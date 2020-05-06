Moody's downgrades ratings of one or more classes for 41 EETC Series in review of substantial majority of its EETC ratings portfolio

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded its ratings for one or more
classes across 41 different series of Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates
("EETCs") following a review of 50 of the 57 separate EETC
series transactions Moody's rates. This debt has been issued
over many years (1999-2020), each transaction on behalf of
one of nine independently-rated airlines -- Air Canada,
American Airlines, Inc., British Airways, Plc,
Delta Air Lines, Inc., Hawaiian Airlines, Inc.,
JetBlue Airways, Latam Airlines Group S.A.; Norwegian
Air Shuttle ASA, or United Airlines, Inc. Today's
rating actions do not affect any of Moody's other ratings for these
issuers. All of Moody's EETC ratings, and all other
published ratings assigned to these companies or other members in their
respective families, remain on review for downgrade, except
the outlooks on the Norwegian Air Shuttle EETCs are negative. Please
see the end of this press release for the detailed list of rating actions
taken today.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The spread of the coronavirus, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, extremely low and volatile oil prices,
and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit
shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined
credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger
airline industry is one of the sectors most significantly affected by
the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to
consumer demand and sentiment. Passenger demand is currently down
by more than 90% across most of the world, excluding a few
countries in Asia where demand is also lower but by a lesser degree.
The global scope, duration and degree of the steepest decline in
passenger demand ever experienced in the history of passenger air travel
and the financial stress airlines around the world are facing inform Moody's
expectations of sustained weaker demand for passenger aircraft for years
to come; this, in turn, will pressure values of all aircraft
types, also for years to come.
RATING RATIONALE
Moody's EETC ratings consider the credit quality of the airline
that issues the equipment notes in a mortgage type transaction or is the
lessee in a lease transaction, either of which funds each of the
pass-through trusts that are the structural foundation of an EETC
transaction. The ratings also consider the typical benefits of
EETCs, including i) the insolvency provisions of the legal jurisdiction,
such as the applicability of Section 1110 for US airlines and either the
Cape Town Convention or other local law for transactions involving non-US
airlines; ii) cross-default and cross-collateralization
of the equipment notes; iii) 18-month or longer liquidity
facilities that cover interest payments following an airline's rejection
of a transaction; and iv) cross-subordination pursuant to
intercreditor agreements, which provide for claims of senior classes
in a transaction to be paid in full before the junior classes receive
payments. Moody's opinion of the importance (or essentiality) of
specific aircraft models to an airline's network and its estimates
of equity cushion are key factors in its rating analysis of EETCs.
The focal point of the legal jurisdiction analysis is an assessment of
whether the trustee for a transaction will have a speedy repossession
of aircraft for a rejected transaction.
The downgrades follow Moody's lowering its estimates of aircraft
current market values to reflect the impact of the coronavirus.
The downgrades reflect higher loan-to-value ratios and the
ensuing smaller equity cushions that result from Moody's lowered
valuation assumptions. Moody's currently believes aircraft
values of all types and ages will suffer significant declines amounting
to at least 10% and as much as 35% or more, depending
on aircraft type (narrow-body vs. wide-body),
age, market attractiveness, potential for early retirement,
and subdued demand for aircraft and spare parts. More than half
of the global passenger aircraft fleet of more than 27,000 is currently
parked, with the potential for significant numbers of aircraft near
or beyond 20 years of age to be retired up to five years earlier than
pre-coronavirus plans because of airlines' expectations for
meaningfully lower passenger demand, which will lead to smaller
aircraft fleets than prior plans. Wide-body models such
as Boeing's 767 and 777-200ER families are examples of aged,
long out-of-production models. Airbus' A330
and A340 models are also in operators' cross-hairs.
In the narrow-body fleet, there are many A320ceo family and
Boeing 737NG family aircraft at least 20 years old; the same is true
for the Boeing 757. Pronouncements by many airlines that they will
have materially smaller operations in upcoming years will also adversely
affect aircraft values.
Almost 880 aircraft comprise the collateral across the 57 EETC transactions
that Moody's rates for a total of 13 different airlines, including
six in the US. The Airbus A321-200ceo is the most prevalent
aircraft type, accounting for about 18% (160 aircraft) of
the population in Moody's rated universe. Boeing's
737-800 is a close second at about 17%, followed by
the 737-900ER at 11%. The Boeing 777-300ER,
777-200ER and 787-9 are the most prevalent wide-bodies
in the collateral for these transactions, with 49, 42 and
42 aircraft, respectively. Each of these models are in transactions
that are being downgraded in this bulk rating action.
Moody's is downgrading 67 separate EETC tranches in today's
rating action; twenty-nine others face no action today,
and two Class Cs are being upgraded. All remain on review for further
downgrade. Of the 21 Class AA tranches Moody's rates,
11 were downgraded one notch, nine were downgraded 2 notches and
one was downgraded three notches. Of the 49 Class A tranches Moody's
reviewed in this action, six were downgraded one notch, 14
were downgraded two notches, 14 were downgraded three notches and
two were downgraded four notches. No action was taken on the remaining
13 tranches. Of the 25 Class B tranches considered in this action,
six were downgraded one notch, one was downgraded 2 notches and
two were downgraded three notches. Moody's is not taking
action on the remaining 16 tranches in this class. Ratings of the
three class Cs still outstanding are also being changed, with two
upgraded two notches and one downgraded two notches.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Changes in EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes in
Moody's estimates of aircraft market values, which will affect estimates
of loan-to-value; the underlying credit quality or
ratings of the airline issuer or lessee; and Moody's opinion of the
importance of particular aircraft models to an airline's network.
The ratings of the eight airlines with published corporate ratings in
this rating action remain on review for downgrade, as do all of
the EETC ratings. The ratings on the EETCs could be downgraded
when Moody's resolves the ongoing reviews of the underlying airline
companies.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Enhanced Equipment Trust
and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852,
and Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Air Canada 2013-1 Pass Through Trusts
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2013-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa2 from A3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2013-1 Class B, Downgraded to Ba2 from Baa2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: Air Canada Series 2015-2 Pass Through
Trusts
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2015-2 Class A, Downgraded to A3 from A1;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2015-2 Class AA, Downgraded to A1 from Aa2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2015-2 Class B, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: Air Canada Series 2017-1 Pass Through
Trusts
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2017-1 Class A, Downgraded to A3 from A1;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2017-1 Class AA, Downgraded to A1 from Aa2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2017-1 Class B, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1AA
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1AA
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: Hawaiian Airlines, Inc.
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2013-1 Class A, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa1;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2013-1 Class B, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: JetBlue Airways Corp.
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2019-1 Class A, Downgraded to A3 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2019-1 Class AA, Downgraded to A1 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: LATAM Pass Through Trust 2015-1A
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: Speedbird 2013 Limited
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2013 Class A, Downgraded to A3 from A1; Placed
Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2013 Class B, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3; Placed
Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: American Airlines, Inc.
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2011-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa3 from A3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2012-2 Class C, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2015-2 Class A, Downgraded to Baa2 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2015-2 Class AA, Downgraded to A2 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2016-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa2 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2016-1 Class AA, Downgraded to A2 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2016-2 Class A, Downgraded to Baa2 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2016-2 Class AA, Downgraded to A2 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2016-3 Class A, Downgraded to Baa2 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2016-3 Class AA, Downgraded to A2 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2017-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa2 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2017-1 Class AA, Downgraded to A2 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2017-2 Class A, Downgraded to Baa2 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2017-2 Class AA, Downgraded to A2 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2019-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa2 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2019-1 Class AA, Downgraded to A2 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc.
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2007-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa2 from A3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2007-1 Class B, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2012-1 Class A, Downgraded to A3 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2015-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa1 from A1;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2015-1 Class AA, Downgraded to A2 from Aa2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2015-1 Class B, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2019-1 Class AA, Downgraded to A1 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2020-1 Class AA, Downgraded to A1 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: United Airlines, Inc.
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2001-A1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Equipment Trust Ser.
2007-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1; Placed
Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2010-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa3 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2012-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa2 from A3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2012-2 Class A, Downgraded to Baa2 from A3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2012-2 Class B, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2015-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa1 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2015-1 Class AA, Downgraded to A1 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2016-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa1 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2016-1 Class AA, Downgraded to A1 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2016-2 Class A, Downgraded to Baa1 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2016-2 Class AA, Downgraded to A1 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2018-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa1 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2018-1 Class AA, Downgraded to A1 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2019-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa1 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2019-1 Class AA, Downgraded to A1 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2019-2 Class A, Downgraded to Baa1 from A2;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2019-2 Class AA, Downgraded to A1 from Aa3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: US Airways, Inc.
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2001-1 Class G, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Underlying Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment
Trust Ser. 2001-1 Class G, Downgraded to Baa2 from
Baa1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2010-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa3 from A3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2011 Class A, Downgraded to Baa3 from A3; Placed
Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2012-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2012-2 Class A, Downgraded to Baa3 from A3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2013-1 Class A, Downgraded to Baa3 from A3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: NAS Enhanced Pass Through Certificate 2016-1A
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Downgraded to B2 from Ba1
..Issuer: NAS Enhanced Pass Through Certificate 2016-1B
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Downgraded to Caa2 from B2
Upgrades:
..Issuer: US Airways, Inc.
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2000-3 Class C, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Ser. 2001 Class C, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3; Placed
Under Review for further Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: NAS Enhanced Pass Through Certificate 2016-1A
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: NAS Enhanced Pass Through Certificate 2016-1B
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
