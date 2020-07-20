Moody's downgrades ratings of CFS Brands, including CFR to Caa1 and senior secured to B3; outlook negative

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of CFS Brands, LLC ("Carlisle Foodservice" or "CFS"), including the corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3, the probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, and the senior secured debt rating to B3 from B2. The outlook was also changed to negative from stable.

The rating action reflects Moody's expectation of weak liquidity and deteriorating credit metrics through 2020 and into 2021, driven by end market pressures from the negative effects of the coronavirus and recessionary conditions, likely sustaining CFS's financial leverage at elevated levels. Moody's views the coronavirus as a social risk with significant negative implications for the company's business, particularly the hard-hit foodservice segment (about 60% of revenue), given public health and safety concerns and the continuing uncertainty around the pandemic.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings, including the Caa1 CFR, broadly reflect CFS's high leverage and Moody's expectation of weakening earnings and cash flow to be constrained by challenged and increasingly uncertain key end markets, particularly given the company's high exposure to the restaurant industry. Moody's anticipates the company's top line would decline at least 18% to 20% this year, driven primarily by the restaurant supply segment, which could be down over 35% in 2020. This will negatively impact credit metrics into 2021, including Debt/EBITDA (after Moody's standard adjustments) likely to approach the mid 7x range through 2021, with a gradual economic recovery. This is elevated for CFS's business risk. Although the company's foodservice products have relatively short replacement cycles (averaging about 1 year), the coronavirus creates considerable uncertainty around a full resumption of demand for its products. Given this, a meaningful recovery seems unlikely in the near term. Further, the ratings anticipate continued growth from the health-care and janitorial & sanitation ("JanSan") businesses combined, which have better margins than foodservice, and the ratings could be pressured if Moody's expectations for these non-restaurant segments weaken.

Moody's believes CFS will be affected negatively because capital and supply spending by customers will remain challenged for some time as restaurant activity is likely to remain limited in the face of recessionary pressures and the pandemic. CFS also faces earnings and margin headwinds from competitive pricing pressure and commodity price volatility. As well, the mature and competitive nature of the company's markets limits material prospects for organic margin enhancement. Given these factors and even with working capital released from lower sales, Moody's expects negative to about breakeven free cash flow into 2021.

CFS has well-recognized brands and long term customer relationships that support recurring demand for its products. The revenue diversification provided by the company's healthcare and JanSan segments provides some offset to the weakness in the foodservice business, particularly with a spike in demand for dispensers and hygiene products. CFS has undertaken cost reduction measures, including headcount reductions, to help offset the earnings pressures and coronavirus impacts. These measures and efficiency initiatives undertaken over the past year should support at least low to mid-teens range EBITA margins over the next year.

Moody's views the company's liquidity as weak given expected demands on cash and earnings pressures to constrain free cash flow generation over the next year, and modest cash. The cash balance of about $63 million (as of June 2020), boosted following a full draw of CFS's $60 million revolver, likely will be consumed by working capital requirements and a ramp in capital spending with a pickup in business activity, and potential acquisitions. Given these factors, Moody's views cash sources as providing limited flexibility to contend with weaker earnings in an uncertain environment.

From a corporate governance perspective, the company's high financial leverage partly reflects its private equity ownership and continuing high risk of aggressive financial policies, including acquisitions that could be funded with debt and further weaken the metrics or liquidity. The company also has had a limited history of operating as standalone company.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of weak liquidity and profitability to deteriorate into 2021 amid the anticipated earnings headwinds and lingering uncertainty as to the duration and magnitude of the coronavirus on the company's business and end markets.

Moody's took the following actions on CFS Brands, LLC:

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

. Outlook changed to Negative from stable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded until demand and sales volumes broadly increase along with a sustained improvement in business conditions and end market fundamentals. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with expectations of stronger liquidity, including consistent positive free cash flow generation, with amounts applied to debt reduction, and ample revolver availability. This would be accompanied by sustained organic revenue growth while improving margins, such that debt/EBITDA is expected to approach 6x and free cash flow to debt at least in the low-to mid-single digits (ratios inclusive of Moody's standard adjustments), on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects liquidity to deteriorate, including lower than expected cash or free cash flow generation, or covenant pressure. The ratings could also be downgraded with weaker growth prospects for the healthcare and JanSan businesses or if the foodservice business is expected to decline more than currently anticipated. Downward ratings pressure is also possible with expectations of weakening operating performance such that interest coverage metrics worsen, including EBITA/interest sustained below 1x or a lack of progress with meaningfully reducing debt/EBITDA leverage towards 7x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CFS Brands, LLC (CFS), based in Oklahoma, designs and manufactures commercial foodservice, janitorial and sanitation products focused primarily on the U.S. market. The company, a subsidiary of direct holding parent CFSP Acquisition Corp., provides tabletop dining supplies, food preparation, storage and handling as well as cleaning and sanitation products to commercial foodservice, hospitality, healthcare and other customers. Revenues approximated $390 million for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020. CFS was carved out of Carlisle Companies Inc. in 2018 and became a portfolio company of private equity firm The Jordan Company, L.P.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

