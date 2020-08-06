Moody's downgrades ratings on $27.5 million of notes issued by KKR CLO 11 Ltd.; actions concludes review

Moody's also confirms the ratings on $64.7 millions of notes
New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on the
following notes issued by KKR CLO 11 Ltd. (the "CLO"
or "Issuer"):
U.S. $27,500,000 Class E-R Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes Due 2031 (the "Class E-R
Notes"), Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on April 17,
2020, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Moody's also confirmed the ratings on the following notes:
U.S. $30,250,000 Class C-R Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes Due 2031, Confirmed at A2
(sf); previously on June 3, 2020, A2 (sf) Placed Under
Review for Possible Downgrade
U.S. $14,617,300 Class D-1-R
Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes Due 2031, Confirmed
at Baa3 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020, Baa3 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
U.S. $19,782,700 Class D-2-R
Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes Due 2031, Confirmed
at Baa3 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020, Baa3 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17,
2020 on the Class D-1-R Notes, D-2-R
Notes and Class E-R Notes and on June 3, 2020 for the Class
C-R Notes. The CLO, originally issued in May 2015
and refinanced in December 2017 is a managed cashflow CLO. The
notes are collateralized primarily by a portfolio of broadly syndicated
senior secured corporate loans. The transaction's reinvestment
period will end in January 2023.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade on the Class E-R Notes reflects the risks posed by
credit deterioration and loss of collateral coverage observed in the underlying
CLO portfolio, which have been primarily prompted by economic shocks
stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Since the outbreak widened
in March, the decline in corporate credit has resulted in a significant
number of downgrades, other negative rating actions, or defaults
on the assets collateralizing the CLO. Consequently, the
default risk of the CLO portfolio has increased substantially, the
credit enhancement available to the CLO notes has eroded, and exposure
to Caa-rated assets has increased significantly.
Despite the credit quality deterioration stemming from the coronavirus
outbreak, Moody's concluded that the expected losses on the Class
C-R Notes, Class D-1-R Notes and Class D-2-R
Notes continue to be consistent with the current rating after taking into
account the CLO's latest portfolio, its relevant structural features
and its actual over-collateralization (OC) levels. Consequently,
Moody's has confirmed the rating on Class C-R Notes, Class
D-1-R Notes and Class D-2-R Notes.
Based on June 2020 trustee report[1], the weighted average
rating factor (WARF) was reported at 3588, or 23% worse compared
to 2908 reported in the February 2020 trustee report[2]. Moody's
calculation also showed the WARF was failing the test level of 3017 reported
in the June 2020 trustee report[3] by 571 points. Moody's
noted that approximately 39.8% of the CLO's par was
from obligors assigned a negative outlook and 2.0% from
obligors whose ratings are on review for possible downgrade. Additionally,
based on Moody's calculation, the proportion of obligors in
the portfolio with Moody's corporate family or other equivalent
ratings of Caa1 or lower (adjusted for negative outlook or watchlist for
downgrade) was approximately 26.1% as of June 2020.
Furthermore, Moody's calculated the total collateral par balance,
including recoveries from defaulted securities, at $541.5
million, or $8.5 million less than the deal's ramp-up
target par balance. Moody's noted that the interest diversion
test were reported as failing as of the June 2020 trustee report[4]
and resulted in a proportion of excess interest collections being diverted
towards reinvestment in collateral on the July 2020 payment date[5].
Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on
the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations."
The key model inputs Moody's used in its analysis, such as
par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the
weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology
and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base
case, Moody's analyzed the collateral pool as having a performing
par and principal proceeds balance of $537.0 million,
defaulted par of $8.0 million, a weighted average
default probability of 29.59% (implying a WARF of 3572),
a weighted average recovery rate upon default of 48.41%,
a diversity score of 72 and a weighted average spread of 3.46%.
Moody's also analyzed the CLO by incorporating an approximately
$12.1 million par haircut in calculating the OC and interest
diversion test ratios.
In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy
and the ultimate performance of the CLO portfolio, Moody's
conducted a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range
of outcomes that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside,
from our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's
considered in its analysis of the transaction include, among others:
additional near-term defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure;
additional OC par haircuts to account for potential future downgrades
and defaults resulting in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion
to senior notes; and some improvement in WARF as the US economy gradually
recovers in the second half of the year and corporate credit conditions
generally stabilize.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in the US economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance of the rated notes is subject to uncertainty in the performance
of the related CLO's underlying portfolio, which in turn depends
on economic and credit conditions that may change. In particular,
the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated
by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the
performance of the securities. The CLO manager's investment decisions
and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of
the rated securities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019
and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Collateralized-Loan-Obligations--PBS_1111156.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Trustee report 30-Jun-2020
[2] Trustee report 28-Feb-2020
[3] Trustee report 30-Jun-2020
[4] Trustee report 30-Jun-2020
[5] Trustee note valuation report 15-Jul-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Xixian Feng
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
David Ham
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653