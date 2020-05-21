Moody's downgrades ratings of GC EOS Buyer, including CFR and first lien debt to Caa1; outlook is negative

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of GC EOS Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a BBB Industries), including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, the first lien secured rating to Caa1 from B3 and the second lien secured rating to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

The downgrades reflect Moody's expectations for BBB Industries' credit metrics to be weaker than expected due to the recession brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, including debt/EBITDA to be above 7x into 2021 and free cash flow to be modestly negative during 2020. Moody's expects demand for BBB's products, mainly non-discretionary replacement automotive parts, to be down in the single-digit range for 2020 as the total number of miles driven is reduced and consumers put off certain vehicle maintenance needs in the face of high unemployment.

As well, the company's recent acquisition of European distributor M&R Precision Parts (M&R) will slightly increase leverage and although it provides BBB with an international presence, M&R's exposure to areas in Europe hard-hit by the coronavirus, such as Spain, will impact operating performance in 2020. Further, if earnings and liquidity weaken greater than anticipated, a heightened level of refinancing risk exists at potentially distressed levels should the company's capital structure become unsustainable.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: GC EOS Buyer, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GC EOS Buyer, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

BBB Industries' ratings reflect elevated financial risk with Moody's expectations for debt/EBITDA to remain above 7x through 2021 as the company faces earnings pressure from lower demand of its products in 2020. The company's high leverage is reflective of a relatively aggressive financial policy driven by its private equity ownership that has resulted in partially debt-funded acquisitions. As well, there has been high customer investment levels to spur growth, which Moody's anticipates will continue.

BBB maintains a strong market position with a product portfolio of largely non-discretionary remanufactured vehicle parts that support a good margin profile and revenue stability during normal operating conditions. With ongoing social distancing measures and decreasing consumer sentiment, Moody's expects demand for BBB's products to be pushed off in 2020 but with the critical nature of many of BBB's products to vehicle operation, normal demand should return once consumers regain confidence to spend and travel.

Moody's expects BBB's liquidity profile to be weak into 2021 with continued reliance on its asset-based (ABL) revolver to offset periods of cash burn. BBB exhibited significantly negative free cash flow during 2019, albeit improving in the back-half of the year, driven by high working capital outflows to support new customer growth. Moody's expects working capital management to improve through 2020, but lower earnings will likely lead to modestly negative free cash flow. The company had about $23 million in cash and $66 million available under its $150 million ABL due 2023 at the end of March 2020, but availability will likely fluctuate over the coming quarters as BBB manages production with customer order levels. The ABL contains a springing fixed charge coverage ratio of 1x should availability fall below 12.5% of the commitment, which Moody's expects BBB not to trigger.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that BBB's weak liquidity position could be pressured through periods of cash burn during a recessionary environment and that leverage could approach an unsustainable level.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The automotive parts sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the recession given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's views environmental risk for BBB to be low compared to the broader auto supplier sector given the nature of its products and its focus in the automotive aftermarket. From a governance perspective, the company's elevated financial risk is reflected in its high leverage profile under private equity ownership that has been driven by partially-debt funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if earnings and cash flow weaken more than expected from a greater than anticipated drop in demand, especially if the even greater cash flow burn negatively affects liquidity. A downgrade could result if debt/EBITDA is expected to be maintained above 8x into 2021 or the company's liquidity position deteriorates and a potential covenant violation becomes more likely.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if BBB's earnings profile through the recessionary environment support leverage being maintained below 6.5x debt/EBITDA and EBITA/interest expense above 1.5x. An upgrade could also result if BBB demonstrates an ability to generate moderately positive free cash flow and meaningfully reduce its reliance on its asset-based credit facility to support its liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Daphne, Alabama, GC EOS Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a BBB Industries) is a supplier of primarily remanufactured automotive replacement parts to North America automotive and light truck OEMs and aftermarket. The company's products include alternators, starters, brake calipers, power steering components and turbochargers. BBB was acquired by affiliates of Genstar Capital in August 2018. For the twelve-months period ended March 31, 2020 the company's net revenues are approximately $751 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mike Cavanagh

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

