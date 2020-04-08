Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Camuzzi Gas Pampeana S.A. Distribuidora De Gas Cuyana S.A. Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta Empresa Distribuidora Norte S.A. Empresa Provincial de Energia de Cordoba Generacion Mediterranea S.A MetroGas S.A. NATURGY BAN S.A. YPF Energia Electrica S.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Empresa Provincial de Energia de Cordoba: Update following downgrade to Ca, outlook changed to negative Credit Opinion: YPF Energia Electrica S.A.: Update following downgrade to Caa2 and review for further downgrade Credit Opinion: Empresa Distribuidora Norte S.A.: Update following downgrade to Caa1 and review for further downgrade Credit Opinion: Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta: Update following downgrade to Caa1 and review for further downgrade Credit Opinion: Camuzzi Gas Pampeana S.A.: Update following downgrade to Caa1 and review for further downgrade Rating Action: Moody´s downgrades ratings for 9 Argentine Utilities and Infrastructure Issuers 08 Apr 2020 Buenos Aires City, April 08, 2020 -- Moody´s Latin America Agente de Calificación de Riesgo S.A., ("Moody´s") downgraded the ratings and changed the outlook to negative of 9 utilities and infrastructure companies operating in Argentina. The rating action follows the downgrade of the Government of Argentina's senior unsecured ratings to Ca from Caa2, and outlook change to negative from ratings under review for downgrade, and reflects the strong credit linkages and exposure these companies have to Argentina's regulations and operating environment. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on September 3rd 2019. For more information on the rating action for the sovereign, please refer to https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-downgrades-Argentina-to-Ca-changes-outlook-to-negative--PR_419595. Issuers and ratings included in this action are as follows: 1) Camuzzi Gas Pampeana S.A. Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3/Caa1.ar from Caa1/Baa3.ar Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade 2) Distribuidora De Gas Cuyana S.A. Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3/Caa1.ar from Caa1/Baa3.ar Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade 3) NATURGY BAN S.A. Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3/Caa1.ar from Caa1/Baa3.ar Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade 4) MetroGas S.A. Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3/Caa2.ar from Caa1/Ba1.ar $600m Senior Unsecured EURO MTN PROGRAM ratings downgraded to Caa3/Caa2.ar from Caa1/Ba1.ar Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade 5) Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta $65m Senior Unsecured EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTES due 2021 ratings downgraded to Ca.ar from Ba2.ar 6) Empresa Distribuidora Norte S.A. Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa1.ar from Baa3.ar $176m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due 2022 ratings downgraded to Caa1.ar from Baa3.ar 7) Empresa Provincial de Energía de Cordoba Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Ca/Ca.ar from Caa2/B1.ar $100m Senior Secured NOTES ratings downgraded to Ca/Ca.ar from Caa2/B1.ar Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade 8) Generacion Mediterranea S.A $336m Backed Senior Unsecured GTD GLOBAL NOTES due 2023 ratings downgraded to Caa3.ar from B2.ar 9) YPF Energia Electrica S.A. Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3/Caa1.ar from Caa2/B1.ar $100m Senior Unsecured NOTES ratings downgraded to Caa3/Caa1.ar from Caa2/B1.ar RATINGS RATIONALE The rating downgrade and negative outlook for the issuers listed above mainly reflect the downgrade of the sovereign, as all these companies remain subject to government regulations and local operating environment. Moody's considers that Argentine Utilities and Infrastructure companies' credit quality is negatively affected by Argentina's deteriorating economics and operating environment. We expect the further deterioration of the ongoing economic contraction coupled with market conditions that have tightened very significantly despite lower global rates due to the widening of the risk premia for emerging markets, to make debt maturities refinancing very challenging. Furthermore, Argentina's regulatory framework and the sufficiency of future regulated tariffs has become more uncertain in the recent months, and there are no clear policies for the sector. We expect a weak institutional response to the economic crisis. While most regulated concessions remain low levered, rising costs amid very high inflation rates and continued deferrals on tariffs adjustments will significantly deteriorate regulated companies' cash generation capacity. The Coronavirus outbreak and the government announcement to suspend utilities' ability to interrupt the provision of service to certain delinquent end consumers will likely add to cash flows' erosion. We expect challenges to increase, forcing companies to delay payments to suppliers and to Cammesa (Compañia Administradora del Mercado Electrico Argentino), the Argentine government's agency overseeing the wholesale electricity market, to cover their financing needs. Within the regulated utilities, EDESA's rating was downgraded to Ca reflecting the company's poor liquidity and low financial flexibility. While EDESA's provincial regulations have been overall supportive, EDESA operates in a small, non-diversified service area and the peso devaluation of recent months has increased its debt burden significantly because all of the company's outstanding debt is denominated in foreign currency, and its revenues are generated in local currency. EDESA's leverage is low but under the current economic environment and market conditions in Argentina, we believe EDESA will not be able to generate enough cash flows to repay its upcoming debt maturities, in particular the balloon payment of its bonds outstanding due in June 2021 ($26 million). Empresa Provincial de Energia de Córdoba's (EPEC) ratings also reflect the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis framework for Government-Related Issuers (GRI), which considers the rating of the Province of Cordoba (Ca/Ca.ar Neg). The downgrade and negative outlook of unregulated utilities and unregulated power companies and power projects reflect the power sector's exposure and reliance on contractual payments from Cammesa as their key off-taker. It also incorporates the liquidity pressures and the challenges the companies in this sector face given Cammesa's increasingly longer payments terms as well as Cammesa's higher reliance on the funds it receives from the government to make its contractual payments. Liquidity pressures in the sector are aggravated by the companies' exposure to short term debt maturities in the context of a more difficult economic environment and tight liquidity conditions in local and international capital market for Argentine issuers, which is reflected by the negative outlook for the companies in this sector. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Given the negative outlook on the ratings, Moody's does not expect upward pressures in the rated Argentinean utilities and infrastructure companies in the near to medium term. A further downgrade of the sovereign or evidence of a significant negative shift in policies or regulations will likely result in negative pressures for Argentine utilities and infrastructure companies. Continued liquidity deterioration in a more challenging operating environment could also result in negative pressures for all issuers and would likely result in negative actions for companies in the regulated and power sectors that have higher refinancing needs in the short term. The principal Rating Procedure Manual used in rating all Issuers was the Procedures Manual to Rate Companies and/or Securities Issued published in January 2017. Please see the Manuales de Procedimientos page on www.moodys.com.ar for a copy of these documents. For Camuzzi Gas Pampeana S.A., Distribuidora De Gas Cuyana S.A., MetroGas S.A., NATURGY BAN S.A., Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta, and Empresa Distribuidora Norte S.A. these ratings are consistent with those assigned or maintained elsewhere under the methodology Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. For Generacion Mediterranea S.A, and YPF Energia Electrica S.A. these ratings are consistent with those assigned or maintained elsewhere under the methodology Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. For Empresa Provincial de Energia de Cordoba these ratings are consistent with those assigned or maintained elsewhere under the methodologies Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530 and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.ar. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. For issuers domiciled in Argentina, the regulatory report related to this rating action is available on www.moodys.com.ar. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. 