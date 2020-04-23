Moody's downgrades ratings of notes issued by Mitchells & Butlers Finance plc

Approximately GBP 944.1m of securities affected

London, 23 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of five classes of Notes issued by Mitchells & Butlers Finance plc.

....GBP200M (current balance GBP118.6M) A1N Notes, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 3, 2017 Affirmed A1 (sf)

....GBP550M (current balance GBP 215.7M) A2 Notes, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 3, 2017 Affirmed A1 (sf)

....USD418.75M (current balance USD 248.3M) A3N Notes, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 3, 2017 Affirmed A1 (sf)

....GBP170M (current balance GBP 136.5M) A4 Notes, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 3, 2017 Affirmed A1 (sf)

....GBP325M AB Notes, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Feb 3, 2017 Affirmed A3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions follow the complete closure of the company's pub and bar estate in compliance with government regulations, and the resulting potential adverse impact on the company's operations and financial profile in the near and medium term.

Moody's analysis has considered the highly uncertain and negative outcome of the coronavirus outbreak on the UK economy as well as the specific fallout of the government measures to contain the virus on the performance of pub companies. It regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, for which it is extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high.

In particular with the company's earnings in the short term all but drying up, the debt service metrics will come under substantial pressure, and there may be significant build-up of debt . For now, the extent and timing of easing of social distancing measures remains highly uncertain.

The downgrades reflect (a) Moody's base case expectations that the company will emerge from the closure period with additional debt and a weakened credit profile; (b) a lack of certainty over whether the coronavirus will have a lasting impact on the way people choose to socialise, potentially negatively affecting volumes of pub-goers and in turn Mitchell & Butler's Finance plc's profitability and ability to deleverage; and (c) the operational challenges of resuming trading after a period of shutdown.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Operating Company Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214102. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

A main factor that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings is evidence of an operating environment that will be supportive for the company recording underlying performance in line with pre crisis levels.

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings are a materially weaker operating environment or credit metrics than anticipated prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raja Iyer

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Oliver Moldenhauer

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

