's has confirmed the ratings on the Confirmed Notes.

According to the August 2020 trustee report[1], the weighted average rating factor (WARF) was reported at 3681, compared to 3087 reported in the March 2020 trustee report[2]. Moody's also noted that the WARF was failing the test level of 3191 reported in the August 2020 trustee report[3]. Based on Moody's calculation, the proportion of obligors in the portfolio with Moody's corporate family or other equivalent ratings of Caa1 or lower (adjusted for negative outlook or watchlist for downgrade) was approximately 31.5%. Furthermore, Moody's calculated the total collateral par balance, including recoveries from defaulted securities, at $435.9 million, or $14.1 million less than the deal's par balance at refinancing. Moody's noted that the OC test for the Class E-R Notes was recently reported as failing, which could result in excess interest collections being diverted to repayment of senior notes at the next payment date should the failures continue. Nevertheless, Moody's noted that the OC tests for the Class C-R Notes and Class D-R Notes were recently reported as passing.

Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations."

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Performing par and principal proceeds balance: $426,486,548

Defaulted Securities: $20,424,082

Diversity Score: 64

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 3716

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 4.6 years

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 4.25%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 46.6%

Par haircut in OC tests and interest diversion test: 3.33%

In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy and the ultimate performance of the CLO portfolio, Moody's conducted a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range of outcomes that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside, from our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's considered in its analysis of the transaction include, among others: additional near-term defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure; additional OC par haircuts to account for potential future downgrades and defaults resulting in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion to senior notes; and some improvement in WARF as the US economy gradually recovers in the second half of the year and corporate credit conditions generally stabilize.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Factors that would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

The performance of the rated notes is subject to uncertainty in the performance of the related CLO's underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance of the securities. The CLO manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the rated securities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release might be positively affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

