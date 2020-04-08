Moody's downgrades ratings for Argentine Utilities and Infrastructure Issuers

New York, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings and changed the outlook to negative of 11 utilities and infrastructure companies operating in Argentina. The rating action follows the downgrade of the Government of Argentina's senior unsecured ratings to Ca from Caa2, and outlook change to negative from ratings under review for downgrade, and reflects the strong credit linkages and exposure these companies have to Argentina's regulations and operating environment. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on September 3rd 2019.

For more information on the rating action for the sovereign, please refer to https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-downgrades-Argentina-to-Ca-changes-outlook-to-negative--PR_419595.

Issuers and ratings included in this action are as follows:

1) Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta

Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Ca from Caa1

$65m Senior Unsecured EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTES due 2021 rating downgraded to Ca from Caa1.

Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade

2) Empresa Distribuidora Norte S.A.

Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

$176m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due 2022 rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade

3) Albanesi S.A.

Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade

4) Generacion Mediterranea S.A

$336m Backed Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due 2023 rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade

5) Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

$500m Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade

6) Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A.

Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

$400m Senior Secured GLOBAL NOTES due 2027 rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade

7) Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos S.A.

Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Ca from Caa2

$500m Senior Unsecured EURONOTES due 2023 rating downgraded to Ca from Caa2

Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade

8) Genneia S.A.

Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

$500m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due 2022 rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade

9) MSU Energy S.A.

$600m Senior Secured GLOBAL NOTES due 2025 rating downgraded to Ca from Caa2

Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade

10) YPF Energia Electrica S.A.

$400m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due 2026 rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade

11) Pampa Energia S.A.

Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

$300m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due in 2029 downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

$750m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due in 2027 downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

$500m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due in 2023 (originally issued by Petrobras Argentina S.A.) downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade and negative outlook for the issuers listed above mainly reflect the downgrade of the sovereign, as all these companies remain subject to government regulations and to the local operating environment. Moody's considers that Argentine Utilities and Infrastructure companies' credit quality is negatively affected by Argentina's deteriorating economics and operating environment. We expect the further deterioration of the ongoing economic contraction coupled with market conditions that have tightened very significantly despite lower global rates due to the widening of the risk premia for emerging markets, to make debt maturities refinancing very challenging.

Furthermore, Argentina's regulatory framework and the sufficiency of future regulated tariffs has become more uncertain in the recent months, and there are no clear policies for the sector. We expect a weak institutional response to the economic crisis. While most regulated concessions remain low levered, rising costs amid very high inflation rates and continued deferrals on tariffs adjustments will significantly deteriorate regulated companies' cash generation capacity. The Coronavirus outbreak and the government announcement to suspend utilities' ability to interrupt the provision of service to certain delinquent end consumers will likely add to cash flows' erosion. We expect challenges to increase, forcing companies to delay payments to suppliers and to Cammesa (Compañia Administradora del Mercado Electrico Argentino), the Argentine government's agency overseeing the wholesale electricity market, to cover their financing needs.

Within the regulated utilities, EDESA's rating was downgraded to Ca reflecting the company's poor liquidity and low financial flexibility. While EDESA's provincial regulations have been overall supportive, EDESA operates in a small, non-diversified service area and the peso devaluation of recent months has increased its debt burden significantly because all of the company's outstanding debt is denominated in foreign currency, and its revenues are generated in local currency. EDESA's leverage is low but under the current economic environment and market conditions in Argentina, we believe EDESA will not be able to generate enough cash flows to repay its upcoming debt maturities, in particular the balloon payment of its bonds outstanding due in June 2021 ($26 million).

The downgrade and negative outlook of unregulated utilities and unregulated power companies and power projects reflect the power sector's exposure and reliance on contractual payments from Cammesa as their key off-taker. It also incorporates the liquidity pressures and the challenges the companies in this sector face given Cammesa's increasingly longer payments terms as well as Cammesa's higher reliance on the funds it receives from the government to make its contractual payments. Liquidity pressures in the sector are aggravated by the companies' exposure to short term debt maturities in the context of a more difficult economic environment and tight liquidity conditions in local and international capital market for Argentine issuers, which is reflected by the negative outlook for the companies in this sector.

Within the power sector, MSU's rating was downgraded to Ca reflecting our view of a highly leveraged capital structure and weak liquidity. At year end 2019 MSU's cash on hand was of $ 20 million and the ratio of debt to EBITDA (as Moody's adjusted) stood at 7.9 times. MSU's leverage will decline sharply once the company reaches its full cash generation capacity after it starts commercial operations of its combined cycles, which we now expect towards the end of the year. At that point however, MSU will have to repay $ 100 million of vendor financing (6 months after COD), in addition to the $65 million notes that start amortizing in the second quarter of 2021, which we see as challenging in the current market conditions.

The downgrade of AA2000 rating to Caa3, with a negative outlook reflects our view that that in spite of very solid assets´ fundamentals, Coronavirus outbreak will hit the company's liquidity at the same time that debt starts amortizing. While AA2000 continues to benefit from a dominant market position and from the nature and length of the concession agreement, a prolonged suspension of commercial traffic could prove to be challenging for the company. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action in part reflects the impact of Coronavirus on AA2000 and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The downgrade of AYSA's ratings to Ca and negative outlook reflect the application of Moody's joint default analysis (JDA) framework for Government Related Issuer (GRI), which incorporates the following factors: i) a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ca as a measure for the rated entity's standalone creditworthiness, ii) the Ca rating of the Government of Argentina as the support provider, as well as iii) Moody's estimates of a high degree of implied government support in the case of financial distress and iv) a very high default dependence between AYSA and the Government of Argentina. The downgrade of AYSA's BCA to ca reflects the current and expected weakness of standalone metrics due to untimely cost recovery. Moody's does not foresee that the company will receive tariff increases sufficient to produce break even metrics in the near term, relying instead on support from the government to service debt and fund capital expenditures, which is reflected in the ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook on the ratings, Moody's does not expect upward pressures in the rated Argentinean utilities and infrastructure companies in the near to medium term.

A further downgrade of the sovereign or evidence of a significant negative shift in policies or regulations will likely result in negative pressures for Argentine utilities and infrastructure companies.

Continued liquidity deterioration in a more challenging operating environment could also result in negative pressures for all issuers and would likely result in negative actions for companies in the regulated and power sectors that have higher refinancing needs in the short term.

The principal methodology used in rating Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. The principal methodology used in rating MSU Energy S.A. was Power Generation Projects published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1106413. The principal methodology used in rating Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. The principal methodology used in rating Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta, and Empresa Distribuidora Norte S.A. was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. The principal methodology used in rating Albanesi S.A., Generacion Mediterranea S.A., Genneia S.A., Pampa Energia S.A., and YPF Energia Electrica S.A. was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. The methodologies used in rating Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos S.A. were Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121971, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

