Moody's downgrades ratings of PizzaExpress Financing 2 plc's senior secured notes to Ca from Caa3

London, 06 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today downgraded the rating of the GBP465 million senior secured notes (SSNs) issued by PizzaExpress Financing 2 plc due August 2021 to Ca from Caa3. The Ca long-term corporate family rating (CFR) and Ca-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of PizzaExpress Financing 1 plc (PizzaExpress or the company), and the C rating of the company's GBP200 million senior unsecured notes (SUNs) due August 2022 are unaffected. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows the announcement by the company on 4 August that it has received support from its principal shareholder, Hony Capital, and holders representing more than 75% by value of the SSNs to a proposed balance sheet restructuring.

The terms of the proposed restructuring include a debt for equity swap in respect of the SSNs, under which the debt claim will be reduced to GBP200 million, 43% of the outstanding balance. Moody's considers a Ca rating of the SSNs is commensurate with this recovery level. At the same time, the rating agency considers the existing CFR and PDR of Ca and Ca-PD respectively are appropriate for the overall recovery prospects, as the proposed restructuring includes a full equitisation of the SUNs but conversely no haircut or change in terms for the GBP70 million Super Senior Term Loan (or full repayment of this facility).

The proposed restructuring follows a period of more than two years that the company has endured soft like-for-likes sales and declining margins. The resultant deterioration in credit quality meant the prospects of a restructuring of the company's highly leveraged balance sheet had been increasing even before the impact of the Coronavirus crisis.

Moody's considers that the proposed haircut to the SSN debt level is more severe than would have been necessary if the crisis had not happened. This is primarily because the forced closure of its estate during lockdown has resulted in significant losses and cash burn, despite the company having access to government support packages including furloughing of staff, deferral of taxes and the business rates holiday, as well as deferring all non-essential expenditure, including rent payments. The restructuring proposal includes new money of up to GBP60 million (net of fees and original issue discount) which will support the company's liquidity as it gradually re-opens its core estate and seeks to return to pre-crisis volumes. The providers of the new money have also agreed to refinance the Super Senior Term Loan if the lenders of that facility require repayment as a consequence of the restructuring.

The proposed restructuring is conditional upon a successful Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) under which the company will propose either rent reductions or closures of some restaurants. The company is targeting completion of the restructuring by November.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In terms of governance, Moody's previously noted that with only one director independent of Hony Capital the board may have been particularly focused on the interests of its shareholders to the potential detriment of other stakeholders. However, at this juncture the rating agency recognises the interaction over recent months between Hony Capital, holders of the SSNs, and their respective advisers with the intention of putting in place a more sustainable capital structure. The concurrent process to identify third-party interest in an acquisition of the business should ensure recovery values for all stakeholders are maximised at this stage.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that a financial restructuring is highly likely.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in the short term but could arise if a sustainable capital structure is put in place. Downward rating pressure could arise if Moody's expectations of corporate family recovery rates deteriorate.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in London, PizzaExpress is the leading operator in the UK casual dining market measured by number of restaurants. As at September 2019 it operated 482 sites in the UK and Ireland as well as around 150 international sites, principally in China. For the 52 weeks period ending 29 September 2019, the company reported revenues of GBP551 million and EBITDA of GBP75.6 million. PizzaExpress was acquired by Hony Capital in a GBP895 million LBO in August 2014.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

