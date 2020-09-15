Moody's downgrades ratings of two notes issued by Driver Turkey Master S.A.

London, 15 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of two series of Class A notes in Driver Turkey Master S.A., which is a cash securitisation of auto loans extended to obligors in Turkey by Volkswagen Dogus Finansman A.S. (not rated) ("VDF").

The rating action reflects the increase in country risk as reflected by the lowering of Turkey's local currency bond ceiling to Ba3 from Ba2, following Moody's recent decision to downgrade Turkey's government bond rating to B2 from B1 and maintain the negative outlook. For additional information on the sovereign action, please refer to the related rating action published on 11 September 2020: "Moody's downgrades Turkey's ratings to B2 and maintains negative outlook" (http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_431146).

....TRY 566.5M Series 2018-1 Class A Notes, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Jun 19, 2019 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

....TRY 250M Series 2018-2 Class A Notes, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Jun 19, 2019 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Increased Country Risk

The rating action is prompted by the decrease in the Turkey local-currency country ceiling to Ba3 from Ba2, which follows the weakening of Turkey's credit profile, as captured by the downgrade of the Government of Turkey's long-term issuer rating to B2 from B1 on 11 September 2020.

Turkey's country ceiling, and therefore the maximum rating that Moody's can assign to a domestic issuer in Turkey under its methodologies, including structured finance transactions backed by Turkish receivables, is Ba3 (sf). The increase in country risk is reflected in Moody's quantitative analysis for senior tranches. The portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") represents the required credit enhancement under the senior tranche for it to achieve the rating at country ceiling.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings is (1) a decrease in sovereign risk reflected in a higher local-currency country ceiling; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (3) an increase in available credit enhancement; and (4) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

