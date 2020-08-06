Moody's downgrades ratings of PizzaExpress Financing 2 plc's senior secured notes to Ca from Caa3

London, 06 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today downgraded
the rating of the GBP465 million senior secured notes (SSNs) issued
by PizzaExpress Financing 2 plc due August 2021 to Ca from Caa3.
The Ca long-term corporate family rating (CFR) and Ca-PD
probability of default rating (PDR) of PizzaExpress Financing 1 plc (PizzaExpress
or the company), and the C rating of the company's GBP200
million senior unsecured notes (SUNs) due August 2022 are unaffected.
The outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action follows the announcement by the company on
4 August that it has received support from its principal shareholder,
Hony Capital, and holders representing more than 75% by value
of the SSNs to a proposed balance sheet restructuring.
The terms of the proposed restructuring include a debt for equity swap
in respect of the SSNs, under which the debt claim will be reduced
to GBP200 million, 43% of the outstanding balance.
Moody's considers a Ca rating of the SSNs is commensurate with this
recovery level. At the same time, the rating agency considers
the existing CFR and PDR of Ca and Ca-PD respectively are appropriate
for the overall recovery prospects, as the proposed restructuring
includes a full equitisation of the SUNs but conversely no haircut or
change in terms for the GBP70 million Super Senior Term Loan (or full
repayment of this facility).
The proposed restructuring follows a period of more than two years that
the company has endured soft like-for-likes sales and declining
margins. The resultant deterioration in credit quality meant the
prospects of a restructuring of the company's highly leveraged balance
sheet had been increasing even before the impact of the Coronavirus crisis.
Moody's considers that the proposed haircut to the SSN debt level
is more severe than would have been necessary if the crisis had not happened.
This is primarily because the forced closure of its estate during lockdown
has resulted in significant losses and cash burn, despite the company
having access to government support packages including furloughing of
staff, deferral of taxes and the business rates holiday, as
well as deferring all non-essential expenditure, including
rent payments. The restructuring proposal includes new money of
up to GBP60 million (net of fees and original issue discount) which
will support the company's liquidity as it gradually re-opens
its core estate and seeks to return to pre-crisis volumes.
The providers of the new money have also agreed to refinance the Super
Senior Term Loan if the lenders of that facility require repayment as
a consequence of the restructuring.
The proposed restructuring is conditional upon a successful Company Voluntary
Arrangement (CVA) under which the company will propose either rent reductions
or closures of some restaurants. The company is targeting completion
of the restructuring by November.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
In terms of governance, Moody's previously noted that with
only one director independent of Hony Capital the board may have been
particularly focused on the interests of its shareholders to the potential
detriment of other stakeholders. However, at this juncture
the rating agency recognises the interaction over recent months between
Hony Capital, holders of the SSNs, and their respective advisers
with the intention of putting in place a more sustainable capital structure.
The concurrent process to identify third-party interest in an acquisition
of the business should ensure recovery values for all stakeholders are
maximised at this stage.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that a financial
restructuring is highly likely.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in the short term but could
arise if a sustainable capital structure is put in place. Downward
rating pressure could arise if Moody's expectations of corporate
family recovery rates deteriorate.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded in 1965 and headquartered in London, PizzaExpress is the
leading operator in the UK casual dining market measured by number of
restaurants. As at September 2019 it operated 482 sites in the
UK and Ireland as well as around 150 international sites, principally
in China. For the 52 weeks period ending 29 September 2019,
the company reported revenues of GBP551 million and EBITDA of GBP75.6
million. PizzaExpress was acquired by Hony Capital in a GBP895
million LBO in August 2014.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
David Beadle
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454