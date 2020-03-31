Moody's downgrades ratings of Doha Bank to Baa1 from A3; maintains stable outlook

Limassol, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long-term
deposit ratings of Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. ("DHBK")
to Baa1 from A3. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded
the bank's Counterparty Risk Ratings and Counterparty Risk Assessments
to A3/P-2 and A3(cr)/P-2(cr) from A2/P-1 and A2(cr)/P-1(cr),
respectively. Moody's has also downgraded the bank's
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to ba2 from ba1 and
affirmed the bank's P-2 short-term deposit ratings.
The outlook on the bank's long-term ratings remains stable.
The rating agency also downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3 and (P)Ba1 from
(P)Baa3 the senior unsecured and subordinated debt program ratings of
Doha Finance Limited, the bank's special-purpose vehicle
established for the sole purpose of issuing senior unsecured and subordinated
notes, respectively.
Today's downgrade of DHBK's long-term deposit ratings
reflects the lowering of the bank's BCA and adjusted BCA to ba2
from ba1 which is driven by the deterioration in the bank's financial
indicators with weak asset quality and sustained high provisioning charges
weighing on bottom-line profitability and core capital levels.
The bank's standalone profile also captures a sound liquidity profile
that mitigates market funding reliance. The downgrade of the bank's
long-term ratings also takes into account the rating agency's
continued expectation of a very high probability of support from the government
of Qatar (Aa3, stable) in case of need, which continues to
translate into four notches of uplift from the bank's ba2 BCA.
The stable outlook on DHBK's long-term ratings captures Moody's
expectations that the bank's lower standalone level of ba2 balances
the bank's sound liquidity profile against its weak asset quality
and modest core capital and profitability. In addition, the
stable outlook takes into account DHBK's asset recovery efforts
and overall strategic decision to shift lending and investment activities
towards the lower-risk public sector in Qatar.
A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR RATINGS DOWNGRADE
-- BOTTOM-LINE PROFITABILITY PRESSURED BY TIGHTER
MARGINS AND A HIGH COST OF RISK
DHBK's net profit declined by around 9% in 2019 (-25%
in 2018), which translated into a decline in its reported net income
to tangible assets ratio to 0.7% in 2019 (0.9%
in 2018). The bank's bottom-line profitability has been
on a deteriorating trend for several years, due largely to pressure
on its net interest margin (NIM), as well as higher provisions because
of worsening asset quality. The bank's NIM declined to 1.7%
in 2019 (2.0% in 2018) from 3.2% in 2012,
reflecting relatively tight domestic liquidity conditions in Qatar,
with higher funding costs outstripping asset repricing efforts.
Also, the bank's cost of risk as measured by its loan-loss
provisions to gross loans ratio increased to 1.6% in 2019
from 1.4% in 2018, reflecting a steady asset quality
deterioration.
Moody's says that it expects profitability to remain subdued at
current levels against a backdrop of (1) low interest rates coupled with
domestic funding conditions remaining relatively tight, which will
maintain subdued NIMs; and (2) weak asset quality as the bank continues
to remain exposed to pockets of asset risk in a softer economic context,
maintaining a high cost of risk, with additional downside risk from
the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, Moody's expects
that the bank's profitability will also be constrained by a strategic
shift to focus lending towards lower yielding government related business
amid a highly competitive operating environment, however,
this will also help de-risk DHBK's loan book at the same
time.
-- WEAK ASSET QUALITY
DHBK's asset quality deterioration is largely driven by a weaker performance
from sectors such as construction, contracting and services because
of softer operating conditions in those segments in Qatar as well as by
non-performing exposures in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.
As of December 2019, the bank's problem loan ratio deteriorated
to 4.6% from 2.9% as of December 2017.
With a stage 2 balance under IFRS 9 accounting standards of 27%
of total loans as at December 2019, driven by a significant increase
in restructurings and given the bank's high concentration to the construction
and contracting sectors (110% of common equity tier 1 capital in
2019), Moody's says that it is likely that part of that amount
will be recognised as impaired, leading to further deterioration
in asset quality.
Over the next 12 to 18 months, in Moody's view, the bank's
asset quality will remain weak, given its recent rapid loan restructurings
and still high asset concentration to softening segments of the Qatari
economy as well as the potential of further downside risk from the ongoing
coronavirus outbreak. Still, asset recovery efforts are expected
to withstand some of this downside risk while greater exposure to lower-risk
public sector entities will mitigate worsening in asset quality.
-- MODEST CORE CAPITAL BUFFERS
DHBK's capital buffers have remained modest since the implementation of
IFRS 9 accounting standards, on the back of high net loan growth
during 2019 (+10%) and subdued profitability. Although,
Moody's recognizes that the bank reduced its dividend payout policy
in 2018 and decided to fully retain profits in 2019, DHBK's
tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWA) remains
at a modest 11.6% as of December 2019 (unchanged from 2018).
Also, in line with the above mentioned asset quality weakening,
the bank's stage 3 provisioning coverage has declined to 86%
(98% in 2018) in conjunction with a high stage 2 loan balance.
In order to beef up regulatory buffers, the bank is planning to
issue additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital during 2020.
Going forward, although DHBK's regulatory capital buffers will continue
to exceed regulatory minimums with a total capital ratio of 17.8%
in 2019 and benefit from planned additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital
issuances, we expect core capital ratios to remain at current modest
levels as the bank's more capital efficient expected loan growth into
the public sector space is offset by subdued profitability presenting
limited scope for capital retention capacity.
-- SOUND LIQUIDITY BUFFERS MODERATE THESE RISKS
DHBK exhibits high liquidity buffers, with around 36% of
tangible banking assets in the form of liquid instruments as of December
2019 (35% in 2018) - a level that has remained stable since
2017 as the outflows observed during the beginning of the blockade were
largely offset by inflows from the Qatari government and related entities.
This cushion helps moderate the risks related to the bank's increasing
reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding, which constituted
31.7% of its tangible banking assets as of December 2019
(27% in 2018). Still, the bank's liquidity buffers
would likely decline as the bank grows its lending book and domestic funding
sources remain tight.
The bank's reliance on external funding in 2019 has come back to
pre-blockade levels, however, it remains well diversified
geographically and across different funding products (including interbank
lending facilities from international institutions, non-resident
deposits and debt issuances). DHBK remains largely deposit funded,
with customer deposits contributing around 61% of non-equity
funding as of December 2019. Although coming down to around 41%
of total deposits as of December 2019 (51% in 2018), government
and government-related entities' deposits continue to represent
- in line with other Qatari banks - a sizeable portion of
the bank's deposit base, making it vulnerable to event risk.
-- EVOLVING CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE WITH DEPENDENCE
ON KEY PERSONNEL
DHBK's overall risk profile remains constrained by its dependence on key
personnel, underpinning our one-notch qualitative adjustment
for Corporate Behaviour in the bank's standalone assessment.
In recent years, the bank has hired experienced bankers heading
key business units, however, senior management turnover remains
high.
-- CONTINUED VERY HIGH GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
DHBK's Baa1 deposit ratings takes into account Moody's continued
view of a very high probability of support from the Qatari authorities
in case of need translating into four notches of uplift from its ba2 BCA.
This uplift is based on (1) the bank's importance to the local financial
system (with a market share of around 7% in deposits); (2)
the demonstrated willingness and capacity of the Qatari government to
provide support to local banks through capital injections and the purchase
of real estate and equity investment portfolios from banks in the past;
and (3) the government's 17.15% shareholding in DHBK.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on DHBK's long-term ratings captures Moody's
expectations that its lower standalone level of ba2 balances the bank's
sound liquidity profile against its weak asset quality and modest core
capital and profitability. Furthermore, the stable outlook
reflects the bank's asset recovery efforts and overall strategic
decision to shift lending and investment activities towards the lower-risk
public sector in Qatar which in turn will attenuate standalone financial
pressures.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Upward pressure on DHBK's ratings could materialize in the event of a
significant reduction in the bank's risk profile with improvements
in asset quality combined with sustainably higher profitability as well
as higher core capital buffers.
Downward rating pressure on DHBK could materialise in the event of (1)
sustained profitability pressures: (2) further deterioration in
asset quality; (3) a decline in core equity buffers; (4) and/or
a material weakening in the bank's funding and liquidity profile.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.
Downgrades:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Downgraded to ba2 from ba1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded
to ba2 from ba1
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to A3(cr) from A2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to P-2(cr) from P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Downgraded to P-2 from P-1
.... Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Downgraded
to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3
.... Subordinate MTN Program, Downgraded
to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3, Outlook Remains Stable
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook Remains Stable
Issuer: Doha Finance Limited
Downgrades:
....BACKED Subordinate MTN Program,
Downgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program,
Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook Remains Stable
