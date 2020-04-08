Moody´s downgrades ratings for 9 Argentine Utilities and Infrastructure Issuers

Buenos Aires City, April 08, 2020 -- Moody´s Latin America Agente de Calificación de Riesgo S.A.,
("Moody´s") downgraded the ratings and changed the outlook
to negative of 9 utilities and infrastructure companies operating in Argentina.
The rating action follows the downgrade of the Government of Argentina's
senior unsecured ratings to Ca from Caa2, and outlook change to
negative from ratings under review for downgrade, and reflects the
strong credit linkages and exposure these companies have to Argentina's
regulations and operating environment. This concludes the review
for downgrade that was initiated on September 3rd 2019.
For more information on the rating action for the sovereign, please
refer to https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-downgrades-Argentina-to-Ca-changes-outlook-to-negative--PR_419595.
Issuers and ratings included in this action are as follows:
1) Camuzzi Gas Pampeana S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3/Caa1.ar from Caa1/Baa3.ar
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
2) Distribuidora De Gas Cuyana S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3/Caa1.ar from Caa1/Baa3.ar
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
3) NATURGY BAN S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3/Caa1.ar from Caa1/Baa3.ar
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
4) MetroGas S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3/Caa2.ar from Caa1/Ba1.ar
$600m Senior Unsecured EURO MTN PROGRAM ratings downgraded to Caa3/Caa2.ar
from Caa1/Ba1.ar
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
5) Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta
$65m Senior Unsecured EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTES due 2021 ratings downgraded
to Ca.ar from Ba2.ar
6) Empresa Distribuidora Norte S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa1.ar from Baa3.ar
$176m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due 2022 ratings downgraded
to Caa1.ar from Baa3.ar
7) Empresa Provincial de Energía de Cordoba
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Ca/Ca.ar from Caa2/B1.ar
$100m Senior Secured NOTES ratings downgraded to Ca/Ca.ar
from Caa2/B1.ar
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
8) Generacion Mediterranea S.A
$336m Backed Senior Unsecured GTD GLOBAL NOTES due 2023 ratings
downgraded to Caa3.ar from B2.ar
9) YPF Energia Electrica S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3/Caa1.ar from Caa2/B1.ar
$100m Senior Unsecured NOTES ratings downgraded to Caa3/Caa1.ar
from Caa2/B1.ar
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating downgrade and negative outlook for the issuers listed above
mainly reflect the downgrade of the sovereign, as all these companies
remain subject to government regulations and local operating environment.
Moody's considers that Argentine Utilities and Infrastructure companies'
credit quality is negatively affected by Argentina's deteriorating economics
and operating environment. We expect the further deterioration
of the ongoing economic contraction coupled with market conditions that
have tightened very significantly despite lower global rates due to the
widening of the risk premia for emerging markets, to make debt maturities
refinancing very challenging.
Furthermore, Argentina's regulatory framework and the sufficiency
of future regulated tariffs has become more uncertain in the recent months,
and there are no clear policies for the sector. We expect a weak
institutional response to the economic crisis. While most regulated
concessions remain low levered, rising costs amid very high inflation
rates and continued deferrals on tariffs adjustments will significantly
deteriorate regulated companies' cash generation capacity.
The Coronavirus outbreak and the government announcement to suspend utilities'
ability to interrupt the provision of service to certain delinquent end
consumers will likely add to cash flows' erosion. We expect
challenges to increase, forcing companies to delay payments to suppliers
and to Cammesa (Compañia Administradora del Mercado Electrico Argentino),
the Argentine government's agency overseeing the wholesale electricity
market, to cover their financing needs.
Within the regulated utilities, EDESA's rating was downgraded
to Ca reflecting the company's poor liquidity and low financial
flexibility. While EDESA's provincial regulations have been
overall supportive, EDESA operates in a small, non-diversified
service area and the peso devaluation of recent months has increased its
debt burden significantly because all of the company's outstanding
debt is denominated in foreign currency, and its revenues are generated
in local currency. EDESA's leverage is low but under the
current economic environment and market conditions in Argentina,
we believe EDESA will not be able to generate enough cash flows to repay
its upcoming debt maturities, in particular the balloon payment
of its bonds outstanding due in June 2021 ($26 million).
Empresa Provincial de Energia de Córdoba's (EPEC) ratings also
reflect the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis framework for
Government-Related Issuers (GRI), which considers the rating
of the Province of Cordoba (Ca/Ca.ar Neg).
The downgrade and negative outlook of unregulated utilities and unregulated
power companies and power projects reflect the power sector's exposure
and reliance on contractual payments from Cammesa as their key off-taker.
It also incorporates the liquidity pressures and the challenges the companies
in this sector face given Cammesa's increasingly longer payments
terms as well as Cammesa's higher reliance on the funds it receives
from the government to make its contractual payments. Liquidity
pressures in the sector are aggravated by the companies' exposure
to short term debt maturities in the context of a more difficult economic
environment and tight liquidity conditions in local and international
capital market for Argentine issuers, which is reflected by the
negative outlook for the companies in this sector.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook on the ratings, Moody's does not expect
upward pressures in the rated Argentinean utilities and infrastructure
companies in the near to medium term.
A further downgrade of the sovereign or evidence of a significant negative
shift in policies or regulations will likely result in negative pressures
for Argentine utilities and infrastructure companies.
Continued liquidity deterioration in a more challenging operating environment
could also result in negative pressures for all issuers and would likely
result in negative actions for companies in the regulated and power sectors
that have higher refinancing needs in the short term.
The principal Rating Procedure Manual used in rating all Issuers was the
Procedures Manual to Rate Companies and/or Securities Issued published
in January 2017. Please see the Manuales de Procedimientos page
on www.moodys.com.ar for a copy of these documents.
For Camuzzi Gas Pampeana S.A., Distribuidora De Gas
Cuyana S.A., MetroGas S.A., NATURGY
BAN S.A., Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta,
and Empresa Distribuidora Norte S.A. these ratings are consistent
with those assigned or maintained elsewhere under the methodology Regulated
Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
For Generacion Mediterranea S.A, and YPF Energia Electrica
S.A. these ratings are consistent with those assigned or
maintained elsewhere under the methodology Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated
Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389.
For Empresa Provincial de Energia de Cordoba these ratings are consistent
with those assigned or maintained elsewhere under the methodologies Regulated
Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.ar.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
For issuers domiciled in Argentina, the regulatory report related
to this rating action is available on www.moodys.com.ar.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com.ar,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com.ar for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.ar
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
