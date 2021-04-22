Moody's downgrades ratings of LATAM Pass Through Trusts, Class A and Class B, ratings will be withdrawn

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings of LATAM Pass Through Trust 2015-1A to Caa3 from B3 and LATAM Pass Through Trust 2015-1B to C from Ca. These ratings and the negative outlook will also be withdrawn. These ratings were most recently downgraded on 28 May 2020, following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM") on 26 May 2020.

LATAM rejected the aircraft leases associated with the 2015-1 Series of Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates ("EETCs") in its bankruptcy filing. Series 2015-1 was its only EETC. It rejected the leases and returned the 17 aircraft to the Owners. The Owners, special purpose entities created for the transaction who were the issuers of the equipment notes in the transaction, defaulted by failing to make scheduled payments of interest and principal. The aircraft were repossessed and have been parked since mid-2020, in advance of their monetization.

The holder(s) of a majority of the Class A certificates in an EETC transaction become the Directing Certificateholders ("DCs") following a default. The Class A Trustee becomes the Controlling Party and acts at the direction of the DCs. One entity gained control by acquiring more than 50% of the Class A certificates following LATAM's bankruptcy filing. On 15 March, the DC instructed the Controlling Party to auction the aircraft. The DC defined the procedures and rules for the auction. These included 1) a Stalking Horse Bidder, which is the DC, 2) the Stalking Horse bid, which Moody's estimates is at least 30% below certain third-party appraisers' current market values of the aircraft, 3) pre-qualifications of potential bidders, 4) an all or none bid for the 17 aircraft, 5) qualifying bids other than the Stalking Horse Bid needed to be at least $60 million higher than the Stalking Horse Bid, inclusive of a break-up fee and 6) a $50 million break-up fee payable to the DC if it is not the winning bidder.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrades follow the passing of the bid deadline of 14 April, with no qualified bids being made. The DC has won the auction pursuant to the rules it created. Moody's estimates that about $481 million of the auction proceeds will be available to holders of the Class A certificates. This equates to a loss of about 26% on the $646.7 million outstanding on the Class A. With the shortfall on the Class A, the Class B will experience a full loss on the $102.9 million outstanding. The downgrade of the Class B to C reflects the expected total loss. In these estimates, Moody's does not consider the potential for the Trusts to recover some of the respective deficiencies on the Class A and Class B via the unsecured claims they will have in the LATAM bankruptcy.

The inability of the Controlling Party to sell the aircraft piecemeal; the Stalking Horse Structure, including the low minimum bid and the break-up fee; and holding the auction before a more substantial recovery of global air traffic demand led to the weak aircraft sale proceeds. Moody's estimated the aggregate value of the 17 aircraft at about $875 million as of April 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: LATAM Pass Through Trust 2015-1A

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Caa3 from B3

..Issuer: LATAM Pass Through Trust 2015-1B

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to C from Ca

LATAM Airlines Group S.A (LATAM) is a Chile-based airline holding company formed by the business combination of LAN Airlines S.A. of Chile and TAM S.A. (TAM) of Brazil in June 2012. LATAM is the largest airline group in South America, with a local presence for domestic passenger services in six countries (Brazil, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina and Colombia). The company also provides intraregional and international passenger services and has a cargo operation that is carried out using belly space on passenger flights and dedicated freighter service. In 2019, LATAM generated $10 billion in net revenue and carried more than 74 million passengers and 904,000 tons of cargo. The company filed for bankruptcy in New York, New York on 26 May 2020.

