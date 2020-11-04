Moody's downgrades ratings of Corio N.V. (Klepierre), outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the backed senior
unsecured note ratings of Corio N.V. (Corio) to Baa1 from
A3. The outlook changed to stable from negative.
"The downgrade to Baa1 reflects increased leverage expectations as a consequence
of a weak operating outlook for the company and the broader retail real
estate sector" says Oliver Schmitt, a VP-Senior Credit Officer
and lead analyst for Corio. "We expect both the financial profile
and the business profile to be weaker going forward than pre COVID-19".
Following the completion of the merger with Klepierre S.A.
(Klepierre) on 31 March 2015, Corio ceased to exist as a separate
entity with Corio's debt obligations being assumed by Klepierre pursuant
to universal succession of title. The Baa1 backed senior unsecured
rating reflects Klepierre S.A.'s credit quality.
A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Klepierre's business profile has weakened as a consequence of the
coronarivus-related disruptions, social distancing and the
resulting uncertainty around cash flow generation, consumer spending,
and financial health of its tenant base. The renewed partial lockdowns
across Europe will add to the stress on retailers, while the additional
damage to the industry will clearly depend on how measures and consumer
behavior will react. We nevertheless consider positive that retailer
sales for Klepierre recovered to a level of 10% below last year
as of Q3 2020 in its exclusively European portfolio, which we consider
a relevant mitigant to the overall expected decline in rents.
Weak tenant demand, tenant insolvencies and the accounting effect
of rent concessions will drive down Net Rental Income (NRI) in the next
2 years. We expect 2021 NRI to be between 10-15%
lower compared to 2019, an assumption we may have to revise if the
renewed lockdowns sustainably reduce footfall and tenant sales or reflects
in further damage to retailer health. As such there is clearly
uncertainty and downside potential around financial projections.
We anticipate property value declines although the extent is yet unknown.
We have assumed property value declines of 15-20% from 2019
to 2021, but we may have to revise that number depending on the
further development of the second wave or coronavirus cases and its impact
on retail operations.
Moody's projects financial metrics in 2021 and even in 2022 to be
weaker or at best similar to 2019, where the operating environment
was still sound. We expect Debt/Asset to be between 45%
and 48% by end of 2021, net debt/EBITDA (incl more substantial
impact of concession) being above 10x, and fixed charge cover between
5.5x and 6.5x. These projections anticipate that
Klepierre will take some measures to protect its balance sheet and its
financial policy in the form of a reduced dividend payout ratio,
a reaction that other retail landlords have already announced.
We have not yet assumed further measures in our projections as Klepierre
has not announced any measures, but we would expect further actions
from the company to remain in line with its financial policy.
Klepierre's liquidity is sufficient to cover all cash needs in 2020
and 2021 assuming no additional capital market activity and reduced operating
cash flows in line with our forecast on NRI. As such, the
rating is supported by Klepierre's ability to withstand a longer
period of uncertainty without any requirement for external financing.
Klepierre was also able to access the debt market during the crisis at
low rates.
The stable outlook assumes that the current second wave of COVID-19
infections and business restrictions does not substantially worsen the
operating environment for the crucial Christmas business, and material
lockdown measures do not expand into December and into 2021. We
would also expect the company to take actions to protect its financial
policy, which we think is under pressure given our assumptions around
business prospects and value declines.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- An upgrade to the ratings would require a stabilised operating
environment for Klepierre, with a return to NRI growth, retail
sales growth and occupancy at pre-COVID levels.
- We expect Moody's adjusted debt/total assets to remain
well below 45% despite considering further value declined
- Net debt/EBTIDA reduces to pre-COVID levels of 9x or below
- Fixed charge cover to remain above 4x
- A further weakening of the operating environment stemming from
the renewed lockdown measures, visible through weaker occupancy
and further reduced tenant sales, tenant insolvencies or weaker
leasing.
- Moody's adjusted debt/total assets sustains at 50%
- Moody's adjusted net debt/EBITDA rises to 11x
- Fixed charge cover falls below 3.5x
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Corio N.V.
Downgrades:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Schmitt
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
