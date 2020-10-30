Moody's downgrades rating on one class of notes issued by MJX Venture Management II LLC and collateralized by notes issued by Venture XVIII CLO, Limited; action concludes review

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating on the following notes
issued by MJX Venture Management II LLC (the "Issuer" or "CLO Risk Retention
Transaction"):
U.S.$1,650,000 Series E/Class D Notes
due 2029 (the "Series E/Class D Notes"), Downgraded to Baa2 (sf);
previously on April 17, 2020 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on April 17,
2020 on the Series E/Class D Notes and also reflects a correction to the
cashflow modeling of the transaction. The Series E/Class D Notes,
together with the other notes issued by the Issuer (the "Rated Notes"),
are collateralized primarily by 5% of certain rated notes (the
"Underlying CLO Notes") issued by Venture XVIII CLO, Limited (the
"Underlying CLO"). The Rated Notes were originally issued in October
2017 in order to comply with the retention requirements of the US Risk
Retention Rules.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade on the Series E/Class D Notes reflects the risks posed by
credit deterioration and loss of collateral coverage observed in the portfolio
of Underlying CLO, which have been primarily prompted by economic
shocks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Since the outbreak
widened in March 2020, the decline in corporate credit has resulted
in a significant number of downgrades, other negative rating actions,
or defaults on the assets collateralizing the Underlying CLO. Consequently,
the default risk of the Underlying CLO portfolio has increased,
the credit enhancement available to the Series E/Class D Notes has declined,
and expected losses (ELs) on those notes have increased.
According to the October 2020 trustee report[1], the weighted
average rating factor (WARF) of the Underlying CLO was reported at 2908,
compared to 2733 reported in the March 2020 trustee report[2].
Based on Moody's calculation, the proportion of obligors in
the portfolio of the Underlying CLO with Moody's corporate family
or other equivalent ratings of Caa1 or lower (adjusted for negative outlook
or watchlist for downgrade) was approximately 14%. Furthermore,
for the Underlying CLO Moody's calculated the total collateral par
balance, including recoveries from defaulted securities, at
$575.6 million, or $24.4 million less
than the deal's original ramp-up target par balance. As
per the October 2020 trustee report[3], the OC tests for the
Underlying CLO were reported passing but the interest diversion test was
reported as failing, which resulted in a portion of excess interest
collections being diverted towards reinvestment in collateral.
This rating action also reflects a correction to Moody's modeling of the
transaction. In prior rating actions, the amount reserved
by the transaction's cash trap account was incorrectly modeled to
exclude current period deferred interest received from the Underlying
CLO notes and to use the senior management fee to pay interest to the
Rated Notes that should have been deferred. Additionally,
the overcollateralization ratio denominator incorrectly included the Class
E-R notes issued by the Underlying CLO, resulting in overfunding
of the cash-trap account. As a result, in scenarios
where a cash trap mechanism is triggered, the model incorrectly
estimated the amounts available to support the deal. In addition,
deferred senior management fees were modeled incorrectly for certain scenarios
and cure amounts upon failure of the interest diversion test in the Underlying
CLO. These errors have now been corrected, and today's rating
action reflects this change.
Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on
the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations."
For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case
assumptions for Underlying CLO:
Performing par and principal proceeds balance: $567,612,696
Defaulted Securities: $20,582,300
Diversity Score: 106
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2890
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 4.8 years
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.67%
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 47.0%
Par haircut in OC tests and interest diversion test: 0.18%
In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy
and the ultimate performance of the Underlying CLO portfolio and the Underlying
CLO Notes, Moody's conducted a number of additional sensitivity
analyses representing a range of outcomes that could diverge, both
to the downside and the upside, from our base case. Some
of the additional scenarios that Moody's considered in its analysis
of the transaction include, among others: additional near-term
defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure; additional OC par
haircuts to account for potential future downgrades and defaults resulting
in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion to senior notes of the
Underlying CLO; and some improvement in WARF as the US economy gradually
recovers in the second half of the year and corporate credit conditions
generally stabilize.
Factors that would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating:
The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty in the performance
of the related Underlying CLO's portfolio, which in turn depends
on economic and credit conditions that may change. In particular,
the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated
by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the
performance of the securities. The CLO manager's investment decisions
and management of the Underlying CLO will also affect the performance
of the Rated Notes.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, the Credit Ratings
referenced in this press release might be positively affected.
Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on
www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
The rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Trustee report 06-Oct-2020
[2] Trustee report 06-Mar-2020
[3] Trustee report 06-Oct-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Nalin Aeron
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Aniket Deshpande
VP-Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653