Moody's downgrades ratings on Turkish cities of Istanbul and Izmir to B2; negative outlooks

Frankfurt am Main, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Public Sector Europe ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B2 from B1 the long-term issuer ratings of the Metropolitan Municipalities of Istanbul and Izmir. The National Scale Rating on Izmir has been downgraded to Aa3.tr from Aaa.tr. The rating outlooks on both municipalities' ratings remain negative.

Today's rating action follows the weakening of the Turkish government's credit profile, as captured by Moody's recent decision to downgrade Turkey's government bond ratings to B2 from B1 and to maintain the negative outlook. For further information, refer to the sovereign press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_431146.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING DOWNGRADES

Moody's assessment of both cities' baseline credit assessments (BCAs) has been changed to b2 from b1, mainly reflecting the two cities' exposure to increased systemic risk reflected in Turkish sovereign rating.

Due to their close institutional, financial and operational linkages with the Turkish government, metropolitan municipalities, including Istanbul and Izmir, cannot act independently of the sovereign and do not have enough financial flexibility to permit their credit quality to be stronger than that of the sovereign. Therefore, Istanbul and Izmir are rated on par with the Turkish government bond rating of B2 negative.

Moody's expects a significant impact on financial results in 2020 and 2021 from weaker revenues but also additional cost related to the coronavirus pandemic. Both cities have only limited cash reserves and significant exposure to foreign currency debt, which is exposing them to additional risk. Against this backdrop, Izmir and Istanbul still display robust operating performance, predictable shared taxes paid by the government and large and diversified economic bases, which should help mitigate the pressures on their budgets.

Istanbul's B2 rating reflects its large and diversified economy, a still robust operating performance, although expected to weaken in 2020, a high self-funding capacity and valuable asset base, which provides fiscal flexibility to accommodate budgetary pressure. On the other hand, Istanbul's rating is constrained by its relatively high burden, which will remain elevated during 2020-21, and the upward pressure on debt servicing costs given the city's significant exposure to foreign currency debt and the depreciation of the Turkish lira.

Izmir's B2 rating reflects its very high and stable operating balance, although it is expected to weaken this year, and its large economic base in the country. At the same time, the rating is constrained by the moderately high indirect debt of municipal-related entities and the city's significant exposure to foreign currency debt and the depreciation of the Turkish lira.

RATIONALE FOR MAINTAINING THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOKS

The negative outlook on both cities reflects their budgetary challenges, the increasing exposures to FX debt and the reduction in the debt affordability. It also mirrors the outlook of the Government of Turkey.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's assessment, both RLGs' exposure to environmental and social risks are not material.

Governance considerations are material to Istanbul's and Izmir's credit profile. Moody's considers overall governance risk as moderate to high, mainly due to significant exposure to foreign currency risk.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for the Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul and Metropolitan Municipality of Izmir. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Turkey, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 28,268 (2019 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 0.9% (2019 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 13.5% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4.5% (2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 1.2% (2019 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: ba2

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 10 September 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Istanbul, Metropolitan Municipality of; Izmir, Metropolitan Municipality of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The systemic risk in which the issuer operates has materially increased.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A downgrade of Turkey's sovereign rating would lead to a downgrade of the two cities' ratings. For both Istanbul and Izmir, a strained liquidity situation, including concerns around access to funding sources, could trigger a downgrade. Similarly, for both cities, downward ratings pressure may also arise from a sustained growth in debt and debt servicing costs.

An upgrade of the two cities' ratings is unlikely given the negative outlook. An upgrade of Turkey's sovereign rating may exert positive pressure, provided that both cities also display improved financial metrics.

The sovereign action on Turkey published on Friday 11 September 2020 required the publication of these credit rating actions on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.

PRINCIPAL METHDOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Harald Sperlein

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mauro Crisafulli

Associate Managing Director

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

