Moody's downgrades ratings of Poinsettia Finance Limited's senior secured notes

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the ratings of Poinsettia Finance Limited's senior secured notes due 2031 to Ba3 (global scale) from Ba2 (global scale). The action follows the downgrade to Petroleos Mexicanos' (PEMEX) senior unsecured ratings on the company's existing notes, as well as the ratings based on PEMEX's guarantee, to Ba3 (negative outlook) from Ba2 announced on July 27, 2021.

Rating action:

Issuer: Poinsettia Finance Limited

Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to Ba3; previously on April 23, 2020 Rating Downgraded to Ba2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the notes' ratings to Ba3 (global scale) is because the notes are secured by a pro-rata first-ranking security interest on the rights of payment of the lease payments, related to certain oil and gas infrastructure assets, under a hell or high-water lease agreement between PEP, a subsidiary of Petróleos Mexicanos. The lease payments are backed by the underlying oil and gas infrastructure assets, which are of critical and highly strategic importance for PEP's production in the Bay of Campeche. PEP's obligations under the lease agreement are guaranteed by Pemex.

The ratings are based mainly on the willingness and ability of Pemex, as guarantor of PEP's obligations under the lease agreements to honor the payments as defined in the transaction documents. Any changes in Pemex's senior unsecured foreign currency ratings during the life of the transaction would lead to a change in the ratings of the notes.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Any changes in the senior unsecured foreign currency rating of Pemex, as guarantor under the lease agreement, could lead to a change in the ratings on the notes.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

