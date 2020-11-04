Moody's downgrades ratings of Corio N.V. (Klepierre), outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the backed senior unsecured note ratings of Corio N.V. (Corio) to Baa1 from A3. The outlook changed to stable from negative.

"The downgrade to Baa1 reflects increased leverage expectations as a consequence of a weak operating outlook for the company and the broader retail real estate sector" says Oliver Schmitt, a VP-Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Corio. "We expect both the financial profile and the business profile to be weaker going forward than pre COVID-19".

Following the completion of the merger with Klepierre S.A. (Klepierre) on 31 March 2015, Corio ceased to exist as a separate entity with Corio's debt obligations being assumed by Klepierre pursuant to universal succession of title. The Baa1 backed senior unsecured rating reflects Klepierre S.A.'s credit quality.

A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Klepierre's business profile has weakened as a consequence of the coronarivus-related disruptions, social distancing and the resulting uncertainty around cash flow generation, consumer spending, and financial health of its tenant base. The renewed partial lockdowns across Europe will add to the stress on retailers, while the additional damage to the industry will clearly depend on how measures and consumer behavior will react. We nevertheless consider positive that retailer sales for Klepierre recovered to a level of 10% below last year as of Q3 2020 in its exclusively European portfolio, which we consider a relevant mitigant to the overall expected decline in rents.

Weak tenant demand, tenant insolvencies and the accounting effect of rent concessions will drive down Net Rental Income (NRI) in the next 2 years. We expect 2021 NRI to be between 10-15% lower compared to 2019, an assumption we may have to revise if the renewed lockdowns sustainably reduce footfall and tenant sales or reflects in further damage to retailer health. As such there is clearly uncertainty and downside potential around financial projections.

We anticipate property value declines although the extent is yet unknown. We have assumed property value declines of 15-20% from 2019 to 2021, but we may have to revise that number depending on the further development of the second wave or coronavirus cases and its impact on retail operations.

Moody's projects financial metrics in 2021 and even in 2022 to be weaker or at best similar to 2019, where the operating environment was still sound. We expect Debt/Asset to be between 45% and 48% by end of 2021, net debt/EBITDA (incl more substantial impact of concession) being above 10x, and fixed charge cover between 5.5x and 6.5x. These projections anticipate that Klepierre will take some measures to protect its balance sheet and its financial policy in the form of a reduced dividend payout ratio, a reaction that other retail landlords have already announced. We have not yet assumed further measures in our projections as Klepierre has not announced any measures, but we would expect further actions from the company to remain in line with its financial policy.

Klepierre's liquidity is sufficient to cover all cash needs in 2020 and 2021 assuming no additional capital market activity and reduced operating cash flows in line with our forecast on NRI. As such, the rating is supported by Klepierre's ability to withstand a longer period of uncertainty without any requirement for external financing. Klepierre was also able to access the debt market during the crisis at low rates.

The stable outlook assumes that the current second wave of COVID-19 infections and business restrictions does not substantially worsen the operating environment for the crucial Christmas business, and material lockdown measures do not expand into December and into 2021. We would also expect the company to take actions to protect its financial policy, which we think is under pressure given our assumptions around business prospects and value declines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- An upgrade to the ratings would require a stabilised operating environment for Klepierre, with a return to NRI growth, retail sales growth and occupancy at pre-COVID levels.

- We expect Moody's adjusted debt/total assets to remain well below 45% despite considering further value declined

- Net debt/EBTIDA reduces to pre-COVID levels of 9x or below

- Fixed charge cover to remain above 4x

- A further weakening of the operating environment stemming from the renewed lockdown measures, visible through weaker occupancy and further reduced tenant sales, tenant insolvencies or weaker leasing.

- Moody's adjusted debt/total assets sustains at 50%

- Moody's adjusted net debt/EBITDA rises to 11x

- Fixed charge cover falls below 3.5x

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Corio N.V.

Downgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Schmitt

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

