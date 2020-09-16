Moody's downgrades ratings of covered bonds issued by five Turkish banks

London, 16 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today taken a rating action on the following covered bonds:

- Mortgage covered bonds issued by Akbank T.A.S. (Akbank): Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

- SME covered bonds issued by Sekerbank T.A.S. (Sekerbank): Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

- Mortgage covered bonds issued by Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Garanti): Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

- Mortgage covered bonds issued by Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. (Vakif): Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

- Mortgage covered bonds issued by Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (Yapi): Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

This rating action follows Moody's recent decision to downgrade Turkey's government bond rating to B2 from B1.

For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release published on 11 September 2020: "Moody's downgrades Turkey's ratings to B2 and maintains negative outlook" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_431146).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action on the Turkish covered bonds follows Moody's lowering of Turkey's local-currency bond ceiling to Ba3 from Ba2 on 11 September 2020, which follows the sovereign downgrade.

As a result, Turkish covered bonds' ratings are currently capped at Turkey's local currency bond ceiling of Ba3 because ceilings generally act as the maximum ratings that can be assigned to a domestic issuer in Turkey, including covered bonds backed by Turkish receivables.

Moody's also lowered the Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of four covered bond issuers (see "Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks; outlooks remain negative" published on 15 September 2020) on the back of the recent sovereign downgrade.

Full details of the banks' ratings downgrade can be found at https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_432216.

As a result of the lowering of the CR Assessments, Moody's assesses a higher probability that these issuers would cease making payments under the covered bonds, which the rating agency factors into its methodology.

For Sekerbank T.A.S. - SME Covered Bonds, the downgrade of Turkey's government bond rating to B2 from B1 has triggered a so-called "Non-Performance Event" (NPE) in the documentation.

Under the documentation, in case of a NPE, the issuer shall, amongst other actions, ensure that (i) no further covered bonds will be issued, (ii) all collections of interest and principal to be transferred to designated accounts and that thereafter all collections on the assets to be paid directly to the designated accounts, and (iii) all collections on the assets to be dedicated exclusively to the payment of all the outstanding covered bonds pro-rata on a monthly basis. Furthermore, following a potential NPE, the bondholder representative can instruct the servicer to conduct an asset sale to repay the covered bonds, while the issuer can choose to redeem them early.

Moody's understands that a sufficient majority of investors may decide to waive the rights to take these actions.

Moody's has considered in its analysis the factual implications of both a NPE, and the investors' decision to waive the rights to take these actions. Moody's noted that the bonds feature an extension period of 36 months.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS

Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines expected loss as (1) a function of the probability that the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event.

The CB anchor for Turkish programmes is the CR assessment plus 0 notches.

The cover pool losses are an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk and collateral risk. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk is derived from the collateral score, which measures losses resulting directly from the cover pool assets' credit quality.

The cover pool losses of Akbank TAS - Mortgage Covered Bonds are 41.9%, with market risk of 31.3% and collateral risk of 10.6%. The collateral score for this programme is currently 10.6%. The over-collateralisation in this cover pool is 187.8%, of which the issuer provides 12.5% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Ba3 rating is 11.5%, of which 11.5% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

The cover pool losses of Sekerbank T.A.S. - SME Covered Bonds are 35.8%, with market risk of 11.8% and collateral risk of 24%. The collateral score for this programme is currently 24%. The over-collateralisation in this cover pool is 533.7%, of which the issuer provides 35% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Ba3 rating is 2.5%, of which 2.5% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

The cover pool losses of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. - Mortgage Covered Bonds are 30.7%, with market risk of 20.4% and collateral risk of 10.3%. The collateral score for this programme is currently 10.3%. The over-collateralisation in this cover pool is 340.6%, of which the issuer provides 20% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Ba3 rating is 11.5%, of which 11.5% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

The cover pool losses of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO - Mortgage Covered Bonds are 38.8%, with market risk of 28.3% and collateral risk of 10.5%. The collateral score for this programme is currently 10.5%. The over-collateralisation in this cover pool is 135.6%, of which the issuer provides 22.5% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Ba3 rating is 11.5%, of which 11.5% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

The cover pool losses of Yapi Kredi Bankasi A.S. - Mortgage Covered Bonds are 27.3%, with market risk of 17% and collateral risk of 10.3%. The collateral score for this programme is currently 10.3%. The over-collateralisation in this cover pool is 219.7%, of which the issuer provides 20% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Ba3 rating is 11.5%, of which 11.5% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond programmes rated by Moody's please refer to " Covered Bonds Sector Update ", published quarterly.

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a "timely payment indicator" (TPI), which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

For all Turkish mortgage covered bonds, Moody's has assigned a TPI of Improbable. For Sekerbank's SME covered bonds, Moody's has assigned a TPI of Probable-High.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected.

Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework constraints.

The TPI assigned to Akbank's mortgage covered bonds is Improbable. The TPI Leeway for this programme is limited, and thus any reduction of the CB anchor may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.

The TPI assigned to Sekerbank's SME covered bonds is Probable-High. The TPI Leeway for this programme is limited, and thus any reduction of the CB anchor may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.

The TPI assigned to Garanti's mortgage covered bonds is Improbable. The TPI Leeway for this programme is limited, and thus any reduction of the CB anchor may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.

The TPI assigned to Vakif's mortgage covered bonds is Improbable. The TPI Leeway for this programme is limited, and thus any reduction of the CB anchor may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.

The TPI assigned to Yapi's mortgage covered bonds is Improbable. The TPI Leeway for this programme is limited, and thus any reduction of the CB anchor may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in certain circumstances, such as (1) a country ceiling or sovereign downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paul Millon

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Jose de Leon

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

