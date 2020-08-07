Moody's downgrades ratings on two classes of notes issued by Wind River 2014-3 CLO Ltd.; actions conclude review

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on the following notes issued by Wind River 2014-3 CLO Ltd. (the "CLO" or "Issuer"):

US$17,750,000 Class E-R2 Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class E-R2 Notes"), Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

US$6,000,000 Class F-R2 Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class F-R2 Notes"), Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

The Class E-R2 Notes and the Class F-R2 Notes are referred to herein, collectively, as the "Downgraded Notes."

These actions conclude the reviews for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020 on the Downgraded Notes issued by the CLO. The CLO, originally issued in January 2015 partially refinanced in June 2017 and October 2018, is a managed cashflow CLO. The notes are collateralized primarily by a portfolio of broadly syndicated senior secured corporate loans. The transaction's reinvestment period will end in October 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrades on the Downgraded Notes reflect the risks posed by credit deterioration and loss of collateral coverage observed in the underlying CLO portfolio, which have been primarily prompted by economic shocks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Since the outbreak widened in March 2020, the decline in corporate credit has resulted in a significant number of downgrades, other negative rating actions, or defaults on the assets collateralizing the CLO. Consequently, the default risk of the CLO portfolio has increased, the credit enhancement available to the CLO notes has declined, and expected losses (ELs) on certain notes have increased.

According to the July 2020 trustee report[1], the weighted average rating factor (WARF) was reported at 3495, compared to 3029 reported in the March 2020 trustee report[2]. Moody's calculation also showed the WARF was failing the test level of 3042 reported in the July 2020 trustee report[3]. Based on Moody's calculation, the proportion of obligors in the portfolio with Moody's corporate family or other equivalent ratings of Caa1 or lower (adjusted for negative outlook or watchlist for downgrade) was approximately 18.7% as of July 2020. Furthermore, Moody's calculated the total collateral par balance, including recoveries from defaulted securities, at $388.8 million, or $11.2 million less than the deal's ramp-up target par balance. According to the July 2020 trustee report[4] the OC tests for the Class D-R2 Notes, Class E-R2 Notes, and the interest diversion test, which is equivalent to the OC test for the Class F-R2 notes, were reported at 107.73%, 102.52%, and 100.82%, and failing their respective trigger levels of 108.20%, 103.70%, and 103.00%.

Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations."

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Par amount and principal proceeds balance: $377,540,745

Defaulted Securities: $17,918,316

Diversity Score: 63

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 3460

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5.63 years

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.64%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 47.68%

Par haircut in O/C tests and interest diversion test: 3.47%

In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy and the ultimate performance of the CLO portfolio, Moody's conducted a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range of outcomes that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside, from our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's considered in its analysis of the transaction include, among others: additional near-term defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure; additional OC par haircuts to account for potential future downgrades and defaults resulting in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion to senior notes; and some improvement in WARF as the US economy gradually recovers in the second half of the year and corporate credit conditions generally stabilize.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in the US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Factors that Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

The performance of the Downgraded Notes is subject to uncertainty in the performance of the related CLO's underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance of the securities. The CLO manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the rated securities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Collateralized-Loan-Obligations--PBS_1111156. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

