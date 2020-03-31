Moody's downgrades ratings of Doha Bank to Baa1 from A3; maintains stable outlook

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Doha Bank Q.P.S.C Doha Finance Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Doha Bank Q.P.S.C: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Doha Bank Q.P.S.C: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Doha Bank Q.P.S.C Issuer Profile: Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.: Key Facts and Statistics - Q1 March 2019 Announcement: Moody's: GCC bank mergers to ease overcapacity and boost profitability Rating Action: Moody's downgrades ratings of Doha Bank to Baa1 from A3; maintains stable outlook 31 Mar 2020 Limassol, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long-term deposit ratings of Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. ("DHBK") to Baa1 from A3. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the bank's Counterparty Risk Ratings and Counterparty Risk Assessments to A3/P-2 and A3(cr)/P-2(cr) from A2/P-1 and A2(cr)/P-1(cr), respectively. Moody's has also downgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to ba2 from ba1 and affirmed the bank's P-2 short-term deposit ratings. The outlook on the bank's long-term ratings remains stable. The rating agency also downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3 and (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3 the senior unsecured and subordinated debt program ratings of Doha Finance Limited, the bank's special-purpose vehicle established for the sole purpose of issuing senior unsecured and subordinated notes, respectively. Today's downgrade of DHBK's long-term deposit ratings reflects the lowering of the bank's BCA and adjusted BCA to ba2 from ba1 which is driven by the deterioration in the bank's financial indicators with weak asset quality and sustained high provisioning charges weighing on bottom-line profitability and core capital levels. The bank's standalone profile also captures a sound liquidity profile that mitigates market funding reliance. The downgrade of the bank's long-term ratings also takes into account the rating agency's continued expectation of a very high probability of support from the government of Qatar (Aa3, stable) in case of need, which continues to translate into four notches of uplift from the bank's ba2 BCA. The stable outlook on DHBK's long-term ratings captures Moody's expectations that the bank's lower standalone level of ba2 balances the bank's sound liquidity profile against its weak asset quality and modest core capital and profitability. In addition, the stable outlook takes into account DHBK's asset recovery efforts and overall strategic decision to shift lending and investment activities towards the lower-risk public sector in Qatar. A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release. RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR RATINGS DOWNGRADE -- BOTTOM-LINE PROFITABILITY PRESSURED BY TIGHTER MARGINS AND A HIGH COST OF RISK DHBK's net profit declined by around 9% in 2019 (-25% in 2018), which translated into a decline in its reported net income to tangible assets ratio to 0.7% in 2019 (0.9% in 2018). The bank's bottom-line profitability has been on a deteriorating trend for several years, due largely to pressure on its net interest margin (NIM), as well as higher provisions because of worsening asset quality. The bank's NIM declined to 1.7% in 2019 (2.0% in 2018) from 3.2% in 2012, reflecting relatively tight domestic liquidity conditions in Qatar, with higher funding costs outstripping asset repricing efforts. Also, the bank's cost of risk as measured by its loan-loss provisions to gross loans ratio increased to 1.6% in 2019 from 1.4% in 2018, reflecting a steady asset quality deterioration. Moody's says that it expects profitability to remain subdued at current levels against a backdrop of (1) low interest rates coupled with domestic funding conditions remaining relatively tight, which will maintain subdued NIMs; and (2) weak asset quality as the bank continues to remain exposed to pockets of asset risk in a softer economic context, maintaining a high cost of risk, with additional downside risk from the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, Moody's expects that the bank's profitability will also be constrained by a strategic shift to focus lending towards lower yielding government related business amid a highly competitive operating environment, however, this will also help de-risk DHBK's loan book at the same time. -- WEAK ASSET QUALITY DHBK's asset quality deterioration is largely driven by a weaker performance from sectors such as construction, contracting and services because of softer operating conditions in those segments in Qatar as well as by non-performing exposures in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. As of December 2019, the bank's problem loan ratio deteriorated to 4.6% from 2.9% as of December 2017. With a stage 2 balance under IFRS 9 accounting standards of 27% of total loans as at December 2019, driven by a significant increase in restructurings and given the bank's high concentration to the construction and contracting sectors (110% of common equity tier 1 capital in 2019), Moody's says that it is likely that part of that amount will be recognised as impaired, leading to further deterioration in asset quality. Over the next 12 to 18 months, in Moody's view, the bank's asset quality will remain weak, given its recent rapid loan restructurings and still high asset concentration to softening segments of the Qatari economy as well as the potential of further downside risk from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Still, asset recovery efforts are expected to withstand some of this downside risk while greater exposure to lower-risk public sector entities will mitigate worsening in asset quality. -- MODEST CORE CAPITAL BUFFERS DHBK's capital buffers have remained modest since the implementation of IFRS 9 accounting standards, on the back of high net loan growth during 2019 (+10%) and subdued profitability. Although, Moody's recognizes that the bank reduced its dividend payout policy in 2018 and decided to fully retain profits in 2019, DHBK's tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWA) remains at a modest 11.6% as of December 2019 (unchanged from 2018). Also, in line with the above mentioned asset quality weakening, the bank's stage 3 provisioning coverage has declined to 86% (98% in 2018) in conjunction with a high stage 2 loan balance. In order to beef up regulatory buffers, the bank is planning to issue additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital during 2020. Going forward, although DHBK's regulatory capital buffers will continue to exceed regulatory minimums with a total capital ratio of 17.8% in 2019 and benefit from planned additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital issuances, we expect core capital ratios to remain at current modest levels as the bank's more capital efficient expected loan growth into the public sector space is offset by subdued profitability presenting limited scope for capital retention capacity. -- SOUND LIQUIDITY BUFFERS MODERATE THESE RISKS DHBK exhibits high liquidity buffers, with around 36% of tangible banking assets in the form of liquid instruments as of December 2019 (35% in 2018) - a level that has remained stable since 2017 as the outflows observed during the beginning of the blockade were largely offset by inflows from the Qatari government and related entities. This cushion helps moderate the risks related to the bank's increasing reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding, which constituted 31.7% of its tangible banking assets as of December 2019 (27% in 2018). Still, the bank's liquidity buffers would likely decline as the bank grows its lending book and domestic funding sources remain tight. The bank's reliance on external funding in 2019 has come back to pre-blockade levels, however, it remains well diversified geographically and across different funding products (including interbank lending facilities from international institutions, non-resident deposits and debt issuances). DHBK remains largely deposit funded, with customer deposits contributing around 61% of non-equity funding as of December 2019. Although coming down to around 41% of total deposits as of December 2019 (51% in 2018), government and government-related entities' deposits continue to represent - in line with other Qatari banks - a sizeable portion of the bank's deposit base, making it vulnerable to event risk. -- EVOLVING CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE WITH DEPENDENCE ON KEY PERSONNEL DHBK's overall risk profile remains constrained by its dependence on key personnel, underpinning our one-notch qualitative adjustment for Corporate Behaviour in the bank's standalone assessment. In recent years, the bank has hired experienced bankers heading key business units, however, senior management turnover remains high. -- CONTINUED VERY HIGH GOVERNMENT SUPPORT DHBK's Baa1 deposit ratings takes into account Moody's continued view of a very high probability of support from the Qatari authorities in case of need translating into four notches of uplift from its ba2 BCA. This uplift is based on (1) the bank's importance to the local financial system (with a market share of around 7% in deposits); (2) the demonstrated willingness and capacity of the Qatari government to provide support to local banks through capital injections and the purchase of real estate and equity investment portfolios from banks in the past; and (3) the government's 17.15% shareholding in DHBK. OUTLOOK The stable outlook on DHBK's long-term ratings captures Moody's expectations that its lower standalone level of ba2 balances the bank's sound liquidity profile against its weak asset quality and modest core capital and profitability. Furthermore, the stable outlook reflects the bank's asset recovery efforts and overall strategic decision to shift lending and investment activities towards the lower-risk public sector in Qatar which in turn will attenuate standalone financial pressures. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: Upward pressure on DHBK's ratings could materialize in the event of a significant reduction in the bank's risk profile with improvements in asset quality combined with sustainably higher profitability as well as higher core capital buffers. Downward rating pressure on DHBK could materialise in the event of (1) sustained profitability pressures: (2) further deterioration in asset quality; (3) a decline in core equity buffers; (4) and/or a material weakening in the bank's funding and liquidity profile. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Issuer: Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. Downgrades: .... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba2 from ba1 .... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba2 from ba1 .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to A3(cr) from A2(cr) .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to P-2(cr) from P-1(cr) .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Downgraded to A3 from A2 .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Downgraded to P-2 from P-1 .... Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3 .... Subordinate MTN Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3 .... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3, Outlook Remains Stable Affirmations: .... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook Remains Stable Issuer: Doha Finance Limited Downgrades: ....BACKED Subordinate MTN Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook Remains Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The local market analyst for these ratings is Badis Shubailat, +971 (423) 795-05. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Constantinos Kypreos

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Sean Marion

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​