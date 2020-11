Moody's downgrades ratings on two classes of notes issued by MJX Venture Management II LLC and collateralized by notes issued by Venture XXX CLO, Limited; actions conclude review

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the ratings on the following notes issued by MJX Venture Management II LLC (the "Issuer" or "CLO Risk Retention Transaction"):

U.S.$1,900,000 Series F/Class D Notes due 2031 (the "Series F/Class D Notes"), Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

U.S.$1,575,000 Series F/Class E Notes due 2031 (the "Series F/Class E Notes"), Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

The Series F/Class D Notes and Series F/Class E Notes are referred to herein, collectively, as the "Downgraded Notes."

These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020 on the Series F/Class D Notes and the Series F/Class E Notes and also reflects a correction to cashflow modeling of the transaction. The Series F/Class D Notes and the Series F/Class E Notes, together with the other notes issued by the Issuer (the "Rated Notes"), are collateralized primarily by 5% of certain rated notes (the "Underlying CLO Notes") issued by Venture XXX CLO, Limited (the "Underlying CLO"). The Rated Notes were originally issued in December 2017 in order to comply with the retention requirements of the US and EU Risk Retention Rules.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrades on the Series F/Class D Notes and Series F/Class E Notes reflect the risk to the notes posed by credit deterioration and loss of collateral coverage observed in the portfolio of the Underlying CLO, which have been primarily prompted by economic shocks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Since the outbreak widened in March 2020, the decline in corporate credit has resulted in a significant number of downgrades, other negative rating actions, or defaults on the assets collateralizing the Underlying CLO. Consequently, the default risk of the Underlying CLO's portfolio has increased, the credit enhancement available to the Downgraded Notes has declined, and expected losses (ELs) on those notes have increased.

According to the October 2020 trustee report[1], the weighted average rating factor (WARF) for the Underlying CLO was reported at 2909, compared to 2613 reported in the March 2020 trustee report[2]. Based on Moody's calculation, the proportion of obligors in the portfolio of the Underlying CLO with Moody's corporate family or other equivalent ratings of Caa1 or lower (adjusted for negative outlook or watchlist for downgrade) was approximately 15.8%. Nevertheless, according to the October 2020 trustee report[3], the OC tests for the Underlying CLO's Class A/B, Class C, Class D, and Class E notes, as well as the interest diversion test, were reported as passing.

This rating action also reflects a correction to Moody's modeling of the transaction. In prior rating actions, the amount reserved by the transaction's cash trap account was incorrectly modeled to exclude current period deferred interest received from the Underlying CLO notes and to use the senior management fee to pay interest to the Rated Notes that should have been deferred. Additionally, the modeled cash flows did not accurately distribute remaining interest proceeds due to the Issuer, resulting in overfunding of the cash-trap account. As a result, in scenarios where a cash trap mechanism is triggered, the model incorrectly estimated the amounts available to support the deal. In addition, deferred senior management fees were modeled incorrectly for certain scenarios. These errors have now been corrected, and today's rating action reflects this change.

Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations."

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions for the Underlying CLO:

Performing par and principal proceeds balance: $681,687,232

Defaulted Securities: $13,839,560

Diversity Score: 109

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2933

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5.8 years

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.67%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 47.2%

In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy and the ultimate performance of the Underlying CLO portfolio and the Underlying CLO Notes, Moody's conducted a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range of outcomes that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside, from our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's considered in its analysis of the transaction include, among others: additional near-term defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure; additional OC par haircuts to account for potential future downgrades and defaults resulting in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion to senior notes of the Underlying CLO; and some improvement in WARF as the US economy gradually recovers in the second half of the year and corporate credit conditions generally stabilize.

Factors that would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty in the performance of the related CLO's underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance of the securities. The CLO manager's investment decisions and management of the Underlying CLO will also affect the performance of the Rated Notes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Trustee report 02-Oct-2020

[2] Trustee report 05-Mar-2020

[3] Trustee report 02-Oct-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Monica Chau

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Aniket Deshpande

VP-Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653