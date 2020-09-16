Moody's downgrades ratings of covered bonds issued by five Turkish banks

London, 16 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today taken a rating action
on the following covered bonds:
- Mortgage covered bonds issued by Akbank T.A.S.
(Akbank): Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2
- SME covered bonds issued by Sekerbank T.A.S.
(Sekerbank): Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2
- Mortgage covered bonds issued by Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
(Garanti): Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2
- Mortgage covered bonds issued by Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.
(Vakif): Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2
- Mortgage covered bonds issued by Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.
(Yapi): Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2
This rating action follows Moody's recent decision to downgrade Turkey's
government bond rating to B2 from B1.
For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer
to Moody's press release published on 11 September 2020: "Moody's
downgrades Turkey's ratings to B2 and maintains negative outlook" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_431146).
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action on the Turkish covered bonds follows Moody's lowering
of Turkey's local-currency bond ceiling to Ba3 from Ba2 on 11 September
2020, which follows the sovereign downgrade.
As a result, Turkish covered bonds' ratings are currently capped
at Turkey's local currency bond ceiling of Ba3 because ceilings generally
act as the maximum ratings that can be assigned to a domestic issuer in
Turkey, including covered bonds backed by Turkish receivables.
Moody's also lowered the Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of four covered
bond issuers (see "Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks; outlooks
remain negative" published on 15 September 2020) on the back of the recent
sovereign downgrade.
Full details of the banks' ratings downgrade can be found at https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_432216.
As a result of the lowering of the CR Assessments, Moody's assesses
a higher probability that these issuers would cease making payments under
the covered bonds, which the rating agency factors into its methodology.
For Sekerbank T.A.S. - SME Covered Bonds,
the downgrade of Turkey's government bond rating to B2 from B1 has triggered
a so-called "Non-Performance Event" (NPE) in the documentation.
Under the documentation, in case of a NPE, the issuer shall,
amongst other actions, ensure that (i) no further covered bonds
will be issued, (ii) all collections of interest and principal to
be transferred to designated accounts and that thereafter all collections
on the assets to be paid directly to the designated accounts, and
(iii) all collections on the assets to be dedicated exclusively to the
payment of all the outstanding covered bonds pro-rata on a monthly
basis. Furthermore, following a potential NPE, the
bondholder representative can instruct the servicer to conduct an asset
sale to repay the covered bonds, while the issuer can choose to
redeem them early.
Moody's understands that a sufficient majority of investors may decide
to waive the rights to take these actions.
Moody's has considered in its analysis the factual implications
of both a NPE, and the investors' decision to waive the rights
to take these actions. Moody's noted that the bonds feature
an extension period of 36 months.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS
Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step
process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.
EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL)
to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL
determines expected loss as (1) a function of the probability that the
issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor
event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following
a CB anchor event.
The CB anchor for Turkish programmes is the CR assessment plus 0 notches.
The cover pool losses are an estimate of the losses Moody's currently
models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover
pool losses between market risk and collateral risk. Market risk
measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate
and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks).
Collateral risk is derived from the collateral score, which measures
losses resulting directly from the cover pool assets' credit quality.
The cover pool losses of Akbank TAS - Mortgage Covered Bonds are
41.9%, with market risk of 31.3% and
collateral risk of 10.6%. The collateral score for
this programme is currently 10.6%. The over-collateralisation
in this cover pool is 187.8%, of which the issuer
provides 12.5% on a "committed" basis.
Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with
the Ba3 rating is 11.5%, of which 11.5%
needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value.
These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted"
OC in its expected loss analysis.
The cover pool losses of Sekerbank T.A.S. -
SME Covered Bonds are 35.8%, with market risk of 11.8%
and collateral risk of 24%. The collateral score for this
programme is currently 24%. The over-collateralisation
in this cover pool is 533.7%, of which the issuer
provides 35% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's
COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Ba3 rating is 2.5%,
of which 2.5% needs to be in "committed" form
to be given full value. These numbers show that Moody's is
not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.
The cover pool losses of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. -
Mortgage Covered Bonds are 30.7%, with market risk
of 20.4% and collateral risk of 10.3%.
The collateral score for this programme is currently 10.3%.
The over-collateralisation in this cover pool is 340.6%,
of which the issuer provides 20% on a "committed" basis.
Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with
the Ba3 rating is 11.5%, of which 11.5%
needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value.
These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted"
OC in its expected loss analysis.
The cover pool losses of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO - Mortgage
Covered Bonds are 38.8%, with market risk of 28.3%
and collateral risk of 10.5%. The collateral score
for this programme is currently 10.5%. The over-collateralisation
in this cover pool is 135.6%, of which the issuer
provides 22.5% on a "committed" basis.
Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with
the Ba3 rating is 11.5%, of which 11.5%
needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value.
These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted"
OC in its expected loss analysis.
The cover pool losses of Yapi Kredi Bankasi A.S. -
Mortgage Covered Bonds are 27.3%, with market risk
of 17% and collateral risk of 10.3%. The collateral
score for this programme is currently 10.3%. The
over-collateralisation in this cover pool is 219.7%,
of which the issuer provides 20% on a "committed" basis.
Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with
the Ba3 rating is 11.5%, of which 11.5%
needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value.
These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted"
OC in its expected loss analysis.
For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk,
market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond
programmes rated by Moody's please refer to " Covered Bonds Sector Update
", published quarterly.
TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a "timely payment indicator"
(TPI), which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment
of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor
event. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain
number of notches above the CB anchor.
For all Turkish mortgage covered bonds, Moody's has assigned a TPI
of Improbable. For Sekerbank's SME covered bonds, Moody's
has assigned a TPI of Probable-High.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in June 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected.
Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on
www.moodys.com
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating
robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to
an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures
the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before
the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework
constraints.
The TPI assigned to Akbank's mortgage covered bonds is Improbable.
The TPI Leeway for this programme is limited, and thus any reduction
of the CB anchor may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.
The TPI assigned to Sekerbank's SME covered bonds is Probable-High.
The TPI Leeway for this programme is limited, and thus any reduction
of the CB anchor may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.
The TPI assigned to Garanti's mortgage covered bonds is Improbable.
The TPI Leeway for this programme is limited, and thus any reduction
of the CB anchor may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.
The TPI assigned to Vakif's mortgage covered bonds is Improbable.
The TPI Leeway for this programme is limited, and thus any reduction
of the CB anchor may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.
The TPI assigned to Yapi's mortgage covered bonds is Improbable.
The TPI Leeway for this programme is limited, and thus any reduction
of the CB anchor may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.
A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in
certain circumstances, such as (1) a country ceiling or sovereign
downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB
Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the
CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover
pool.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
