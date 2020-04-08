Moody's downgrades ratings for Argentine Utilities and Infrastructure Issuers

New York, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
the ratings and changed the outlook to negative of 11 utilities and infrastructure
companies operating in Argentina. The rating action follows the
downgrade of the Government of Argentina's senior unsecured ratings to
Ca from Caa2, and outlook change to negative from ratings under
review for downgrade, and reflects the strong credit linkages and
exposure these companies have to Argentina's regulations and operating
environment. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated
on September 3rd 2019.
For more information on the rating action for the sovereign, please
refer to https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-downgrades-Argentina-to-Ca-changes-outlook-to-negative--PR_419595.
Issuers and ratings included in this action are as follows:
1) Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Ca from Caa1
$65m Senior Unsecured EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTES due 2021 rating downgraded
to Ca from Caa1.
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
2) Empresa Distribuidora Norte S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1
$176m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due 2022 rating downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa1
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
3) Albanesi S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
4) Generacion Mediterranea S.A
$336m Backed Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due 2023 rating downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa2
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
5) Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1
$500m Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 rating downgraded to Caa3
from Caa1
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
6) Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1
$400m Senior Secured GLOBAL NOTES due 2027 rating downgraded to
Caa3 from Caa1
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
7) Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Ca from Caa2
$500m Senior Unsecured EURONOTES due 2023 rating downgraded to
Ca from Caa2
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
8) Genneia S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2
$500m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due 2022 rating downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa2
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
9) MSU Energy S.A.
$600m Senior Secured GLOBAL NOTES due 2025 rating downgraded to
Ca from Caa2
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
10) YPF Energia Electrica S.A.
$400m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due 2026 rating downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa2
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
11) Pampa Energia S.A.
Corporate Family Rating downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1
$300m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due in 2029 downgraded to Caa3
from Caa1
$750m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due in 2027 downgraded to Caa3
from Caa1
$500m Senior Unsecured GLOBAL NOTES due in 2023 (originally issued
by Petrobras Argentina S.A.) downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1
Outlook, Changed to negative from Rating Under Review for downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating downgrade and negative outlook for the issuers listed above
mainly reflect the downgrade of the sovereign, as all these companies
remain subject to government regulations and to the local operating environment.
Moody's considers that Argentine Utilities and Infrastructure companies'
credit quality is negatively affected by Argentina's deteriorating economics
and operating environment. We expect the further deterioration
of the ongoing economic contraction coupled with market conditions that
have tightened very significantly despite lower global rates due to the
widening of the risk premia for emerging markets, to make debt maturities
refinancing very challenging.
Furthermore, Argentina's regulatory framework and the sufficiency
of future regulated tariffs has become more uncertain in the recent months,
and there are no clear policies for the sector. We expect a weak
institutional response to the economic crisis. While most regulated
concessions remain low levered, rising costs amid very high inflation
rates and continued deferrals on tariffs adjustments will significantly
deteriorate regulated companies' cash generation capacity.
The Coronavirus outbreak and the government announcement to suspend utilities'
ability to interrupt the provision of service to certain delinquent end
consumers will likely add to cash flows' erosion. We expect
challenges to increase, forcing companies to delay payments to suppliers
and to Cammesa (Compañia Administradora del Mercado Electrico Argentino),
the Argentine government's agency overseeing the wholesale electricity
market, to cover their financing needs.
Within the regulated utilities, EDESA's rating was downgraded
to Ca reflecting the company's poor liquidity and low financial
flexibility. While EDESA's provincial regulations have been
overall supportive, EDESA operates in a small, non-diversified
service area and the peso devaluation of recent months has increased its
debt burden significantly because all of the company's outstanding
debt is denominated in foreign currency, and its revenues are generated
in local currency. EDESA's leverage is low but under the
current economic environment and market conditions in Argentina,
we believe EDESA will not be able to generate enough cash flows to repay
its upcoming debt maturities, in particular the balloon payment
of its bonds outstanding due in June 2021 ($26 million).
The downgrade and negative outlook of unregulated utilities and unregulated
power companies and power projects reflect the power sector's exposure
and reliance on contractual payments from Cammesa as their key off-taker.
It also incorporates the liquidity pressures and the challenges the companies
in this sector face given Cammesa's increasingly longer payments
terms as well as Cammesa's higher reliance on the funds it receives
from the government to make its contractual payments. Liquidity
pressures in the sector are aggravated by the companies' exposure
to short term debt maturities in the context of a more difficult economic
environment and tight liquidity conditions in local and international
capital market for Argentine issuers, which is reflected by the
negative outlook for the companies in this sector.
Within the power sector, MSU's rating was downgraded to Ca
reflecting our view of a highly leveraged capital structure and weak liquidity.
At year end 2019 MSU's cash on hand was of $ 20 million and
the ratio of debt to EBITDA (as Moody's adjusted) stood at 7.9
times. MSU's leverage will decline sharply once the company
reaches its full cash generation capacity after it starts commercial operations
of its combined cycles, which we now expect towards the end of the
year. At that point however, MSU will have to repay $
100 million of vendor financing (6 months after COD), in addition
to the $65 million notes that start amortizing in the second quarter
of 2021, which we see as challenging in the current market conditions.
The downgrade of AA2000 rating to Caa3, with a negative outlook
reflects our view that that in spite of very solid assets´ fundamentals,
Coronavirus outbreak will hit the company's liquidity at the same
time that debt starts amortizing. While AA2000 continues to benefit
from a dominant market position and from the nature and length of the
concession agreement, a prolonged suspension of commercial traffic
could prove to be challenging for the company. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action in part
reflects the impact of Coronavirus on AA2000 and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
The downgrade of AYSA's ratings to Ca and negative outlook reflect the
application of Moody's joint default analysis (JDA) framework for Government
Related Issuer (GRI), which incorporates the following factors:
i) a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ca as a measure for the rated
entity's standalone creditworthiness, ii) the Ca rating of the Government
of Argentina as the support provider, as well as iii) Moody's estimates
of a high degree of implied government support in the case of financial
distress and iv) a very high default dependence between AYSA and the Government
of Argentina. The downgrade of AYSA's BCA to ca reflects the current
and expected weakness of standalone metrics due to untimely cost recovery.
Moody's does not foresee that the company will receive tariff increases
sufficient to produce break even metrics in the near term, relying
instead on support from the government to service debt and fund capital
expenditures, which is reflected in the ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook on the ratings, Moody's does not expect
upward pressures in the rated Argentinean utilities and infrastructure
companies in the near to medium term.
A further downgrade of the sovereign or evidence of a significant negative
shift in policies or regulations will likely result in negative pressures
for Argentine utilities and infrastructure companies.
Continued liquidity deterioration in a more challenging operating environment
could also result in negative pressures for all issuers and would likely
result in negative actions for companies in the regulated and power sectors
that have higher refinancing needs in the short term.
The principal methodology used in rating Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A.
was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September
2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
The principal methodology used in rating MSU Energy S.A.
was Power Generation Projects published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1106413.
The principal methodology used in rating Transportadora de Gas del Sur
S.A. was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
The principal methodology used in rating Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad
Salta, and Empresa Distribuidora Norte S.A. was Regulated
Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
The principal methodology used in rating Albanesi S.A.,
Generacion Mediterranea S.A., Genneia S.A.,
Pampa Energia S.A., and YPF Energia Electrica S.A.
was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in
May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389.
The methodologies used in rating Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos S.A.
were Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121971,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
