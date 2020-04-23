Moody's downgrades ratings of notes issued by Punch Taverns Finance B Limited

Approximately GBP 444.1m of securities affected
London, 23 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the ratings of three classes of Notes issued by Punch
Taverns Finance B Limited .
....GBP201M (current balance GBP 99.8M)
A3 Notes, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Oct 9,
2014 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
....GBP220M (current balance GBP 208.8M)
A6 Notes, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Oct 9,
2014 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
....GBP250M (current balance GBP 135.5M)
A7 Notes, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Oct 9,
2014 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions follow the complete closure of the company's pub and
bar estate in compliance with government regulations, and the resulting
potential adverse impact on the company's operations and financial
profile in the near and medium term.
Moody's analysis has considered the highly uncertain and negative outcome
of the coronavirus outbreak on the UK economy as well as the specific
fallout of the government measures to contain the virus on the performance
of pub companies. It regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. It is a global health shock,
which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment.
The degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high.
In particular with the company's earnings in the short term all
but drying up, the debt service metrics will come under substantial
pressure, there may be material build-up of debt ,
and the company's pub disposal programme will be subject to interruptions
and delays. For now, the extent and timing of easing of social
distancing measures remains highly uncertain.
The downgrade to B1 (sf) reflects (a) Moody's base case expectations that
the company will emerge from the closure period with additional debt and
a weaker credit profile; (b) a lack of certainty over whether the
coronavirus will have a lasting impact on the way people choose to socialise,
potentially negatively affecting volumes of pub-goers and in turn
Punch Finance B's profitability and ability to deleverage;
and (c) the operational challenges of resuming trading after a period
of shutdown.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Operating Company
Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214102.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
A main factor that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings is evidence
of an operating environment that will be supportive for the company recording
underlying performance in line with pre crisis levels.
Main factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
are a materially weaker operating environment or credit metrics than anticipated
prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
