Moody's downgrades seven CMBS classes in JPMCC 2020-MKST

Approximately $279 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded seven classes in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2020-MKST, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-MKST as follows:

Cl. A, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. X-CP*, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were downgraded due to the decline in loan performance and the loan's delinquent status after being unable to payoff the loan at its initial maturity date in December 2022. The property's net cash flow (NCF) and occupancy have continued to decline since securitization and the NCF DSCR was well below 1.00X as of June 2022. As of the January 2023 distribution date, the loan remains last paid through its December 2022 payment date and special servicer commentary indicates they are evaluating the borrower's request for a maturity extension.

In this credit rating action we considered qualitative and quantitative factors in relation to the senior-sequential structure and trophy/dominant nature of the asset, and we analyzed multiple scenarios to reflect various levels of stress in property values could impact loan proceeds at each rating level.

The rating on the interest only (IO) class, Cl. X-CP, was downgraded due to decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in the loan's performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 9, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's certificate balance was $368 million, the same as at securitization. The interest only, floating rate loan had an initial two-year term (initial maturity in December 2022) with three one-year extension options at an interest rate of one-month LIBOR plus an initial weighted average spread of around 3.75000%. The loan is secured by a fee simple interest in 1500 Market Street, a 1.8 million SF office building in downtown Philadelphia. Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners (49% and 51% ownership, respectively) are collectively the loan sponsor.

The mortgage loan (approximately $376 million) consists of the trust loan of $368 million and approximately $7.6 million of non-trust note for pari passu future funding commitment that was funded. The future advance loan is not an asset of the trust. At securitization, non-trust note for pari passu future funding up to $22 million was to be advanced in connection with lender-approved capital spending and leasing expenses. The future funding has since expired. Moody's has taken the additional leverage of $7.6 million in our analysis.

In August 2022, the borrower submitted a letter to the master servicer requesting a transfer of the loan to special servicing due to its inability to payoff the loan at maturity and to initiate modification discussions.

The collateral for the loan was built in 1974 and primarily comprises two towers — the East Tower and the West Tower. The towers are connected by a three-story atrium. 1500 Market Street occupies an entire city block at 15th and Market Streets in Philadelphia's CBD, directly adjacent to City Hall. The subject is the only office complex in Philadelphia's CBD that features its own on-site subterranean parking garage with access to Philadelphia's SEPTA and New Jersey Transit's transportation networks.

At securitization the Philadelphia CBD submarket fundamentals were strong and according to CBRE, the Class A, office vacancy rate in Philadelphia's Downtown submarket was 6.6% in 2019. Furthermore, approximately 15% of the NRA was scheduled to expire and vacate in 2020, and the borrower planned to lease up the space with higher rents. However, the Philadelphia CBD market fundamentals have weakened in recent years since the coronavirus pandemic and according to CBRE the Class A vacancy rate was 15.9% in downtown Philadelphia as of 4Q 2022.

The property's NCF for the trailing twelve month period ending June 2022 was $13.6 million compared to $20.6 million, $23.6 million and $17.3 million achieved in full years 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively. The total occupancy is 69% based on the September 2022 rent roll compared to 93% in October 2019.

Adjusted Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 179% based on our Moody's Value using a cap rate adjusted for the current interest rate environment. Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 0.50x. There are outstanding advances totaling approximately $2.6 million and interest shortfalls totaling $522,581 affecting Cl. H and Cl. RR Interest as of the current distribution date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

