Moody's downgrades ratings of Atlantia, ASPI and ADR by one notch and places under review for downgrade

Madrid, January 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 the senior unsecured rating and to (P)Ba2
from (P)Ba1 the rating of the euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme
of Italian motorway and airport infrastructure company Atlantia S.p.A.
(Atlantia). Moody's also downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3 the
senior unsecured ratings and to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3 the senior unsecured
EMTN programme rating of toll road operator Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A.
(ASPI). Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the issuer rating
of ASPI and assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating to Atlantia.
Moody's also downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 the senior unsecured and senior
secured ratings and to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2 the senior unsecured EMTN
programme rating of airport operator Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A.
(ADR). All ratings have been placed under review for downgrade.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects the increasing political pressure on the Atlantia's
group and growing downside risks following the publication of the Decree-Law
No 162 of 30 December 2019 (so called Milleproroghe Decree), in
which the Italian government retroactively and unilaterally changed the
terms and conditions of toll road concessions in the country, including
that of ASPI. Even if the effects of this Decree could be only
temporary, because it would cease to be effective if not converted
into law by the Parliament within 60 days of publication, it signals
a significant escalation of the confrontation between the government and
Atlantia.
The rating action for ADR reflects its almost 100% ownership by
Atlantia and the ability of Atlantia to move cash and debt around the
group, notwithstanding that ADR exhibits a stronger stand-alone
credit profile and benefits from some protections included in its debt
structure and concession contract that provides for partial delinkage
from the wider group.
Since the collapse of the Polcevera viaduct, in August 2018,
Atlantia's group has faced (1) heightened regulatory pressures,
as evidenced by ASPI's toll freeze in 2019, which was implemented
on a voluntary basis, and in 2020, which was imposed by the
government; (2) increased scrutiny of ASPI's motorway assets,
as shown by the temporary closure of a few bridges over safety concerns
during November 2019, that could ultimately result in significant
additional maintenance costs; (3) legal investigations on ASPI's
and SPEA's (an engineering subsidiary of Atlantia) employees who
allegedly submitted inaccurate reports on the maintenance of two bridges,
which, if proven, would highlight potential shortfalls in
the group's control functions and undermine its credibility;
(4) increasing political pressure from the government following Atlantia's
unavailability to present a binding offer for the rescue of troubled airline
Alitalia; and (5) persistent uncertainties in respect of the future
of ASPI's concession.
The provisions for motorway concessions included in the Milleproroghe
Decree follows the stagnation of the discussions with the Ministry of
Transport and Infrastructure (MIT) over a potential renegotiation of ASPI's
concession. If the provisions of the Decree were enforced it will
negatively impact the group in case of revocation of ASPI's concession
for material and continued non-performance.
While the cause(s) of the Genoa incident remain unknown, some government
officials indicate that a decision on the future of the ASPI concession
may be taken during the first month(s) of the year. ASPI's concession
provides for a specific process for early termination of the contract
and stipulates that compensation on termination would need to be paid
in all circumstances. This compensation is calculated on the basis
of the net present value of the expected cash flows until the end of the
term of the concession, net of costs, liabilities, investments
and projected taxes, less the outstanding net financial debt that
the grantor may wish to assume. This compensation would be reduced
by 10% and additional damages should the cause of termination be
a breach of ASPI's obligation under the concession.
However, with the publication of the Milleproroghe Decree the Italian
government has unilaterally changed the compensation amount that ASPI
would be entitled to receive in case of revocation due to a breach of
its obligations. Under the new terms, the compensation in
such scenario will be calculated as the value of investments completed
plus ancillary charges net of depreciation. This amount would be
substantially lower than the amount originally established on ASPI's
concession.
In addition, the Decree establishes that the concessionaire will
not be able to exercise the right of legal termination of the concession
as a result of this change in contractual terms. This clause responds
to ASPI's announced willingness to exercise its rights of legal
termination of the concession following an unilateral change of its contractual
terms.
The government move exacerbates the confrontational stance towards Atlantia's
group, which suggests that an agreement on the renegotiation of
the concession is far from being reached and a higher probability that
the government will attempt to take detrimental actions against ASPI.
This also increases the likelihood that both parties will be locked in
lengthy litigation process involving Italian and European courts that
could last years, resulting in potential sizeable legal costs,
additional claims and higher uncertainty on the full extent of the financial
impact of the collapse of the Polcevera viaduct.
In this respect, Moody's notes that in 2006 the European Commission
started an infringement procedure against Italy following the publication
of the Decree-Law No 262 of 3 October 2006 and established that
concession arrangements cannot be modified unilaterally. In addition,
the recent decision of the Regional Administrative Court for Liguria to
refer the provisions of the Genoa Decree to the Italian Constitutional
Court, validates the legal strength of ASPI's concession contract
in the context of the application of the rule of law.
Moody's cautions that any formal assessment and notification of
non-compliance with the concession obligations and/or the commencement
of the corresponding revocation procedure would be a significant credit
negative for ASPI and, in turn, Atlantia, given ASPI's
significance in the context of the wider group's credit profile and the
linkages between the two entities.
This is a significant risk because the compensation linked to revocation
of the concession contract would be the source to meet potential bondholders'
claims resulting from the voluntary put option granted under ASPI's bond
documentation in such event. According to the provisions of the
concession, ASPI should continue to manage the motorway assets until
payment of the compensation is received. However, the Milleproroghe
Decree states that the effectiveness of a termination of the concession
is not subject to payment of compensation by the grantor, increasing
the risk that the government decides to take over ASPI's concession
without formalising the corresponding compensation on termination.
In addition, ASPI's bond documentation lacks an explicit reference
to the receipt of a compensation payment for the concession termination
to be effective, which could result in uncertainties in respect
of the timing of such concession termination.
In light of the protracted uncertainties, Moody's will also
continue to monitor the liquidity and financial flexibility exhibited
by the Atlantia group, the continued ability to access new funding,
as well as measures aimed at preserving cash to mitigate the financial
impact of the bridge collapse.
Notwithstanding the persistent downside risks linked to the collapse of
the Polcevera viaduct, the Ba1 consolidated credit profile of the
Atlantia group continues to reflect (1) its large size and the focus on
the toll road and airport sectors; (2) the strong fundamentals of
the group's toll road network, which is increasingly diversified
following the acquisition of Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.
(Abertis) and comprises essential motorway links mostly located in Spain,
France, Chile, Brazil and Italy; (3) the reasonably established
regulatory framework for its toll road operations, albeit characterised
by increasing political pressures in Italy; (4) a track record of
relatively prudent financial policies; (5) the group's fairly complex
structure following the Abertis acquisition; (6) the relatively shorter
average concession life of the combined Atlantia-Abertis group;
and (7) the material increase in consolidated debt leverage post-transaction.
Atlantia's Ba2 rating is positioned one notch below the group's corporate
family rating, reflecting the structural subordination of the creditors
at the holding company. ASPI's Ba1 rating remain in line with the
corporate family rating of the Atlantia group, while ADR's
Baa3 rating reflects the stronger stand-alone credit profile of
the entity and some delinkage from the wider group's credit quality.
In order to conclude the ratings review, Moody's will take into
account whether the Parliament has or will likely approve and convert
into law the provisions for toll roads concessions included in the Milleproroghe
Decree.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
In light of the current review for downgrade, upward rating pressure
on Atlantia's, ASPI's and ADR's ratings is highly unlikely in the
near future.
Downward pressure on Atlantia's and ASPI's ratings would materialise as
a result of (1) the Parliament approval and conversion into law of the
provisions for toll roads concessions included in the Milleproroghe Decree,
or (2) the start of the revocation process of ASPI's concession by the
MIT or any additional detrimental government actions linked to a revocation
scenario, with the magnitude of any downgrade also depending on
the potential size and timing of any compensation payment that ASPI may
receive.
There would also be downward rating pressure if (1) the increased political
pressure appears likely to result in significantly increased costs,
loss of revenues, or a renegotiation of ASPI's concession
terms leading to a considerably weaker financial profile of the group;
(2) there were new evidence of material governance or other failures by
Atlantia or ASPI, which intensifies current challenges or increase
the risk of imposition of adverse measures impacting the group's risk
profile; or (3) there were a deterioration in the liquidity profile
of the group.
With regard to ADR, notwithstanding some delinkage from the wider
group's credit quality deriving from ADR's debt structure and terms
and the protections included in its concession contract, negative
pressures on Atlantia's credit profile would put downward pressure on
the company's rating. In addition, negative pressure
on ADR's rating would also result from (1) a weakening of the company's
financial profile, with FFO/Debt below 15%; or (2) evidence
of political interference, inconsistent implementation of the tariff-setting
framework or material changes in the terms and conditions of ADR's concession.
The principal methodology used in rating Atlantia S.p.A.
and Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A. was Privately
Managed Toll Roads published in October 2017. The principal methodology
used in rating Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A. was Privately
Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Placed on Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Atlantia S.p.A.
....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Downgraded
to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1
..Issuer: Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A.
....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Downgraded
to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3
...Issuer: Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A.
... Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Downgraded
to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2
....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A.
....LT Issuer Rating , Withdrawn ,
previously rated Baa3
Assignments:
..Issuer: Atlantia S.p.A.
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba1; Placed Under Review for Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Atlantia S.p.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
Atlantia S.p.A. is the holding company for a group
active in the infrastructure sector. Its main subsidiaries include
Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A., Abertis Infraestructuras
S.A., Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A.
and Azzurra Aeroporti S.p.A. (holding company for
Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur, the latter rated Baa2
negative). The group's total EBITDA amounted to approximately EUR5.7
billion in the first nine months of 2019.
Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A. is the country's largest
operator of tolled motorways, which together with its subsidiaries,
manages a network of 3,020 km of motorways under long-term
concession agreements granted by the Italian government. The company
generated EBITDA of EUR1.9 billion in the first nine months of
2019.
Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A. is the concessionaire for
the Rome airport system, which reported total passenger volumes
of 49 million in 2018. ADR reported EBITDA of approximately EUR460
million in the first nine months of 2019.
Moody's has decided to withdraw the issuer rating of ASPI for its own
business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service
Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website,
www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
